IntroductionClickHouse offers various mechanisms of speeding up analytical queries on large amounts of data for real-time scenarios. One such mechanism to speed up your queries is through the use of Projections. Projections help optimize queries by creating a reordering of data by attributes of interest. This can be:
- A complete reordering
- A subset of the original table with a different order
- A precomputed aggregation (similar to a materialized view) but with an ordering aligned to the aggregation.
How do Projections work?Practically, a Projection can be thought of as an additional, hidden table to the original table. The projection can have a different row order, and therefore a different primary index, to that of the original table and it can automatically and incrementally pre-compute aggregate values. As a result, using Projections provide two “tuning knobs” for speeding up query execution:
- Properly using primary indexes
- Pre-computing aggregates
Smarter storage with
Since version 25.5, ClickHouse supports the virtual column
_part_offset
_part_offset in
projections which offers a new way to define a projection.
There are now two ways to define a projection:
- Store full columns (the original behavior): The projection contains full data and can be read directly, offering faster performance when filters match the projection’s sort order.
-
Store only the sorting key +
_part_offset: The projection works like an index. ClickHouse uses the projection’s primary index to locate matching rows, but reads the actual data from the base table. This reduces storage overhead at the cost of slightly more I/O at query time.
_part_offset.
When to use Projections?Projections are an appealing feature for new users as they’re automatically maintained as data is inserted. Furthermore, queries can just be sent to a single table where the projections are exploited where possible to speed up the response time. This is in contrast to Materialized Views, where the user has to select the appropriate optimized target table or rewrite their query, depending on the filters. This places greater emphasis on user applications and increases client-side complexity. Despite these advantages, projections come with some inherent limitations which you should be aware of and thus should be deployed sparingly.
- Projections don’t allow using different TTL for the source table and the (hidden) target table, materialized views allow different TTLs.
- Lightweight updates and deletes aren’t supported for tables with projections.
- Materialized Views can be chained: the target table of one materialized view can be the source table of another materialized view, and so on. This isn’t possible with projections.
- Projection definitions don’t support joins, but Materialized Views do. However, queries on tables with projections can use joins freely.
- Projection definitions don’t support filters (
WHEREclause), but Materialized Views do. However, queries on tables with projections can filter freely.
- A complete re-ordering of the data is required. While the expression in the
projection can, in theory, use a
GROUP BY,materialized views are more effective for maintaining aggregates. The query optimizer is also more likely to exploit projections that use a simple reordering, i.e.,
SELECT * ORDER BY x. You can select a subset of columns in this expression to reduce storage footprint.
- Users are comfortable with the potential associated increase in storage footprint and overhead of writing data twice. Test the impact on insertion speed and evaluate the storage overhead.
Examples
Filtering on columns which aren’t in the primary keyIn this example, we’ll show you how to add a projection to a table. We’ll also look at how the projection can be used to speed up queries which filter on columns which aren’t in the primary key of a table. For this example, we’ll be using the New York Taxi Data dataset available at sql.clickhouse.com which is ordered by
pickup_datetime.
Let’s write a simple query to find all the trip IDs for which passengers
tipped their driver greater than $200:
Notice that because we’re filtering on
tip_amount which isn’t in the
ORDER BY, ClickHouse
had to do a full table scan. Let’s speed this query up.
So as to preserve the original table and results, we’ll create a new table and copy the data using an
INSERT INTO SELECT:
To add a projection we use the
CREATE TABLE nyc_taxi.trips_with_projection AS nyc_taxi.trips;
INSERT INTO nyc_taxi.trips_with_projection SELECT * FROM nyc_taxi.trips;
ALTER TABLE statement together with the
ADD PROJECTION
statement:
It is necessary after adding a projection to use the
ALTER TABLE nyc_taxi.trips_with_projection
ADD PROJECTION prj_tip_amount
(
SELECT *
ORDER BY tip_amount, dateDiff('minutes', pickup_datetime, dropoff_datetime)
)
MATERIALIZE PROJECTION
statement so that the data in it is physically ordered and rewritten according
to the specified query above:
Let’s run the query again now that we’ve added the projection: Notice how we were able to decrease the query time substantially, and needed to scan less rows. We can confirm that our query above did indeed use the projection we made by querying the
ALTER TABLE nyc.trips_with_projection MATERIALIZE PROJECTION prj_tip_amount
system.query_log table:
SELECT query, projections
FROM system.query_log
WHERE query_id='<query_id>'
┌─query─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─projections──────────────────────┐
│ SELECT ↴│ ['default.trips.prj_tip_amount'] │
│↳ tip_amount, ↴│ │
│↳ trip_id, ↴│ │
│↳ dateDiff('minutes', pickup_datetime, dropoff_datetime) AS trip_duration_min↴│ │
│↳FROM trips WHERE tip_amount > 200 AND trip_duration_min > 0 │ │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────┘
Using projections to speed up UK price paid queriesTo demonstrate how projections can be used to speed up query performance, let’s take a look at an example using a real life dataset. For this example we’ll be using the table from our UK Property Price Paid tutorial with 30.03 million rows. This dataset is also available within our sql.clickhouse.com environment. If you would like to see how the table was created and data inserted, you can refer to “The UK property prices dataset” page. We can run two simple queries on this dataset. The first lists the counties in London which have the highest prices paid, and the second calculates the average price for the counties: Notice that despite being very fast how a full table scan of all 30.03 million rows occurred for both queries, due to the fact that neither
town nor
price were in our
ORDER BY statement when we
created the table:
Let’s see if we can speed this query up using projections. To preserve the original table and results, we’ll create a new table and copy the data using an
CREATE TABLE uk.uk_price_paid
(
...
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY (postcode1, postcode2, addr1, addr2);
INSERT INTO SELECT:
We create and populate projection
CREATE TABLE uk.uk_price_paid_with_projections AS uk_price_paid;
INSERT INTO uk.uk_price_paid_with_projections SELECT * FROM uk.uk_price_paid;
prj_oby_town_price which produces an
additional (hidden) table with a primary index, ordering by town and price, to
optimize the query that lists the counties in a specific town for the highest
paid prices:
ALTER TABLE uk.uk_price_paid_with_projections
(ADD PROJECTION prj_obj_town_price
(
SELECT *
ORDER BY
town,
price
))
The
ALTER TABLE uk.uk_price_paid_with_projections
(MATERIALIZE PROJECTION prj_obj_town_price)
SETTINGS mutations_sync = 1
mutations_sync setting is
used to force synchronous execution.
We create and populate projection
prj_gby_county – an additional (hidden) table
that incrementally pre-computes the avg(price) aggregate values for all existing
130 UK counties:
ALTER TABLE uk.uk_price_paid_with_projections
(ADD PROJECTION prj_gby_county
(
SELECT
county,
avg(price)
GROUP BY county
))
ALTER TABLE uk.uk_price_paid_with_projections
(MATERIALIZE PROJECTION prj_gby_county)
SETTINGS mutations_sync = 1
The figure below is a visualization of the main table
If there is a
GROUP BY clause used in a projection like in the
prj_gby_county
projection above, then the underlying storage engine for the (hidden) table
becomes
AggregatingMergeTree, and all aggregate functions are converted to
AggregateFunction. This ensures proper incremental data aggregation.
uk_price_paid_with_projections
and its two projections:
If we now run the query that lists the counties in London for the three highest
paid prices again, we see an improvement in query performance:
Likewise, for the query that lists the U.K. counties with the three highest
average-paid prices:
Note that both queries target the original table, and that both queries resulted
in a full table scan (all 30.03 million rows got streamed from disk) before we
created the two projections.
Also, note that the query that lists the counties in London for the three highest
paid prices is streaming 2.17 million rows. When we directly used a second table
optimized for this query, only 81.92 thousand rows were streamed from disk.
The reason for the difference is that currently, the
optimize_read_in_order
optimization mentioned above isn’t supported for projections.
We inspect the
system.query_log table to see that ClickHouse
automatically used the two projections for the two queries above (see the
projections column below):
SELECT
tables,
query,
query_duration_ms::String || ' ms' AS query_duration,
formatReadableQuantity(read_rows) AS read_rows,
projections
FROM clusterAllReplicas(default, system.query_log)
WHERE (type = 'QueryFinish') AND (tables = ['default.uk_price_paid_with_projections'])
ORDER BY initial_query_start_time DESC
LIMIT 2
FORMAT Vertical
Row 1:
──────
tables: ['uk.uk_price_paid_with_projections']
query: SELECT
county,
avg(price)
FROM uk_price_paid_with_projections
GROUP BY county
ORDER BY avg(price) DESC
LIMIT 3
query_duration: 5 ms
read_rows: 132.00
projections: ['uk.uk_price_paid_with_projections.prj_gby_county']
Row 2:
──────
tables: ['uk.uk_price_paid_with_projections']
query: SELECT
county,
price
FROM uk_price_paid_with_projections
WHERE town = 'LONDON'
ORDER BY price DESC
LIMIT 3
SETTINGS log_queries=1
query_duration: 11 ms
read_rows: 2.29 million
projections: ['uk.uk_price_paid_with_projections.prj_obj_town_price']
2 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.006 sec.
Further examplesThe following examples use the same UK price dataset, contrasting queries with and without projections. In order to preserve our original table (and performance), we again create a copy of the table using
CREATE AS and
INSERT INTO SELECT.
CREATE TABLE uk.uk_price_paid_with_projections_v2 AS uk.uk_price_paid;
INSERT INTO uk.uk_price_paid_with_projections_v2 SELECT * FROM uk.uk_price_paid;
Build a ProjectionLet’s create an aggregate projection by the dimensions
toYear(date),
district, and
town:
Populate the projection for existing data. (Without materializing it, the projection will be created for only newly inserted data):
ALTER TABLE uk.uk_price_paid_with_projections_v2
ADD PROJECTION projection_by_year_district_town
(
SELECT
toYear(date),
district,
town,
avg(price),
sum(price),
count()
GROUP BY
toYear(date),
district,
town
)
The following queries contrast performance with and without projections. To disable projection use we use the setting
ALTER TABLE uk.uk_price_paid_with_projections_v2
MATERIALIZE PROJECTION projection_by_year_district_town
SETTINGS mutations_sync = 1
optimize_use_projections, which is enabled by default.
Query 1. Average price per yearThe results should be the same, but the performance better on the latter example!
Query 2. Average price per year in London
Query 3. The most expensive neighborhoodsThe condition (date >= ‘2020-01-01’) needs to be modified so that it matches the projection dimension (
toYear(date) >= 2020):
Again, the result is the same but notice the improvement in query performance for the 2nd query.
Combining projections in one queryStarting in version 25.6, building on the
_part_offset support introduced in
the previous version, ClickHouse can now use multiple projections to accelerate
a single query with multiple filters.
Importantly, ClickHouse still reads data from only one projection (or the base table),
but can use other projections’ primary indexes to prune unnecessary parts before reading.
This is especially useful for queries that filter on multiple columns, each
potentially matching a different projection.
Currently, this mechanism only prunes entire parts. Granule-level pruning is not yet supported.To demonstrate this, we define the table (with projections using
_part_offset columns)
and insert five example rows matching the diagrams above.
Then we insert data into the table:
CREATE TABLE page_views
(
id UInt64,
event_date Date,
user_id UInt32,
url String,
region String,
PROJECTION region_proj
(
SELECT _part_offset ORDER BY region
),
PROJECTION user_id_proj
(
SELECT _part_offset ORDER BY user_id
)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY (event_date, id)
SETTINGS
index_granularity = 1, -- one row per granule
max_bytes_to_merge_at_max_space_in_pool = 1; -- disable merge
INSERT INTO page_views VALUES (
1, '2025-07-01', 101, 'https://example.com/page1', 'europe');
INSERT INTO page_views VALUES (
2, '2025-07-01', 102, 'https://example.com/page2', 'us_west');
INSERT INTO page_views VALUES (
3, '2025-07-02', 106, 'https://example.com/page3', 'us_west');
INSERT INTO page_views VALUES (
4, '2025-07-02', 107, 'https://example.com/page4', 'us_west');
INSERT INTO page_views VALUES (
5, '2025-07-03', 104, 'https://example.com/page5', 'asia');
This setup produces:
Note: The table uses custom settings for illustration, such as one-row granules and disabled part merges, which aren’t recommended for production use.
- Five separate parts (one per inserted row)
- One primary index entry per row (in the base table and each projection)
- Each part contains exactly one row
region and
user_id.
Since the base table’s primary index is built from
event_date and
id, it
is unhelpful here, ClickHouse therefore uses:
region_projto prune parts by region
user_id_projto further prune by
user_id
EXPLAIN projections = 1, which shows how
ClickHouse selects and applies projections.
EXPLAIN projections=1
SELECT * FROM page_views WHERE region = 'us_west' AND user_id = 107;
The
┌─explain────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
1. │ Expression ((Project names + Projection)) │
2. │ Expression │
3. │ ReadFromMergeTree (default.page_views) │
4. │ Projections: │
5. │ Name: region_proj │
6. │ Description: Projection has been analyzed and is used for part-level filtering │
7. │ Condition: (region in ['us_west', 'us_west']) │
8. │ Search Algorithm: binary search │
9. │ Parts: 3 │
10. │ Marks: 3 │
11. │ Ranges: 3 │
12. │ Rows: 3 │
13. │ Filtered Parts: 2 │
14. │ Name: user_id_proj │
15. │ Description: Projection has been analyzed and is used for part-level filtering │
16. │ Condition: (user_id in [107, 107]) │
17. │ Search Algorithm: binary search │
18. │ Parts: 1 │
19. │ Marks: 1 │
20. │ Ranges: 1 │
21. │ Rows: 1 │
22. │ Filtered Parts: 2 │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
EXPLAIN output (shown above) reveals the logical query plan, top to bottom:
In the end, just 1 out of 5 parts is read from the base table. By combining the index analysis of multiple projections, ClickHouse significantly reduces the amount of data scanned, improving performance while keeping storage overhead low.
|Row number
|Description
|3
|Plans to read from the
page_views base table
|5-13
|Uses
region_proj to identify 3 parts where region = ‘us_west’, pruning 2 of the 5 parts
|14-22
|Uses user
_id_proj to identify 1 part where
user_id = 107, further pruning 2 of the 3 remaining parts