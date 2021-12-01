Table Functions
Table functions are methods for constructing tables.
You can use table functions in:
FROM clause of the
SELECTquery.
The method for creating a temporary table that is available only in the current query. The table is deleted when the query finishes.
CREATE TABLE AS table_function() query.
It's one of the methods of creating a table.
INSERT INTO TABLE FUNCTION query.
warning
You can’t use table functions if the allow_ddl setting is disabled.
|Function
|Description
|file
|Creates a File-engine table.
|merge
|Creates a Merge-engine table.
|numbers
|Creates a table with a single column filled with integer numbers.
|remote
|Allows you to access remote servers without creating a Distributed-engine table.
|url
|Creates a Url-engine table.
|mysql
|Creates a MySQL-engine table.
|postgresql
|Creates a PostgreSQL-engine table.
|jdbc
|Creates a JDBC-engine table.
|odbc
|Creates a ODBC-engine table.
|hdfs
|Creates a HDFS-engine table.
|s3
|Creates a S3-engine table.
|sqlite
|Creates a sqlite-engine table.