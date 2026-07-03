2181 ZooKeeper default service port. Note: see 9181 for ClickHouse Keeper ✓

8123 HTTP default port ✓

8443 HTTP SSL/TLS default port ✓ ✓

9000 Native Protocol port (also referred to as ClickHouse TCP protocol). Used by ClickHouse applications and processes like clickhouse-server , clickhouse-client , and native ClickHouse tools. Used for inter-server communication for distributed queries. ✓

9004 MySQL emulation port ✓

9005 PostgreSQL emulation port (also used for secure communication if SSL is enabled for ClickHouse). ✓

9009 Inter-server communication port for low-level data access. Used for data exchange, replication, and inter-server communication. ✓

9010 SSL/TLS for inter-server communications ✓

9011 Native protocol PROXYv1 protocol port ✓

9019 JDBC bridge ✓

9100 gRPC port ✓

9181 Recommended ClickHouse Keeper port ✓

9234 Recommended ClickHouse Keeper Raft port (also used for secure communication if <secure>1</secure> enabled) ✓

9363 Prometheus default metrics port ✓

9281 Recommended Secure SSL ClickHouse Keeper port ✓

9440 Native protocol SSL/TLS port ✓ ✓