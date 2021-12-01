Skip to main content

Table Functions

Table functions are methods for constructing tables.

You can use table functions in:

You can’t use table functions if the allow_ddl setting is disabled.

FunctionDescription
fileCreates a File-engine table.
mergeCreates a Merge-engine table.
numbersCreates a table with a single column filled with integer numbers.
remoteAllows you to access remote servers without creating a Distributed-engine table.
urlCreates a Url-engine table.
mysqlCreates a MySQL-engine table.
postgresqlCreates a PostgreSQL-engine table.
jdbcCreates a JDBC-engine table.
odbcCreates a ODBC-engine table.
hdfsCreates a HDFS-engine table.
s3Creates a S3-engine table.
sqliteCreates a sqlite-engine table.

