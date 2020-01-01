Window Functions

ClickHouse supports the standard grammar for defining windows and window functions. The following features are currently supported:

Feature Support or workaround ad hoc window specification ( count(*) over (partition by id order by time desc) ) supported expressions involving window functions, e.g. (count(*) over ()) / 2) supported WINDOW clause ( select ... from table window w as (partition by id) ) supported ROWS frame supported RANGE frame supported, the default INTERVAL syntax for DateTime RANGE OFFSET frame not supported, specify the number of seconds instead ( RANGE works with any numeric type). GROUPS frame not supported Calculating aggregate functions over a frame ( sum(value) over (order by time) ) all aggregate functions are supported rank() , dense_rank() , row_number() supported lag/lead(value, offset) Not supported. Workarounds: 1) replace with any(value) over (.... rows between <offset> preceding and <offset> preceding) , or following for lead 2) use lagInFrame/leadInFrame , which are analogous, but respect the window frame. To get behavior identical to lag/lead , use rows between unbounded preceding and unbounded following ntile(buckets) Supported. Specify window like, (partition by x order by y rows between unbounded preceding and unounded following).

Finds non-negative derivative for given metric_column by timestamp_column . INTERVAL can be omitted, default is INTERVAL 1 SECOND . The computed value is the following for each row:

0 for 1st row,

for 1st row, ${metrici - metric{i-1} \over timestampi - timestamp{i-1}} * interval$ for $i_th$ row.

The roadmap for the initial support of window functions is in this issue.

All GitHub issues related to window funtions have the comp-window-functions tag.

These tests contain the examples of the currently supported grammar:

https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/blob/master/tests/performance/window_functions.xml

https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/blob/master/tests/queries/0_stateless/01591_window_functions.sql

https://www.postgresql.org/docs/current/sql-select.html#SQL-WINDOW

https://www.postgresql.org/docs/devel/sql-expressions.html#SYNTAX-WINDOW-FUNCTIONS

https://www.postgresql.org/docs/devel/functions-window.html

https://www.postgresql.org/docs/devel/tutorial-window.html

https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/8.0/en/window-function-descriptions.html

https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/8.0/en/window-functions-usage.html

https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/8.0/en/window-functions-frames.html

aggregate_function (column_name)

OVER ([[PARTITION BY grouping_column] [ORDER BY sorting_column]

[ROWS or RANGE expression_to_bound_rows_withing_the_group]] | [window_name])

FROM table_name

WINDOW window_name as ([[PARTITION BY grouping_column] [ORDER BY sorting_column])



PARTITION BY - defines how to break a resultset into groups.

- defines how to break a resultset into groups. ORDER BY - defines how to order rows inside the group during calculation aggregate_function.

- defines how to order rows inside the group during calculation aggregate_function. ROWS or RANGE - defines bounds of a frame, aggregate_function is calculated within a frame.

- defines bounds of a frame, aggregate_function is calculated within a frame. WINDOW - allows to reuse a window definition with multiple exressions.

These functions can be used only as a window function.

row_number() - Number the current row within its partition starting from 1. first_value(x) - Return the first non-NULL value evaluated within its ordered frame. last_value(x) - Return the last non-NULL value evaluated within its ordered frame. nth_value(x, offset) - Return the first non-NULL value evaluated against the nth row (offset) in its ordered frame. rank() - Rank the current row within its partition with gaps. dense_rank() - Rank the current row within its partition without gaps. lagInFrame(x) - Return a value evaluated at the row that is at a specified physical offset row before the current row within the ordered frame. leadInFrame(x) - Return a value evaluated at the row that is offset rows after the current row within the ordered frame.

PARTITION

┌─────────────────┐ <-- UNBOUNDED PRECEDING (BEGINNING of the PARTITION)

│ │

│ │

│=================│ <-- N PRECEDING <─┐

│ N ROWS │ │ F

│ Before CURRENT │ │ R

│~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~│ <-- CURRENT ROW │ A

│ M ROWS │ │ M

│ After CURRENT │ │ E

│=================│ <-- M FOLLOWING <─┘

│ │

│ │

└─────────────────┘ <--- UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING (END of the PARTITION)



CREATE TABLE wf_partition

(

` part_key ` UInt64 ,

` value ` UInt64 ,

` order ` UInt64

)

ENGINE = Memory ;



INSERT INTO wf_partition FORMAT Values

( 1 , 1 , 1 ) , ( 1 , 2 , 2 ) , ( 1 , 3 , 3 ) , ( 2 , 0 , 0 ) , ( 3 , 0 , 0 ) ;



SELECT

part_key ,

value ,

order ,

groupArray ( value ) OVER ( PARTITION BY part_key ) AS frame_values

FROM wf_partition

ORDER BY

part_key ASC ,

value ASC ;



┌─part_key─┬─ value ─┬─ order ─┬─frame_values─┐

│ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] │ < ┐

│ 1 │ 2 │ 2 │ [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] │ │ 1 - st group

│ 1 │ 3 │ 3 │ [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] │ < ┘

│ 2 │ 0 │ 0 │ [ 0 ] │ < - 2 - nd group

│ 3 │ 0 │ 0 │ [ 0 ] │ < - 3 - d group

└──────────┴───────┴───────┴──────────────┘



CREATE TABLE wf_frame

(

` part_key ` UInt64 ,

` value ` UInt64 ,

` order ` UInt64

)

ENGINE = Memory ;



INSERT INTO wf_frame FORMAT Values

( 1 , 1 , 1 ) , ( 1 , 2 , 2 ) , ( 1 , 3 , 3 ) , ( 1 , 4 , 4 ) , ( 1 , 5 , 5 ) ;





SELECT

part_key ,

value ,

order ,

groupArray ( value ) OVER ( PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order ASC

Rows BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING ) AS frame_values

FROM wf_frame

ORDER BY

part_key ASC ,

value ASC ;



┌─part_key─┬─ value ─┬─ order ─┬─frame_values─┐

│ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] │

│ 1 │ 2 │ 2 │ [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] │

│ 1 │ 3 │ 3 │ [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] │

│ 1 │ 4 │ 4 │ [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] │

│ 1 │ 5 │ 5 │ [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] │

└──────────┴───────┴───────┴──────────────┘





SELECT

part_key ,

value ,

order ,

groupArray ( value ) OVER ( PARTITION BY part_key ) AS frame_values

FROM wf_frame

ORDER BY

part_key ASC ,

value ASC ;

┌─part_key─┬─ value ─┬─ order ─┬─frame_values─┐

│ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] │

│ 1 │ 2 │ 2 │ [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] │

│ 1 │ 3 │ 3 │ [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] │

│ 1 │ 4 │ 4 │ [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] │

│ 1 │ 5 │ 5 │ [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] │

└──────────┴───────┴───────┴──────────────┘





SELECT

part_key ,

value ,

order ,

groupArray ( value ) OVER ( PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order ASC

Rows BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW ) AS frame_values

FROM wf_frame

ORDER BY

part_key ASC ,

value ASC ;



┌─part_key─┬─ value ─┬─ order ─┬─frame_values─┐

│ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ [ 1 ] │

│ 1 │ 2 │ 2 │ [ 1 , 2 ] │

│ 1 │ 3 │ 3 │ [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] │

│ 1 │ 4 │ 4 │ [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] │

│ 1 │ 5 │ 5 │ [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] │

└──────────┴───────┴───────┴──────────────┘





SELECT

part_key ,

value ,

order ,

groupArray ( value ) OVER ( PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order ASC ) AS frame_values

FROM wf_frame

ORDER BY

part_key ASC ,

value ASC ;

┌─part_key─┬─ value ─┬─ order ─┬─frame_values─┐

│ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ [ 1 ] │

│ 1 │ 2 │ 2 │ [ 1 , 2 ] │

│ 1 │ 3 │ 3 │ [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] │

│ 1 │ 4 │ 4 │ [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] │

│ 1 │ 5 │ 5 │ [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] │

└──────────┴───────┴───────┴──────────────┘





SELECT

part_key ,

value ,

order ,

groupArray ( value ) OVER ( PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order DESC ) AS frame_values

FROM wf_frame

ORDER BY

part_key ASC ,

value ASC ;

┌─part_key─┬─ value ─┬─ order ─┬─frame_values─┐

│ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ [ 5 , 4 , 3 , 2 , 1 ] │

│ 1 │ 2 │ 2 │ [ 5 , 4 , 3 , 2 ] │

│ 1 │ 3 │ 3 │ [ 5 , 4 , 3 ] │

│ 1 │ 4 │ 4 │ [ 5 , 4 ] │

│ 1 │ 5 │ 5 │ [ 5 ] │

└──────────┴───────┴───────┴──────────────┘





SELECT

part_key ,

value ,

order ,

groupArray ( value ) OVER ( PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order ASC

Rows BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW ) AS frame_values

FROM wf_frame

ORDER BY

part_key ASC ,

value ASC ;



┌─part_key─┬─ value ─┬─ order ─┬─frame_values─┐

│ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ [ 1 ] │

│ 1 │ 2 │ 2 │ [ 1 , 2 ] │

│ 1 │ 3 │ 3 │ [ 2 , 3 ] │

│ 1 │ 4 │ 4 │ [ 3 , 4 ] │

│ 1 │ 5 │ 5 │ [ 4 , 5 ] │

└──────────┴───────┴───────┴──────────────┘





SELECT

part_key ,

value ,

order ,

groupArray ( value ) OVER ( PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order ASC

Rows BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING ) AS frame_values

FROM wf_frame

ORDER BY

part_key ASC ,

value ASC ;

┌─part_key─┬─ value ─┬─ order ─┬─frame_values─┐

│ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] │

│ 1 │ 2 │ 2 │ [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] │

│ 1 │ 3 │ 3 │ [ 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] │

│ 1 │ 4 │ 4 │ [ 3 , 4 , 5 ] │

│ 1 │ 5 │ 5 │ [ 4 , 5 ] │

└──────────┴───────┴───────┴──────────────┘





SELECT

part_key ,

value ,

order ,

groupArray ( value ) OVER w1 AS frame_values ,

row_number ( ) OVER w1 AS rn_1 ,

sum ( 1 ) OVER w1 AS rn_2 ,

row_number ( ) OVER w2 AS rn_3 ,

sum ( 1 ) OVER w2 AS rn_4

FROM wf_frame

WINDOW

w1 AS ( PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order DESC ) ,

w2 AS ( PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order DESC

Rows BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW )

ORDER BY

part_key ASC ,

value ASC ;

┌─part_key─┬─ value ─┬─ order ─┬─frame_values─┬─rn_1─┬─rn_2─┬─rn_3─┬─rn_4─┐

│ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ [ 5 , 4 , 3 , 2 , 1 ] │ 5 │ 5 │ 5 │ 2 │

│ 1 │ 2 │ 2 │ [ 5 , 4 , 3 , 2 ] │ 4 │ 4 │ 4 │ 2 │

│ 1 │ 3 │ 3 │ [ 5 , 4 , 3 ] │ 3 │ 3 │ 3 │ 2 │

│ 1 │ 4 │ 4 │ [ 5 , 4 ] │ 2 │ 2 │ 2 │ 2 │

│ 1 │ 5 │ 5 │ [ 5 ] │ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │

└──────────┴───────┴───────┴──────────────┴──────┴──────┴──────┴──────┘





SELECT

groupArray ( value ) OVER w1 AS frame_values_1 ,

first_value ( value ) OVER w1 AS first_value_1 ,

last_value ( value ) OVER w1 AS last_value_1 ,

groupArray ( value ) OVER w2 AS frame_values_2 ,

first_value ( value ) OVER w2 AS first_value_2 ,

last_value ( value ) OVER w2 AS last_value_2

FROM wf_frame

WINDOW

w1 AS ( PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order ASC ) ,

w2 AS ( PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order ASC Rows BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW )

ORDER BY

part_key ASC ,

value ASC ;

┌─frame_values_1─┬─first_value_1─┬─last_value_1─┬─frame_values_2─┬─first_value_2─┬─last_value_2─┐

│ [ 1 ] │ 1 │ 1 │ [ 1 ] │ 1 │ 1 │

│ [ 1 , 2 ] │ 1 │ 2 │ [ 1 , 2 ] │ 1 │ 2 │

│ [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] │ 1 │ 3 │ [ 2 , 3 ] │ 2 │ 3 │

│ [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] │ 1 │ 4 │ [ 3 , 4 ] │ 3 │ 4 │

│ [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] │ 1 │ 5 │ [ 4 , 5 ] │ 4 │ 5 │

└────────────────┴───────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────┴───────────────┴──────────────┘





SELECT

groupArray ( value ) OVER w1 AS frame_values_1 ,

nth_value ( value , 2 ) OVER w1 AS second_value

FROM wf_frame

WINDOW w1 AS ( PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order ASC Rows BETWEEN 3 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW )

ORDER BY

part_key ASC ,

value ASC

┌─frame_values_1─┬─second_value─┐

│ [ 1 ] │ 0 │

│ [ 1 , 2 ] │ 2 │

│ [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] │ 2 │

│ [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] │ 2 │

│ [ 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] │ 3 │

└────────────────┴──────────────┘





SELECT

groupArray ( value ) OVER w1 AS frame_values_1 ,

nth_value ( toNullable ( value ) , 2 ) OVER w1 AS second_value

FROM wf_frame

WINDOW w1 AS ( PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order ASC Rows BETWEEN 3 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW )

ORDER BY

part_key ASC ,

value ASC

┌─frame_values_1─┬─second_value─┐

│ [ 1 ] │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │

│ [ 1 , 2 ] │ 2 │

│ [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] │ 2 │

│ [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] │ 2 │

│ [ 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] │ 3 │

└────────────────┴──────────────┘



CREATE TABLE employees

(

` department ` String ,

` employee_name ` String ,

` salary ` Float

)

ENGINE = Memory ;



INSERT INTO employees FORMAT Values

( 'Finance' , 'Jonh' , 200 ) ,

( 'Finance' , 'Joan' , 210 ) ,

( 'Finance' , 'Jean' , 505 ) ,

( 'IT' , 'Tim' , 200 ) ,

( 'IT' , 'Anna' , 300 ) ,

( 'IT' , 'Elen' , 500 ) ;



SELECT

department ,

employee_name AS emp ,

salary ,

max_salary_per_dep ,

total_salary_per_dep ,

round ( ( salary / total_salary_per_dep ) * 100 , 2 ) AS ` share_per_dep(%) `

FROM

(

SELECT

department ,

employee_name ,

salary ,

max ( salary ) OVER wndw AS max_salary_per_dep ,

sum ( salary ) OVER wndw AS total_salary_per_dep

FROM employees

WINDOW wndw AS ( PARTITION BY department

rows BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING )

ORDER BY

department ASC ,

employee_name ASC

) ;



┌─department─┬─emp──┬─salary─┬─max_salary_per_dep─┬─total_salary_per_dep─┬─share_per_dep ( % ) ─┐

│ Finance │ Jean │ 505 │ 505 │ 915 │ 55.19 │

│ Finance │ Joan │ 210 │ 505 │ 915 │ 22.95 │

│ Finance │ Jonh │ 200 │ 505 │ 915 │ 21.86 │

│ IT │ Anna │ 300 │ 500 │ 1000 │ 30 │

│ IT │ Elen │ 500 │ 500 │ 1000 │ 50 │

│ IT │ Tim │ 200 │ 500 │ 1000 │ 20 │

└────────────┴──────┴────────┴────────────────────┴──────────────────────┴──────────────────┘



CREATE TABLE warehouse

(

` item ` String ,

` ts ` DateTime ,

` value ` Float

)

ENGINE = Memory



INSERT INTO warehouse VALUES

( 'sku38' , '2020-01-01' , 9 ) ,

( 'sku38' , '2020-02-01' , 1 ) ,

( 'sku38' , '2020-03-01' , - 4 ) ,

( 'sku1' , '2020-01-01' , 1 ) ,

( 'sku1' , '2020-02-01' , 1 ) ,

( 'sku1' , '2020-03-01' , 1 ) ;



SELECT

item ,

ts ,

value ,

sum ( value ) OVER ( PARTITION BY item ORDER BY ts ASC ) AS stock_balance

FROM warehouse

ORDER BY

item ASC ,

ts ASC ;



┌─item──┬──────────────────ts─┬─ value ─┬─stock_balance─┐

│ sku1 │ 2020 - 01 - 01 00 : 00 : 00 │ 1 │ 1 │

│ sku1 │ 2020 - 02 - 01 00 : 00 : 00 │ 1 │ 2 │

│ sku1 │ 2020 - 03 - 01 00 : 00 : 00 │ 1 │ 3 │

│ sku38 │ 2020 - 01 - 01 00 : 00 : 00 │ 9 │ 9 │

│ sku38 │ 2020 - 02 - 01 00 : 00 : 00 │ 1 │ 10 │

│ sku38 │ 2020 - 03 - 01 00 : 00 : 00 │ - 4 │ 6 │

└───────┴─────────────────────┴───────┴───────────────┘



CREATE TABLE sensors

(

` metric ` String ,

` ts ` DateTime ,

` value ` Float

)

ENGINE = Memory ;



insert into sensors values ( 'cpu_temp' , '2020-01-01 00:00:00' , 87 ) ,

( 'cpu_temp' , '2020-01-01 00:00:01' , 77 ) ,

( 'cpu_temp' , '2020-01-01 00:00:02' , 93 ) ,

( 'cpu_temp' , '2020-01-01 00:00:03' , 87 ) ,

( 'cpu_temp' , '2020-01-01 00:00:04' , 87 ) ,

( 'cpu_temp' , '2020-01-01 00:00:05' , 87 ) ,

( 'cpu_temp' , '2020-01-01 00:00:06' , 87 ) ,

( 'cpu_temp' , '2020-01-01 00:00:07' , 87 ) ;

SELECT

metric ,

ts ,

value ,

avg ( value ) OVER

( PARTITION BY metric ORDER BY ts ASC Rows BETWEEN 2 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW )

AS moving_avg_temp

FROM sensors

ORDER BY

metric ASC ,

ts ASC ;



┌─metric───┬──────────────────ts─┬─ value ─┬───moving_avg_temp─┐

│ cpu_temp │ 2020 - 01 - 01 00 : 00 : 00 │ 87 │ 87 │

│ cpu_temp │ 2020 - 01 - 01 00 : 00 : 01 │ 77 │ 82 │

│ cpu_temp │ 2020 - 01 - 01 00 : 00 : 02 │ 93 │ 85.66666666666667 │

│ cpu_temp │ 2020 - 01 - 01 00 : 00 : 03 │ 87 │ 85.66666666666667 │

│ cpu_temp │ 2020 - 01 - 01 00 : 00 : 04 │ 87 │ 89 │

│ cpu_temp │ 2020 - 01 - 01 00 : 00 : 05 │ 87 │ 87 │

│ cpu_temp │ 2020 - 01 - 01 00 : 00 : 06 │ 87 │ 87 │

│ cpu_temp │ 2020 - 01 - 01 00 : 00 : 07 │ 87 │ 87 │

└──────────┴─────────────────────┴───────┴───────────────────┘



SELECT

metric ,

ts ,

value ,

avg ( value ) OVER ( PARTITION BY metric ORDER BY ts

Range BETWEEN 10 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW ) AS moving_avg_10_seconds_temp

FROM sensors

ORDER BY

metric ASC ,

ts ASC ;



┌─metric───┬──────────────────ts─┬─ value ─┬─moving_avg_10_seconds_temp─┐

│ cpu_temp │ 2020 - 01 - 01 00 : 00 : 00 │ 87 │ 87 │

│ cpu_temp │ 2020 - 01 - 01 00 : 01 : 10 │ 77 │ 77 │

│ cpu_temp │ 2020 - 01 - 01 00 : 02 : 20 │ 93 │ 93 │

│ cpu_temp │ 2020 - 01 - 01 00 : 03 : 30 │ 87 │ 87 │

│ cpu_temp │ 2020 - 01 - 01 00 : 04 : 40 │ 87 │ 87 │

│ cpu_temp │ 2020 - 01 - 01 00 : 05 : 50 │ 87 │ 87 │

│ cpu_temp │ 2020 - 01 - 01 00 : 06 : 00 │ 87 │ 87 │

│ cpu_temp │ 2020 - 01 - 01 00 : 07 : 10 │ 87 │ 87 │

└──────────┴─────────────────────┴───────┴────────────────────────────┘



Temperature is stored with second precision, but using Range and ORDER BY toDate(ts) we form a frame with the size of 10 units, and because of toDate(ts) the unit is a day.