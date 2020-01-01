Skip to main content

Window Functions

ClickHouse supports the standard grammar for defining windows and window functions. The following features are currently supported:

FeatureSupport or workaround
ad hoc window specification (count(*) over (partition by id order by time desc))supported
expressions involving window functions, e.g. (count(*) over ()) / 2)supported
WINDOW clause (select ... from table window w as (partition by id))supported
ROWS framesupported
RANGE framesupported, the default
INTERVAL syntax for DateTime RANGE OFFSET framenot supported, specify the number of seconds instead (RANGE works with any numeric type).
GROUPS framenot supported
Calculating aggregate functions over a frame (sum(value) over (order by time))all aggregate functions are supported
rank(), dense_rank(), row_number()supported
lag/lead(value, offset)Not supported. Workarounds:
1) replace with any(value) over (.... rows between <offset> preceding and <offset> preceding), or following for lead
2) use lagInFrame/leadInFrame, which are analogous, but respect the window frame. To get behavior identical to lag/lead, use rows between unbounded preceding and unbounded following
ntile(buckets)Supported. Specify window like, (partition by x order by y rows between unbounded preceding and unounded following).

ClickHouse-specific Window Functions

nonNegativeDerivative(metric_column, timestamp_column[, INTERVAL X UNITS])

Finds non-negative derivative for given metric_column by timestamp_column. INTERVAL can be omitted, default is INTERVAL 1 SECOND. The computed value is the following for each row:

  • 0 for 1st row,
  • ${metrici - metric{i-1} \over timestampi - timestamp{i-1}} * interval$ for $i_th$ row.

Syntax

aggregate_function (column_name)
  OVER ([[PARTITION BY grouping_column] [ORDER BY sorting_column] 
        [ROWS or RANGE expression_to_bound_rows_withing_the_group]] | [window_name])
FROM table_name
WINDOW window_name as ([[PARTITION BY grouping_column] [ORDER BY sorting_column])
  • PARTITION BY - defines how to break a resultset into groups.
  • ORDER BY - defines how to order rows inside the group during calculation aggregate_function.
  • ROWS or RANGE - defines bounds of a frame, aggregate_function is calculated within a frame.
  • WINDOW - allows to reuse a window definition with multiple exressions.

Functions

These functions can be used only as a window function.

row_number() - Number the current row within its partition starting from 1. first_value(x) - Return the first non-NULL value evaluated within its ordered frame. last_value(x) - Return the last non-NULL value evaluated within its ordered frame. nth_value(x, offset) - Return the first non-NULL value evaluated against the nth row (offset) in its ordered frame. rank() - Rank the current row within its partition with gaps. dense_rank() - Rank the current row within its partition without gaps. lagInFrame(x) - Return a value evaluated at the row that is at a specified physical offset row before the current row within the ordered frame. leadInFrame(x) - Return a value evaluated at the row that is offset rows after the current row within the ordered frame.

      PARTITION
┌─────────────────┐  <-- UNBOUNDED PRECEDING (BEGINNING of the PARTITION)
│                 │
│                 │
│=================│  <-- N PRECEDING  <─┐
│      N ROWS     │                     │  F
│  Before CURRENT │                     │  R
│~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~│  <-- CURRENT ROW    │  A
│     M ROWS      │                     │  M
│   After CURRENT │                     │  E
│=================│  <-- M FOLLOWING  <─┘
│                 │
│                 │
└─────────────────┘  <--- UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING (END of the PARTITION)

Examples

CREATE TABLE wf_partition
(
    `part_key` UInt64,
    `value` UInt64,
    `order` UInt64    
)
ENGINE = Memory;

INSERT INTO wf_partition FORMAT Values
   (1,1,1), (1,2,2), (1,3,3), (2,0,0), (3,0,0);

SELECT
    part_key,
    value,
    order,
    groupArray(value) OVER (PARTITION BY part_key) AS frame_values
FROM wf_partition
ORDER BY
    part_key ASC,
    value ASC;

┌─part_key─┬─value─┬─order─┬─frame_values─┐
111[1,2,3]<
122[1,2,3]      │    │  1-st group
133[1,2,3]<
200[0]<-  2-nd group
300[0]<-  3-d group
└──────────┴───────┴───────┴──────────────┘
CREATE TABLE wf_frame
(
    `part_key` UInt64,
    `value` UInt64,
    `order` UInt64
)
ENGINE = Memory;

INSERT INTO wf_frame FORMAT Values
   (1,1,1), (1,2,2), (1,3,3), (1,4,4), (1,5,5);

-- frame is bounded by bounds of a partition (BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING)
SELECT
    part_key,
    value,
    order,
    groupArray(value) OVER (PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order ASC
         Rows BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING) AS frame_values
FROM wf_frame
ORDER BY
    part_key ASC,
    value ASC;
    
┌─part_key─┬─value─┬─order─┬─frame_values─┐
111[1,2,3,4,5]
122[1,2,3,4,5]
133[1,2,3,4,5]
144[1,2,3,4,5]
155[1,2,3,4,5]
└──────────┴───────┴───────┴──────────────┘

-- short form - no bound expression, no order by
SELECT
    part_key,
    value,
    order,
    groupArray(value) OVER (PARTITION BY part_key) AS frame_values
FROM wf_frame
ORDER BY
    part_key ASC,
    value ASC;
┌─part_key─┬─value─┬─order─┬─frame_values─┐
111[1,2,3,4,5]
122[1,2,3,4,5]
133[1,2,3,4,5]
144[1,2,3,4,5]
155[1,2,3,4,5]
└──────────┴───────┴───────┴──────────────┘

-- frame is bounded by the beggining of a partition and the current row
SELECT
    part_key,
    value,
    order,
    groupArray(value) OVER (PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order ASC
          Rows BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW) AS frame_values
FROM wf_frame
ORDER BY
    part_key ASC,
    value ASC;

┌─part_key─┬─value─┬─order─┬─frame_values─┐
111[1]
122[1,2]
133[1,2,3]
144[1,2,3,4]
155[1,2,3,4,5]
└──────────┴───────┴───────┴──────────────┘

-- short form (frame is bounded by the beggining of a partition and the current row)
SELECT
    part_key,
    value,
    order,
    groupArray(value) OVER (PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order ASC) AS frame_values
FROM wf_frame
ORDER BY
    part_key ASC,
    value ASC;
┌─part_key─┬─value─┬─order─┬─frame_values─┐
111[1]
122[1,2]
133[1,2,3]
144[1,2,3,4]
155[1,2,3,4,5]
└──────────┴───────┴───────┴──────────────┘

-- frame is bounded by the beggining of a partition and the current row, but order is backward
SELECT
    part_key,
    value,
    order,
    groupArray(value) OVER (PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order DESC) AS frame_values
FROM wf_frame
ORDER BY
    part_key ASC,
    value ASC;
┌─part_key─┬─value─┬─order─┬─frame_values─┐
111[5,4,3,2,1]
122[5,4,3,2]
133[5,4,3]
144[5,4]
155[5]
└──────────┴───────┴───────┴──────────────┘

-- sliding frame - 1 PRECEDING ROW AND CURRENT ROW
SELECT
    part_key,
    value,
    order,
    groupArray(value) OVER (PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order ASC
          Rows BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW) AS frame_values
FROM wf_frame
ORDER BY
    part_key ASC,
    value ASC;

┌─part_key─┬─value─┬─order─┬─frame_values─┐
111[1]
122[1,2]
133[2,3]
144[3,4]
155[4,5]
└──────────┴───────┴───────┴──────────────┘

-- sliding frame - Rows BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING 
SELECT
    part_key,
    value,
    order,
    groupArray(value) OVER (PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order ASC
          Rows BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING) AS frame_values
FROM wf_frame
ORDER BY
    part_key ASC,
    value ASC;
┌─part_key─┬─value─┬─order─┬─frame_values─┐
111[1,2,3,4,5]
122[1,2,3,4,5]
133[2,3,4,5]
144[3,4,5]
155[4,5]
└──────────┴───────┴───────┴──────────────┘

-- row_number does not respect the frame, so rn_1 = rn_2 = rn_3 != rn_4
SELECT
    part_key,
    value,
    order,
    groupArray(value) OVER w1 AS frame_values,
    row_number() OVER w1 AS rn_1,
    sum(1) OVER w1 AS rn_2,
    row_number() OVER w2 AS rn_3,
    sum(1) OVER w2 AS rn_4
FROM wf_frame
WINDOW
    w1 AS (PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order DESC),
    w2 AS (PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order DESC 
                   Rows BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW)
ORDER BY
    part_key ASC,
    value ASC;
┌─part_key─┬─value─┬─order─┬─frame_values─┬─rn_1─┬─rn_2─┬─rn_3─┬─rn_4─┐
111[5,4,3,2,1]5552
122[5,4,3,2]4442
133[5,4,3]3332
144[5,4]2222
155[5]1111
└──────────┴───────┴───────┴──────────────┴──────┴──────┴──────┴──────┘

-- first_value and last_value respect the frame
SELECT
    groupArray(value) OVER w1 AS frame_values_1,
    first_value(value) OVER w1 AS first_value_1,
    last_value(value) OVER w1 AS last_value_1,
    groupArray(value) OVER w2 AS frame_values_2,
    first_value(value) OVER w2 AS first_value_2,
    last_value(value) OVER w2 AS last_value_2
FROM wf_frame
WINDOW
    w1 AS (PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order ASC),
    w2 AS (PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order ASC Rows BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW)
ORDER BY
    part_key ASC,
    value ASC;
┌─frame_values_1─┬─first_value_1─┬─last_value_1─┬─frame_values_2─┬─first_value_2─┬─last_value_2─┐
[1]11[1]11
[1,2]12[1,2]12
[1,2,3]13[2,3]23
[1,2,3,4]14[3,4]34
[1,2,3,4,5]15[4,5]45
└────────────────┴───────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────┴───────────────┴──────────────┘

-- second value within the frame
SELECT
    groupArray(value) OVER w1 AS frame_values_1,
    nth_value(value, 2) OVER w1 AS second_value
FROM wf_frame
WINDOW w1 AS (PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order ASC Rows BETWEEN 3 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW)
ORDER BY
    part_key ASC,
    value ASC
┌─frame_values_1─┬─second_value─┐
[1]0
[1,2]2
[1,2,3]2
[1,2,3,4]2
[2,3,4,5]3
└────────────────┴──────────────┘

-- second value within the frame + Null for missing values
SELECT
    groupArray(value) OVER w1 AS frame_values_1,
    nth_value(toNullable(value), 2) OVER w1 AS second_value
FROM wf_frame
WINDOW w1 AS (PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order ASC Rows BETWEEN 3 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW)
ORDER BY
    part_key ASC,
    value ASC
┌─frame_values_1─┬─second_value─┐
[1]            │         ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
[1,2]2
[1,2,3]2
[1,2,3,4]2
[2,3,4,5]3
└────────────────┴──────────────┘

Real world examples

Maximum/total salary per department.

CREATE TABLE employees
(
    `department` String,
    `employee_name` String,
    `salary` Float
)
ENGINE = Memory;

INSERT INTO employees FORMAT Values
   ('Finance', 'Jonh', 200),
   ('Finance', 'Joan', 210),
   ('Finance', 'Jean', 505),
   ('IT', 'Tim', 200),
   ('IT', 'Anna', 300),
   ('IT', 'Elen', 500);

SELECT
    department,
    employee_name AS emp,
    salary,
    max_salary_per_dep,
    total_salary_per_dep,
    round((salary / total_salary_per_dep) * 100, 2) AS `share_per_dep(%)`
FROM
(
    SELECT
        department,
        employee_name,
        salary,
        max(salary) OVER wndw AS max_salary_per_dep,
        sum(salary) OVER wndw AS total_salary_per_dep
    FROM employees
    WINDOW wndw AS (PARTITION BY department
          rows BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING)
    ORDER BY
        department ASC,
        employee_name ASC
);

┌─department─┬─emp──┬─salary─┬─max_salary_per_dep─┬─total_salary_per_dep─┬─share_per_dep(%)─┐
│ Finance    │ Jean │    50550591555.19
│ Finance    │ Joan │    21050591522.95
│ Finance    │ Jonh │    20050591521.86
│ IT         │ Anna │    300500100030
│ IT         │ Elen │    500500100050
│ IT         │ Tim  │    200500100020
└────────────┴──────┴────────┴────────────────────┴──────────────────────┴──────────────────┘

Cumulative sum.

CREATE TABLE warehouse
(
    `item` String,
    `ts` DateTime,
    `value` Float
)
ENGINE = Memory

INSERT INTO warehouse VALUES
    ('sku38', '2020-01-01', 9),
    ('sku38', '2020-02-01', 1),
    ('sku38', '2020-03-01', -4),
    ('sku1', '2020-01-01', 1),
    ('sku1', '2020-02-01', 1),
    ('sku1', '2020-03-01', 1);

SELECT
    item,
    ts,
    value,
    sum(value) OVER (PARTITION BY item ORDER BY ts ASC) AS stock_balance
FROM warehouse
ORDER BY
    item ASC,
    ts ASC;

┌─item──┬──────────────────ts─┬─value─┬─stock_balance─┐
│ sku1  │ 2020-01-01 00:00:0011
│ sku1  │ 2020-02-01 00:00:0012
│ sku1  │ 2020-03-01 00:00:0013
│ sku38 │ 2020-01-01 00:00:0099
│ sku38 │ 2020-02-01 00:00:00110
│ sku38 │ 2020-03-01 00:00:00-46
└───────┴─────────────────────┴───────┴───────────────┘

Moving / Sliding Average (per 3 rows)

CREATE TABLE sensors
(
    `metric` String,
    `ts` DateTime,
    `value` Float
)
ENGINE = Memory;

insert into sensors values('cpu_temp', '2020-01-01 00:00:00', 87),
                          ('cpu_temp', '2020-01-01 00:00:01', 77),
                          ('cpu_temp', '2020-01-01 00:00:02', 93),
                          ('cpu_temp', '2020-01-01 00:00:03', 87),
                          ('cpu_temp', '2020-01-01 00:00:04', 87),
                          ('cpu_temp', '2020-01-01 00:00:05', 87),
                          ('cpu_temp', '2020-01-01 00:00:06', 87),
                          ('cpu_temp', '2020-01-01 00:00:07', 87);
SELECT
    metric,
    ts,
    value,
    avg(value) OVER
       (PARTITION BY metric ORDER BY ts ASC Rows BETWEEN 2 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW)
         AS moving_avg_temp
FROM sensors
ORDER BY
    metric ASC,
    ts ASC;

┌─metric───┬──────────────────ts─┬─value─┬───moving_avg_temp─┐
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:00:008787
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:00:017782
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:00:029385.66666666666667
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:00:038785.66666666666667
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:00:048789
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:00:058787
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:00:068787
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:00:078787
└──────────┴─────────────────────┴───────┴───────────────────┘

Moving / Sliding Average (per 10 seconds)

SELECT
    metric,
    ts,
    value,
    avg(value) OVER (PARTITION BY metric ORDER BY ts
      Range BETWEEN 10 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW) AS moving_avg_10_seconds_temp
FROM sensors
ORDER BY
    metric ASC,
    ts ASC;
    
┌─metric───┬──────────────────ts─┬─value─┬─moving_avg_10_seconds_temp─┐
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:00:008787
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:01:107777
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:02:209393
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:03:308787
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:04:408787
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:05:508787
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:06:008787
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:07:108787
└──────────┴─────────────────────┴───────┴────────────────────────────┘

Moving / Sliding Average (per 10 days)

Temperature is stored with second precision, but using Range and ORDER BY toDate(ts) we form a frame with the size of 10 units, and because of toDate(ts) the unit is a day.

CREATE TABLE sensors
(
    `metric` String,
    `ts` DateTime,
    `value` Float
)
ENGINE = Memory;

insert into sensors values('ambient_temp', '2020-01-01 00:00:00', 16),
                          ('ambient_temp', '2020-01-01 12:00:00', 16),
                          ('ambient_temp', '2020-01-02 11:00:00', 9),
                          ('ambient_temp', '2020-01-02 12:00:00', 9),                          
                          ('ambient_temp', '2020-02-01 10:00:00', 10),
                          ('ambient_temp', '2020-02-01 12:00:00', 10),
                          ('ambient_temp', '2020-02-10 12:00:00', 12),                          
                          ('ambient_temp', '2020-02-10 13:00:00', 12),
                          ('ambient_temp', '2020-02-20 12:00:01', 16),
                          ('ambient_temp', '2020-03-01 12:00:00', 16),
                          ('ambient_temp', '2020-03-01 12:00:00', 16),
                          ('ambient_temp', '2020-03-01 12:00:00', 16);

SELECT
    metric,
    ts,
    value,
    round(avg(value) OVER (PARTITION BY metric ORDER BY toDate(ts) 
       Range BETWEEN 10 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW),2) AS moving_avg_10_days_temp
FROM sensors
ORDER BY
    metric ASC,
    ts ASC;

┌─metric───────┬──────────────────ts─┬─value─┬─moving_avg_10_days_temp─┐
│ ambient_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:00:001616
│ ambient_temp │ 2020-01-01 12:00:001616
│ ambient_temp │ 2020-01-02 11:00:00912.5
│ ambient_temp │ 2020-01-02 12:00:00912.5
│ ambient_temp │ 2020-02-01 10:00:001010
│ ambient_temp │ 2020-02-01 12:00:001010
│ ambient_temp │ 2020-02-10 12:00:001211
│ ambient_temp │ 2020-02-10 13:00:001211
│ ambient_temp │ 2020-02-20 12:00:011613.33
│ ambient_temp │ 2020-03-01 12:00:001616
│ ambient_temp │ 2020-03-01 12:00:001616
│ ambient_temp │ 2020-03-01 12:00:001616
└──────────────┴─────────────────────┴───────┴─────────────────────────┘

