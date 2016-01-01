OOM canary
The OOM canary is experimental and disabled by default. Its behavior may change between ClickHouse versions until production validation is complete.
Overview
When a host or memory cgroup runs out of memory, the Linux OOM (out-of-memory)
killer terminates a process with
SIGKILL — usually the largest consumer, which
on a dedicated host is
clickhouse-server itself. The whole server is lost
instead of being given a chance to recover.
The OOM canary changes who dies first. It runs a small sacrificial child process that makes itself the most attractive OOM target, so the kernel kills it instead of the server. The server then detects the death, confirms it was an OOM event, and sheds memory pressure so it can survive.
The canary does not raise any memory limit and is not a replacement for correct
limits (see Memory overcommit and
max_server_memory_usage). It is a last line of defense that trades a small,
fixed amount of memory for a chance to survive a memory spike.
How it works
The canary is a separate
clickhouse oom-canary process. It sets its own
oom_score_adj to the maximum (
1000) so the kernel targets it first, then
allocates, touches, and
mlock-s
oom_canary_size bytes (100 MB by default) so
its resident set is real. It is killed automatically if the server exits.
In the server, a monitor thread watches the canary (via
pidfd) and reacts when
it dies:
- Killed by
SIGKILLwith cgroup OOM evidence → run the OOM response, then relaunch a fresh canary.
- Killed without OOM evidence (for example, a manual
kill -9), or exited with a transient failure → relaunch only, no response.
- Permanent setup failure, or server shutdown → the canary disables itself.
OOM evidence comes only from the cgroup v2
memory.events.local
oom_kill
counter. It is deliberately cgroup-local: hierarchical or host-wide counters can
be advanced by unrelated processes and would trigger false responses.
On a confirmed OOM the response runs these independent steps: log a
FATAL
message, purge allocator (jemalloc) arenas, best-effort cancel all running
queries, cancel all merges and mutations, and queue an event in
system.crash_log. System logs are not
flushed synchronously, because forcing I/O under memory pressure can make things
worse.
Requirements
- Linux ≥ 5.3. The monitor owns the canary via
pidfd_open; on older kernels the canary disables itself at startup. It is a no-op on non-Linux platforms.
- cgroup v2 with
memory.events.localfor the OOM response. Without it the canary still relaunches after a
SIGKILLbut cannot confirm an OOM, so the response never runs (a warning is logged at startup).
mlockcapability (optional). Locking the canary's memory needs
CAP_IPC_LOCKor a sufficient
RLIMIT_MEMLOCK; if it fails the canary logs a warning and its memory may be swapped out, weakening it as an OOM target.
If cgroup v2
memory.oom.group is enabled for the server's cgroup, the kernel
kills the entire cgroup as one unit on an OOM — the server dies together with the
canary and the response never runs. The canary cannot protect the server in this
mode; a warning is logged at startup.
Configuration
The canary is controlled by server settings, set as top-level elements of the server configuration and applied on restart.
|Setting
|Default
|Description
oom_canary_enable
false
|Enable the OOM canary.
oom_canary_size
104857600 (100 MB)
|Bytes the canary allocates and touches. Larger values make it a more attractive OOM target.
oom_canary_relaunch
true
|Relaunch the canary after it dies (unless it was a permanent setup failure or shutdown), subject to the limits below.
oom_canary_max_rapid_relaunches
10
|Maximum consecutive rapid relaunches before auto-relaunch is disabled, to avoid thrashing. Resets once a canary outlives
oom_canary_max_backoff_seconds.
oom_canary_initial_backoff_seconds
1
|Initial delay between relaunches; doubles each time up to the maximum.
oom_canary_max_backoff_seconds
60
|Maximum delay between relaunches.
Observability
A confirmed OOM produces a row in
system.crash_log with
signal = 9 and a
signal_description mentioning
OOM Canary:
The canary's lifecycle and each OOM-response step are also logged to the server log.