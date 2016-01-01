fuzzJSON
Perturbs a JSON string with random variations.
fuzzJSON({ named_collection [option=value [,..]] | json_str[, random_seed] })
Arguments
named_collection- A NAMED COLLECTION.
option=value- Named collection optional parameters and their values.
json_str(String) - The source string representing structured data in JSON format.
random_seed(UInt64) - Manual random seed for producing stable results.
reuse_output(boolean) - Reuse the output from a fuzzing process as input for the next fuzzer.
max_output_length(UInt64) - Maximum allowable length of the generated or perturbed JSON string.
probability(Float64) - The probability to fuzz a JSON field (a key-value pair). Must be within [0, 1] range.
max_nesting_level(UInt64) - The maximum allowed depth of nested structures within the JSON data.
max_array_size(UInt64) - The maximum allowed size of a JSON array.
max_object_size(UInt64) - The maximum allowed number of fields on a single level of a JSON object.
max_string_value_length(UInt64) - The maximum length of a String value.
min_key_length(UInt64) - The minimum key length. Should be at least 1.
max_key_length(UInt64) - The maximum key length. Should be greater or equal than the
min_key_length, if specified.
Returned Value
A table object with a a single column containing perturbed JSON strings.
Usage Example
CREATE NAMED COLLECTION json_fuzzer AS json_str='{}';
SELECT * FROM fuzzJSON(json_fuzzer) LIMIT 3;
{"52Xz2Zd4vKNcuP2":true}
{"UPbOhOQAdPKIg91":3405264103600403024}
{"X0QUWu8yT":[]}
SELECT * FROM fuzzJSON(json_fuzzer, json_str='{"name" : "value"}', random_seed=1234) LIMIT 3;
{"key":"value", "mxPG0h1R5":"L-YQLv@9hcZbOIGrAn10%GA"}
{"BRE3":true}
{"key":"value", "SWzJdEJZ04nrpSfy":[{"3Q23y":[]}]}
SELECT * FROM fuzzJSON(json_fuzzer, json_str='{"students" : ["Alice", "Bob"]}', reuse_output=true) LIMIT 3;
{"students":["Alice", "Bob"], "nwALnRMc4pyKD9Krv":[]}
{"students":["1rNY5ZNs0wU&82t_P", "Bob"], "wLNRGzwDiMKdw":[{}]}
{"xeEk":["1rNY5ZNs0wU&82t_P", "Bob"], "wLNRGzwDiMKdw":[{}, {}]}
SELECT * FROM fuzzJSON(json_fuzzer, json_str='{"students" : ["Alice", "Bob"]}', max_output_length=512) LIMIT 3;
{"students":["Alice", "Bob"], "BREhhXj5":true}
{"NyEsSWzJdeJZ04s":["Alice", 5737924650575683711, 5346334167565345826], "BjVO2X9L":true}
{"NyEsSWzJdeJZ04s":["Alice", 5737924650575683711, 5346334167565345826], "BjVO2X9L":true, "k1SXzbSIz":[{}]}
SELECT * FROM fuzzJSON('{"id":1}', 1234) LIMIT 3;
{"id":1, "mxPG0h1R5":"L-YQLv@9hcZbOIGrAn10%GA"}
{"BRjE":16137826149911306846}
{"XjKE":15076727133550123563}