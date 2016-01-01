generate_series
generate_series(START, STOP) - Returns a table with the single ‘generate_series’ column (UInt64) that contains integers from start to stop inclusively.
generate_series(START, STOP, STEP) - Returns a table with the single ‘generate_series’ column (UInt64) that contains integers from start to stop inclusively with spacing between values given by STEP.
The following queries return tables with the same content but different column names:
SELECT * FROM numbers(10, 5);
SELECT * FROM generate_series(10, 14);
And the following queries return tables with the same content but different column names (but the second option is more efficient):
SELECT * FROM numbers(10, 11) WHERE number % 3 == (10 % 3);
SELECT * FROM generate_series(10, 20, 3) ;