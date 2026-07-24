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This page consolidates ClickHouse data skipping index examples, showing how to declare each type, when to use them, and how to verify they’re applied. All features work with MergeTree-family tables. Index syntax:
ClickHouse supports six skip index types: Each section provides examples with sample data and demonstrates how to verify index usage in query execution.

MinMax index

Theminmax index is best for range predicates on loosely sorted data or columns correlated with ORDER BY.
See a worked example with EXPLAIN and pruning.

Set index

Use the set index when local (per-block) cardinality is low; not helpful if each block has many distinct values.
A creation/materialization workflow and the before/after effect are shown in the basic operation guide.

Text index (text) for full text search

text is an inverted index over tokenized text data. Designed specifically for full-text search workloads, enabling efficient and deterministic token and term lookup. Recommended for natural language or large-scale text search use cases. Just see Full-text Search with Text Indexes for more details and examples.
See a more complete observability example here documentation. The text index is totally deterministic and fully tunable in terms of tokenization and text processing at a cost of some more storage consumption compared with bloom filter–based indexes,

Generic Bloom filter (scalar)

The bloom_filter index is good for “needle in a haystack” equality/IN membership. It accepts an optional parameter which is the false-positive rate (default 0.025).
The usage of ngrambf_v1 indexes for full-text search is deprecated in ClickHouse versions >= 26.2 in favor of text indexes (see here for further details).
The ngrambf_v1 index splits strings into n-grams. It works well for LIKE '%...%' queries. It supports String/FixedString/Map (via mapKeys/mapValues), as well as tunable size, hash count, and seed. See the documentation for N-gram bloom filter for further details.
This guide shows practical examples and when to use token vs ngram. Parameter optimization helpers: The four ngrambf_v1 parameters (n-gram size, bitmap size, hash functions, seed) significantly impact performance and memory usage. Use these functions to calculate optimal bitmap size and hash function count based on your expected n-gram volume and desired false positive rate:
See parameter docs for complete tuning guidance.
The usage of tokenbf_v1 indexes for full-text search is deprecated in ClickHouse versions >= 26.2 in favor of text indexes (see here for further details).
tokenbf_v1 indexes tokens separated by non-alphanumeric characters. You should use it with hasToken, LIKE word patterns or equals/IN. It supports String/FixedString/Map types. See Token bloom filter and Bloom filter types pages for more details.
See observability examples and guidance on token vs ngram here.

Add indexes during CREATE TABLE (multiple examples)

Skipping indexes also support composite expressions and Map/Tuple/Nested types. This is demonstrated in the example below:

Materializing on existing data and verifying

You can add an index to existing data parts using MATERIALIZE, and inspect pruning with EXPLAIN or trace logs, as shown below:
This worked minmax example demonstrates EXPLAIN output structure and pruning counts.

When to use and when to avoid skipping indexes

Use skip indexes when:
  • Filter values are sparse within data blocks
  • Strong correlation exists with ORDER BY columns or data ingestion patterns group similar values together
  • Performing text searches on large log datasets (ngrambf_v1/tokenbf_v1 types)
Avoid skip indexes when:
  • Most blocks likely contain at least one matching value (blocks will be read regardless)
  • Filtering on high-cardinality columns with no correlation to data ordering
Important considerationsIf a value appears even once in a data block, ClickHouse must read the entire block. Test indexes with realistic datasets and adjust granularity and type-specific parameters based on actual performance measurements.

Temporarily ignore or force indexes

Disable specific indexes by name for individual queries during testing and troubleshooting. Settings also exist to force index usage when needed. See ignore_data_skipping_indices.

Notes and caveats

  • Skipping indexes are only supported on MergeTree-family tables; pruning happens at the granule/block level.
  • Bloom-filter-based indexes are probabilistic (false positives cause extra reads but won’t skip valid data).
  • Bloom filters and other skip indexes should be validated with EXPLAIN and tracing; adjust granularity to balance pruning vs. index size.
Last modified on July 24, 2026