LDAP server can be used to authenticate ClickHouse users. There are two different approaches for doing this:
This page isn’t applicable to ClickHouse Cloud. The feature documented here isn’t available in ClickHouse Cloud services. See the ClickHouse Cloud Compatibility guide for more information.
- Use LDAP as an external authenticator for existing users, which are defined in
users.xmlor in local access control paths.
- Use LDAP as an external user directory and allow locally undefined users to be authenticated if they exist on the LDAP server.
LDAP server definitionTo define LDAP server you must add
ldap_servers section to the
config.xml.
Example
Note, that you can define multiple LDAP servers inside the
<clickhouse>
<!- ... -->
<ldap_servers>
<!- Typical LDAP server. -->
<my_ldap_server>
<host>localhost</host>
<port>636</port>
<bind_dn>uid={user_name},ou=users,dc=example,dc=com</bind_dn>
<verification_cooldown>300</verification_cooldown>
<follow_referrals>false</follow_referrals>
<enable_tls>yes</enable_tls>
<tls_minimum_protocol_version>tls1.2</tls_minimum_protocol_version>
<tls_require_cert>demand</tls_require_cert>
<tls_cert_file>/path/to/tls_cert_file</tls_cert_file>
<tls_key_file>/path/to/tls_key_file</tls_key_file>
<tls_ca_cert_file>/path/to/tls_ca_cert_file</tls_ca_cert_file>
<tls_ca_cert_dir>/path/to/tls_ca_cert_dir</tls_ca_cert_dir>
<tls_cipher_suite>ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384:ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384:AES256-GCM-SHA384</tls_cipher_suite>
</my_ldap_server>
<!- Typical Active Directory with configured user DN detection for further role mapping. -->
<my_ad_server>
<host>localhost</host>
<port>389</port>
<bind_dn>EXAMPLE\{user_name}</bind_dn>
<user_dn_detection>
<base_dn>CN=Users,DC=example,DC=com</base_dn>
<search_filter>(&(objectClass=user)(sAMAccountName={user_name}))</search_filter>
</user_dn_detection>
<enable_tls>no</enable_tls>
</my_ad_server>
</ldap_servers>
</clickhouse>
ldap_servers section using distinct names.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
host
|—
|LDAP server hostname or IP. This parameter is mandatory and cannot be empty.
port
636 /
389
|LDAP server port. Defaults to
636 if
enable_tls is set to
yes,
389 otherwise.
bind_dn
|—
|Template used to construct the DN to bind to. The resulting DN will be constructed by replacing all
{user_name} substrings of the template with the actual user name during each authentication attempt.
auth_dn_prefix
|—
|Deprecated. An alternative to
bind_dn. Cannot be used together with
bind_dn. When specified, the bind DN is constructed as
auth_dn_prefix + {user_name} + auth_dn_suffix. For example, setting
auth_dn_prefix to
uid= and
auth_dn_suffix to
,ou=users,dc=example,dc=com is equivalent to setting
bind_dn to
uid={user_name},ou=users,dc=example,dc=com.
auth_dn_suffix
|—
|Deprecated. See
auth_dn_prefix.
verification_cooldown
0
|A period of time, in seconds, after a successful bind attempt, during which the user will be assumed to be successfully authenticated for all consecutive requests without contacting the LDAP server. Specify
0 to disable caching and force contacting the LDAP server for each authentication request.
follow_referrals
false
|A flag to allow the LDAP client library to automatically chase LDAP referrals returned by the server. Mostly relevant for Microsoft Active Directory environments where subtree searches at a high-level base DN (e.g.
DC=example,DC=com) can return referrals/search references (e.g.
DC=DomainDnsZones,...). Set to
true only when you explicitly need cross-partition searches.
enable_tls
yes
|A flag to trigger the use of the secure connection to the LDAP server. Specify
no for plain text
ldap:// protocol (not recommended),
yes for LDAP over SSL/TLS
ldaps:// protocol (recommended), or
starttls for legacy StartTLS protocol (plain text
ldap:// protocol, upgraded to TLS).
tls_minimum_protocol_version
tls1.2
|The minimum protocol version of SSL/TLS. Accepted values:
ssl2,
ssl3,
tls1.0,
tls1.1,
tls1.2.
tls_require_cert
demand
|SSL/TLS peer certificate verification behavior. Accepted values:
never,
allow,
try,
demand.
tls_cert_file
|—
|Path to certificate file.
tls_key_file
|—
|Path to certificate key file.
tls_ca_cert_file
|—
|Path to CA certificate file.
tls_ca_cert_dir
|—
|Path to the directory containing CA certificates.
tls_cipher_suite
|—
|Allowed cipher suite (in OpenSSL notation).
search_limit
256
|Maximum number of entries that can be returned by LDAP search queries performed by this server definition (for user DN detection and role mapping).
user_dn_detection sub-parameters
Section with LDAP search parameters for detecting the actual user DN of the bound user. This is mainly used in search filters for further role mapping when the server is Active Directory. The resulting user DN will be used when replacing
{user_dn} substrings wherever they are allowed. By default, user DN is set equal to bind DN, but once search is performed, it will be updated to the actual detected user DN value.
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
base_dn
|—
|Template used to construct the base DN for the LDAP search. The resulting DN will be constructed by replacing all
{user_name} and
{bind_dn} substrings of the template with the actual user name and bind DN during the LDAP search.
scope
subtree
|Scope of the LDAP search. Accepted values:
base,
one_level,
children,
subtree.
search_filter
|—
|Template used to construct the search filter for the LDAP search. The resulting filter will be constructed by replacing all
{user_name},
{bind_dn}, and
{base_dn} substrings of the template with the actual user name, bind DN, and base DN during the LDAP search. Note that special characters must be escaped properly in XML.
LDAP external authenticatorA remote LDAP server can be used as a method for verifying passwords for locally defined users (users defined in
users.xml or in local access control paths). To achieve this, specify previously defined LDAP server name instead of
password or similar sections in the user definition.
At each login attempt, ClickHouse tries to “bind” to the specified DN defined by the
bind_dn parameter in the LDAP server definition using the provided credentials, and if successful, the user is considered authenticated. This is often called a “simple bind” method.
Example
Note, that user
<clickhouse>
<!- ... -->
<users>
<!- ... -->
<my_user>
<!- ... -->
<ldap>
<server>my_ldap_server</server>
</ldap>
</my_user>
</users>
</clickhouse>
my_user refers to
my_ldap_server. This LDAP server must be configured in the main
config.xml file as described previously.
When SQL-driven Access Control and Account Management is enabled, users that are authenticated by LDAP servers can also be created using the CREATE USER statement.
Query
CREATE USER my_user IDENTIFIED WITH ldap SERVER 'my_ldap_server';
LDAP external user directoryIn addition to the locally defined users, a remote LDAP server can be used as a source of user definitions. To achieve this, specify previously defined LDAP server name (see LDAP Server Definition) in the
ldap section inside the
users_directories section of the
config.xml file.
At each login attempt, ClickHouse tries to find the user definition locally and authenticate it as usual. If the user is not defined, ClickHouse will assume the definition exists in the external LDAP directory and will try to “bind” to the specified DN at the LDAP server using the provided credentials. If successful, the user will be considered existing and authenticated. The user will be assigned roles from the list specified in the
roles section. Additionally, LDAP “search” can be performed and results can be transformed and treated as role names and then be assigned to the user if the
role_mapping section is also configured. All this implies that the SQL-driven Access Control and Account Management is enabled and roles are created using the CREATE ROLE statement.
Example
Goes into
config.xml.
Note that
<clickhouse>
<!- ... -->
<user_directories>
<!- Typical LDAP server. -->
<ldap>
<server>my_ldap_server</server>
<roles>
<my_local_role1 />
<my_local_role2 />
</roles>
<role_mapping>
<base_dn>ou=groups,dc=example,dc=com</base_dn>
<scope>subtree</scope>
<search_filter>(&(objectClass=groupOfNames)(member={bind_dn}))</search_filter>
<attribute>cn</attribute>
<prefix>clickhouse_</prefix>
</role_mapping>
</ldap>
<!- Typical Active Directory with role mapping that relies on the detected user DN. -->
<ldap>
<server>my_ad_server</server>
<role_mapping>
<base_dn>CN=Users,DC=example,DC=com</base_dn>
<attribute>CN</attribute>
<scope>subtree</scope>
<search_filter>(&(objectClass=group)(member={user_dn}))</search_filter>
<prefix>clickhouse_</prefix>
</role_mapping>
</ldap>
</user_directories>
</clickhouse>
my_ldap_server referred in the
ldap section inside the
user_directories section must be a previously defined LDAP server that is configured in the
config.xml (see LDAP Server Definition).
Parameters
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
server
|—
|One of LDAP server names defined in the
ldap_servers config section above. This parameter is mandatory and cannot be empty.
roles
|—
|Section with a list of locally defined roles that will be assigned to each user retrieved from the LDAP server. If no roles are specified here or assigned during role mapping (below), user will not be able to perform any actions after authentication.
role_mapping sub-parameters
Section with LDAP search parameters and mapping rules. When a user authenticates, while still bound to LDAP, an LDAP search is performed using
search_filter and the name of the logged-in user. For each entry found during that search, the value of the specified attribute is extracted. For each attribute value that has the specified prefix, the prefix is removed, and the rest of the value becomes the name of a local role defined in ClickHouse, which is expected to be created beforehand by the CREATE ROLE statement. There can be multiple
role_mapping sections defined inside the same
ldap section. All of them will be applied.
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
base_dn
|—
|Template used to construct the base DN for the LDAP search. The resulting DN will be constructed by replacing all
{user_name},
{bind_dn}, and
{user_dn} substrings of the template with the actual user name, bind DN, and user DN during each LDAP search.
scope
subtree
|Scope of the LDAP search. Accepted values:
base,
one_level,
children,
subtree.
search_filter
|—
|Template used to construct the search filter for the LDAP search. The resulting filter will be constructed by replacing all
{user_name},
{bind_dn},
{user_dn}, and
{base_dn} substrings of the template with the actual user name, bind DN, user DN, and base DN during each LDAP search. Note that special characters must be escaped properly in XML.
attribute
cn
|Attribute name whose values will be returned by the LDAP search.
prefix
|empty
|Prefix expected in front of each string in the original list of strings returned by the LDAP search. The prefix will be removed from the original strings and the resulting strings will be treated as local role names.