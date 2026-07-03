HTTP server can be used to authenticate ClickHouse users. HTTP authentication can only be used as an external authenticator for existing users, which are defined in
This page isn’t applicable to ClickHouse Cloud. The feature documented here isn’t available in ClickHouse Cloud services. See the ClickHouse Cloud Compatibility guide for more information.
users.xml or in local access control paths. Currently, Basic authentication scheme using GET method is supported.
HTTP authentication server definitionTo define HTTP authentication server you must add
http_authentication_servers section to the
config.xml.
Example
Note, that you can define multiple HTTP servers inside the
<clickhouse>
<!- ... -->
<http_authentication_servers>
<basic_auth_server>
<uri>http://localhost:8000/auth</uri>
<connection_timeout_ms>1000</connection_timeout_ms>
<receive_timeout_ms>1000</receive_timeout_ms>
<send_timeout_ms>1000</send_timeout_ms>
<max_tries>3</max_tries>
<retry_initial_backoff_ms>50</retry_initial_backoff_ms>
<retry_max_backoff_ms>1000</retry_max_backoff_ms>
<forward_headers>
<name>Custom-Auth-Header-1</name>
<name>Custom-Auth-Header-2</name>
</forward_headers>
</basic_auth_server>
</http_authentication_servers>
</clickhouse>
http_authentication_servers section using distinct names.
Parameters
uri- URI for making authentication request
connection_timeout_ms- Default: 1000 ms.
receive_timeout_ms- Default: 1000 ms.
send_timeout_ms- Default: 1000 ms.
max_tries- The maximum number of attempts to make an authentication request. Default: 3
retry_initial_backoff_ms- The backoff initial interval on retry. Default: 50 ms
retry_max_backoff_ms- The maximum backoff interval. Default: 1000 ms
Enabling HTTP authentication in
In order to enable HTTP authentication for the user, specify
users.xml
http_authentication section instead of
password or similar sections in the user definition.
Parameters:
server- Name of the HTTP authentication server configured in the main
config.xmlfile as described previously.
scheme- HTTP authentication scheme.
Basicis only supported now. Default: Basic
users.xml):
<clickhouse>
<!- ... -->
<my_user>
<!- ... -->
<http_authentication>
<server>basic_server</server>
<scheme>basic</scheme>
</http_authentication>
</test_user_2>
</clickhouse>
Note that HTTP authentication cannot be used alongside with any other authentication mechanism. The presence of any other sections like
password alongside
http_authentication will force ClickHouse to shutdown.
Enabling HTTP authentication using SQLWhen SQL-driven Access Control and Account Management is enabled in ClickHouse, users identified by HTTP authentication can also be created using SQL statements.
…or,
CREATE USER my_user IDENTIFIED WITH HTTP SERVER 'basic_server' SCHEME 'Basic'
Basic is default without explicit scheme definition
CREATE USER my_user IDENTIFIED WITH HTTP SERVER 'basic_server'
Passing session settingsIf a response body from HTTP authentication server has JSON format and contains
settings sub-object, ClickHouse will try parse its key: value pairs as string values and set them as session settings for authenticated user’s current session. If parsing is failed, a response body from server will be ignored.