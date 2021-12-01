url
url function creates a table from the
URL with given
format and
structure.
url function may be used in
SELECT and
INSERT queries on data in URL tables.
Syntax
url(URL, format, structure)
Parameters
URL— HTTP or HTTPS server address, which can accept
GETor
POSTrequests (for
SELECTor
INSERTqueries correspondingly). Type: String.
format— Format of the data. Type: String.
structure— Table structure in
'UserID UInt64, Name String'format. Determines column names and types. Type: String.
Returned value
A table with the specified format and structure and with data from the defined
URL.
Examples
Getting the first 3 lines of a table that contains columns of
String and UInt32 type from HTTP-server which answers in CSV format.
SELECT * FROM url('http://127.0.0.1:12345/', CSV, 'column1 String, column2 UInt32') LIMIT 3;
Inserting data from a
URL into a table:
CREATE TABLE test_table (column1 String, column2 UInt32) ENGINE=Memory;
INSERT INTO FUNCTION url('http://127.0.0.1:8123/?query=INSERT+INTO+test_table+FORMAT+CSV', 'CSV', 'column1 String, column2 UInt32') VALUES ('http interface', 42);
SELECT * FROM test_table;
Globs in URL {globs-in-url}
Patterns in curly brackets
{ } are used to generate a set of shards or to specify failover addresses. Supported pattern types and examples see in the description of the remote function.
Character
| inside patterns is used to specify failover addresses. They are iterated in the same order as listed in the pattern. The number of generated addresses is limited by glob_expansion_max_elements setting.