url

url function creates a table from the URL with given format and structure .

url function may be used in SELECT and INSERT queries on data in URL tables.

Syntax

url ( URL , format , structure )



Parameters

URL — HTTP or HTTPS server address, which can accept GET or POST requests (for SELECT or INSERT queries correspondingly). Type: String.

— HTTP or HTTPS server address, which can accept or requests (for or queries correspondingly). Type: String. format — Format of the data. Type: String.

— Format of the data. Type: String. structure — Table structure in 'UserID UInt64, Name String' format. Determines column names and types. Type: String.

Returned value

A table with the specified format and structure and with data from the defined URL .

Examples

Getting the first 3 lines of a table that contains columns of String and UInt32 type from HTTP-server which answers in CSV format.

SELECT * FROM url ( 'http://127.0.0.1:12345/' , CSV , 'column1 String, column2 UInt32' ) LIMIT 3 ;



Inserting data from a URL into a table:

CREATE TABLE test_table ( column1 String , column2 UInt32 ) ENGINE = Memory ;

INSERT INTO FUNCTION url ( 'http://127.0.0.1:8123/?query=INSERT+INTO+test_table+FORMAT+CSV' , 'CSV' , 'column1 String, column2 UInt32' ) VALUES ( 'http interface' , 42 ) ;

SELECT * FROM test_table ;

