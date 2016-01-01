OOM canary

Experimental feature. Learn more. Experimental feature.

Note The OOM canary is experimental and disabled by default. Its behavior may change between ClickHouse versions until production validation is complete.

When a host or memory cgroup runs out of memory, the Linux OOM (out-of-memory) killer terminates a process with SIGKILL — usually the largest consumer, which on a dedicated host is clickhouse-server itself. The whole server is lost instead of being given a chance to recover.

The OOM canary changes who dies first. It runs a small sacrificial child process that makes itself the most attractive OOM target, so the kernel kills it instead of the server. The server then detects the death, confirms it was an OOM event, and sheds memory pressure so it can survive.

The canary does not raise any memory limit and is not a replacement for correct limits (see Memory overcommit and max_server_memory_usage ). It is a last line of defense that trades a small, fixed amount of memory for a chance to survive a memory spike.

The canary is a separate clickhouse oom-canary process. It sets its own oom_score_adj to the maximum ( 1000 ) so the kernel targets it first, then allocates, touches, and mlock -s oom_canary_size bytes (100 MB by default) so its resident set is real. It is killed automatically if the server exits.

In the server, a monitor thread watches the canary (via pidfd ) and reacts when it dies:

Killed by SIGKILL with cgroup OOM evidence → run the OOM response, then relaunch a fresh canary.

cgroup OOM evidence → run the OOM response, then relaunch a fresh canary. Killed without OOM evidence (for example, a manual kill -9 ), or exited with a transient failure → relaunch only, no response.

OOM evidence (for example, a manual ), or exited with a transient failure → relaunch only, no response. Permanent setup failure, or server shutdown → the canary disables itself.

OOM evidence comes only from the cgroup v2 memory.events.local oom_kill counter. It is deliberately cgroup-local: hierarchical or host-wide counters can be advanced by unrelated processes and would trigger false responses.

On a confirmed OOM the response runs these independent steps: log a FATAL message, purge allocator (jemalloc) arenas, best-effort cancel all running queries, cancel all merges and mutations, and queue an event in system.crash_log . System logs are not flushed synchronously, because forcing I/O under memory pressure can make things worse.

Linux ≥ 5.3. The monitor owns the canary via pidfd_open ; on older kernels the canary disables itself at startup. It is a no-op on non-Linux platforms.

The monitor owns the canary via ; on older kernels the canary disables itself at startup. It is a no-op on non-Linux platforms. cgroup v2 with memory.events.local for the OOM response. Without it the canary still relaunches after a SIGKILL but cannot confirm an OOM, so the response never runs (a warning is logged at startup).

for the OOM response. Without it the canary still relaunches after a but cannot confirm an OOM, so the response never runs (a warning is logged at startup). mlock capability (optional). Locking the canary's memory needs CAP_IPC_LOCK or a sufficient RLIMIT_MEMLOCK ; if it fails the canary logs a warning and its memory may be swapped out, weakening it as an OOM target.

memory.oom.group If cgroup v2 memory.oom.group is enabled for the server's cgroup, the kernel kills the entire cgroup as one unit on an OOM — the server dies together with the canary and the response never runs. The canary cannot protect the server in this mode; a warning is logged at startup.

The canary is controlled by server settings, set as top-level elements of the server configuration and applied on restart.

Setting Default Description oom_canary_enable false Enable the OOM canary. oom_canary_size 104857600 (100 MB) Bytes the canary allocates and touches. Larger values make it a more attractive OOM target. oom_canary_relaunch true Relaunch the canary after it dies (unless it was a permanent setup failure or shutdown), subject to the limits below. oom_canary_max_rapid_relaunches 10 Maximum consecutive rapid relaunches before auto-relaunch is disabled, to avoid thrashing. Resets once a canary outlives oom_canary_max_backoff_seconds . oom_canary_initial_backoff_seconds 1 Initial delay between relaunches; doubles each time up to the maximum. oom_canary_max_backoff_seconds 60 Maximum delay between relaunches.

<clickhouse> <oom_canary_enable>1</oom_canary_enable> <oom_canary_size>104857600</oom_canary_size> </clickhouse>

A confirmed OOM produces a row in system.crash_log with signal = 9 and a signal_description mentioning OOM Canary :

SELECT event_time, signal, signal_description FROM system.crash_log WHERE signal = 9 AND signal_description LIKE '%OOM Canary%' ORDER BY event_time DESC;

The canary's lifecycle and each OOM-response step are also logged to the server log.