Add the <ldap> section to <user_directories> section to configure the user role mapping. This section defines when a user is authenticated and what role the user will receive. In this basic example, any user authenticating to LDAP will receive the scientists_role which will be defined at a later step in ClickHouse. The section should look similar to this:

< user_directories > < users_xml > < path > users.xml </ path > </ users_xml > < local_directory > < path > /var/lib/clickhouse/access/ </ path > </ local_directory > < ldap > < server > test_ldap_server </ server > < roles > < scientists_role /> </ roles > < role_mapping > < base_dn > dc=example,dc=com </ base_dn > < search_filter > ( & (objectClass=groupOfUniqueNames)(uniqueMember={bind_dn})) </ search_filter > < attribute > cn </ attribute > </ role_mapping > </ ldap > </ user_directories >

These are the basic settings used above: