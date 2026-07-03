Page describing what projections are, how they can be used to improve query performance, and how they differ from materialized views.

ClickHouse offers various mechanisms of speeding up analytical queries on large amounts of data for real-time scenarios. One such mechanism to speed up your queries is through the use of Projections. Projections help optimize queries by creating a reordering of data by attributes of interest. This can be:

A complete reordering A subset of the original table with a different order A precomputed aggregation (similar to a materialized view) but with an ordering aligned to the aggregation.

​ How do Projections work?

Practically, a Projection can be thought of as an additional, hidden table to the original table. The projection can have a different row order, and therefore a different primary index, to that of the original table and it can automatically and incrementally pre-compute aggregate values. As a result, using Projections provide two “tuning knobs” for speeding up query execution:

Properly using primary indexes

Pre-computing aggregates

Projections are in some ways similar to Materialized Views , which also allow you to have multiple row orders and pre-compute aggregations at insert time. Projections are automatically updated and kept in-sync with the original table, unlike Materialized Views, which are explicitly updated. When a query targets the original table, ClickHouse automatically samples the primary keys and chooses a table that can generate the same correct result, but requires the least amount of data to be read as shown in the figure below:

​ Smarter storage with _part_offset

Since version 25.5, ClickHouse supports the virtual column _part_offset in projections which offers a new way to define a projection.

There are now two ways to define a projection:

Store full columns (the original behavior) : The projection contains full data and can be read directly, offering faster performance when filters match the projection’s sort order.

Store only the sorting key + _part_offset : The projection works like an index. ClickHouse uses the projection’s primary index to locate matching rows, but reads the actual data from the base table. This reduces storage overhead at the cost of slightly more I/O at query time.

The approaches above can also be mixed, storing some columns in the projection and others indirectly via _part_offset .

​ When to use Projections?

Projections are an appealing feature for new users as they’re automatically maintained as data is inserted. Furthermore, queries can just be sent to a single table where the projections are exploited where possible to speed up the response time.

This is in contrast to Materialized Views, where the user has to select the appropriate optimized target table or rewrite their query, depending on the filters. This places greater emphasis on user applications and increases client-side complexity.

Despite these advantages, projections come with some inherent limitations which you should be aware of and thus should be deployed sparingly.

Projections don’t allow using different TTL for the source table and the (hidden) target table, materialized views allow different TTLs.

Lightweight updates and deletes aren’t supported for tables with projections.

Materialized Views can be chained: the target table of one materialized view can be the source table of another materialized view, and so on. This isn’t possible with projections.

Projection definitions don’t support joins, but Materialized Views do. However, queries on tables with projections can use joins freely.

Projection definitions don’t support filters ( WHERE clause), but Materialized Views do. However, queries on tables with projections can filter freely.

We recommend using projections when:

A complete re-ordering of the data is required. While the expression in the projection can, in theory, use a GROUP BY, materialized views are more effective for maintaining aggregates. The query optimizer is also more likely to exploit projections that use a simple reordering, i.e., SELECT * ORDER BY x . You can select a subset of columns in this expression to reduce storage footprint.

materialized views are more effective for maintaining aggregates. The query optimizer is also more likely to exploit projections that use a simple reordering, i.e., . You can select a subset of columns in this expression to reduce storage footprint. Users are comfortable with the potential associated increase in storage footprint and overhead of writing data twice. Test the impact on insertion speed and evaluate the storage overhead.

​ Filtering on columns which aren’t in the primary key

In this example, we’ll show you how to add a projection to a table. We’ll also look at how the projection can be used to speed up queries which filter on columns which aren’t in the primary key of a table.

pickup_datetime . For this example, we’ll be using the New York Taxi Data dataset available at sql.clickhouse.com which is ordered by

Let’s write a simple query to find all the trip IDs for which passengers tipped their driver greater than $200:

Notice that because we’re filtering on tip_amount which isn’t in the ORDER BY , ClickHouse had to do a full table scan. Let’s speed this query up.

So as to preserve the original table and results, we’ll create a new table and copy the data using an INSERT INTO SELECT :

CREATE TABLE nyc_taxi .trips_with_projection AS nyc_taxi . trips ; INSERT INTO nyc_taxi . trips_with_projection SELECT * FROM nyc_taxi . trips ;

To add a projection we use the ALTER TABLE statement together with the ADD PROJECTION statement:

ALTER TABLE nyc_taxi . trips_with_projection ADD PROJECTION prj_tip_amount ( SELECT * ORDER BY tip_amount, dateDiff ( 'minutes' , pickup_datetime, dropoff_datetime) )

It is necessary after adding a projection to use the MATERIALIZE PROJECTION statement so that the data in it is physically ordered and rewritten according to the specified query above:

ALTER TABLE nyc . trips_with_projection MATERIALIZE PROJECTION prj_tip_amount

Let’s run the query again now that we’ve added the projection:

Notice how we were able to decrease the query time substantially, and needed to scan less rows.

We can confirm that our query above did indeed use the projection we made by querying the system.query_log table:

SELECT query, projections FROM system . query_log WHERE query_id = '<query_id>'

┌─query─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─projections──────────────────────┐ │ SELECT ↴│ ['default.trips.prj_tip_amount'] │ │↳ tip_amount, ↴│ │ │↳ trip_id, ↴│ │ │↳ dateDiff('minutes', pickup_datetime, dropoff_datetime) AS trip_duration_min↴│ │ │↳FROM trips WHERE tip_amount > 200 AND trip_duration_min > 0 │ │ └───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────┘

​ Using projections to speed up UK price paid queries

To demonstrate how projections can be used to speed up query performance, let’s take a look at an example using a real life dataset. For this example we’ll be using the table from our UK Property Price Paid tutorial with 30.03 million rows. This dataset is also available within our sql.clickhouse.com environment.

If you would like to see how the table was created and data inserted, you can refer to “The UK property prices dataset” page.

We can run two simple queries on this dataset. The first lists the counties in London which have the highest prices paid, and the second calculates the average price for the counties:

Notice that despite being very fast how a full table scan of all 30.03 million rows occurred for both queries, due to the fact that neither town nor price were in our ORDER BY statement when we created the table:

CREATE TABLE uk .uk_price_paid ( ... ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY (postcode1, postcode2, addr1, addr2);

Let’s see if we can speed this query up using projections.

To preserve the original table and results, we’ll create a new table and copy the data using an INSERT INTO SELECT :

CREATE TABLE uk .uk_price_paid_with_projections AS uk_price_paid; INSERT INTO uk . uk_price_paid_with_projections SELECT * FROM uk . uk_price_paid ;

We create and populate projection prj_oby_town_price which produces an additional (hidden) table with a primary index, ordering by town and price, to optimize the query that lists the counties in a specific town for the highest paid prices:

ALTER TABLE uk . uk_price_paid_with_projections ( ADD PROJECTION prj_obj_town_price ( SELECT * ORDER BY town, price ))

ALTER TABLE uk . uk_price_paid_with_projections (MATERIALIZE PROJECTION prj_obj_town_price) SETTINGS mutations_sync = 1

The mutations_sync setting is used to force synchronous execution.

We create and populate projection prj_gby_county – an additional (hidden) table that incrementally pre-computes the avg(price) aggregate values for all existing 130 UK counties:

ALTER TABLE uk . uk_price_paid_with_projections ( ADD PROJECTION prj_gby_county ( SELECT county, avg (price) GROUP BY county ))

ALTER TABLE uk . uk_price_paid_with_projections (MATERIALIZE PROJECTION prj_gby_county) SETTINGS mutations_sync = 1

If there is a GROUP BY clause used in a projection like in the prj_gby_county projection above, then the underlying storage engine for the (hidden) table becomes AggregatingMergeTree , and all aggregate functions are converted to AggregateFunction . This ensures proper incremental data aggregation.

The figure below is a visualization of the main table uk_price_paid_with_projections and its two projections:

If we now run the query that lists the counties in London for the three highest paid prices again, we see an improvement in query performance:

Likewise, for the query that lists the U.K. counties with the three highest average-paid prices:

Note that both queries target the original table, and that both queries resulted in a full table scan (all 30.03 million rows got streamed from disk) before we created the two projections.

Also, note that the query that lists the counties in London for the three highest paid prices is streaming 2.17 million rows. When we directly used a second table optimized for this query, only 81.92 thousand rows were streamed from disk.

The reason for the difference is that currently, the optimize_read_in_order optimization mentioned above isn’t supported for projections.

We inspect the system.query_log table to see that ClickHouse automatically used the two projections for the two queries above (see the projections column below):

SELECT tables, query, query_duration_ms::String || ' ms' AS query_duration, formatReadableQuantity(read_rows) AS read_rows, projections FROM clusterAllReplicas( default , system . query_log ) WHERE ( type = 'QueryFinish' ) AND (tables = ['default.uk_price_paid_with_projections']) ORDER BY initial_query_start_time DESC LIMIT 2 FORMAT Vertical

Row 1: ────── tables: ['uk.uk_price_paid_with_projections'] query: SELECT county, avg(price) FROM uk_price_paid_with_projections GROUP BY county ORDER BY avg(price) DESC LIMIT 3 query_duration: 5 ms read_rows: 132.00 projections: ['uk.uk_price_paid_with_projections.prj_gby_county'] Row 2: ────── tables: ['uk.uk_price_paid_with_projections'] query: SELECT county, price FROM uk_price_paid_with_projections WHERE town = 'LONDON' ORDER BY price DESC LIMIT 3 SETTINGS log_queries=1 query_duration: 11 ms read_rows: 2.29 million projections: ['uk.uk_price_paid_with_projections.prj_obj_town_price'] 2 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.006 sec.

​ Further examples

The following examples use the same UK price dataset, contrasting queries with and without projections.

In order to preserve our original table (and performance), we again create a copy of the table using CREATE AS and INSERT INTO SELECT .

CREATE TABLE uk .uk_price_paid_with_projections_v2 AS uk . uk_price_paid ; INSERT INTO uk . uk_price_paid_with_projections_v2 SELECT * FROM uk . uk_price_paid ;

​ Build a Projection

Let’s create an aggregate projection by the dimensions toYear(date) , district , and town :

ALTER TABLE uk . uk_price_paid_with_projections_v2 ADD PROJECTION projection_by_year_district_town ( SELECT toYear( date ), district, town, avg (price), sum (price), count () GROUP BY toYear( date ), district, town )

Populate the projection for existing data. (Without materializing it, the projection will be created for only newly inserted data):

ALTER TABLE uk . uk_price_paid_with_projections_v2 MATERIALIZE PROJECTION projection_by_year_district_town SETTINGS mutations_sync = 1

The following queries contrast performance with and without projections. To disable projection use we use the setting optimize_use_projections , which is enabled by default.

​ Query 1. Average price per year

The results should be the same, but the performance better on the latter example!

​ Query 2. Average price per year in London

​ Query 3. The most expensive neighborhoods

The condition (date >= ‘2020-01-01’) needs to be modified so that it matches the projection dimension ( toYear(date) >= 2020) :

Again, the result is the same but notice the improvement in query performance for the 2nd query.

​ Combining projections in one query

Starting in version 25.6, building on the _part_offset support introduced in the previous version, ClickHouse can now use multiple projections to accelerate a single query with multiple filters.

Importantly, ClickHouse still reads data from only one projection (or the base table), but can use other projections’ primary indexes to prune unnecessary parts before reading. This is especially useful for queries that filter on multiple columns, each potentially matching a different projection.

Currently, this mechanism only prunes entire parts. Granule-level pruning is not yet supported.

To demonstrate this, we define the table (with projections using _part_offset columns) and insert five example rows matching the diagrams above.

CREATE TABLE page_views ( id UInt64, event_date Date , user_id UInt32, url String, region String, PROJECTION region_proj ( SELECT _part_offset ORDER BY region ), PROJECTION user_id_proj ( SELECT _part_offset ORDER BY user_id ) ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY (event_date, id) SETTINGS index_granularity = 1 , -- one row per granule max_bytes_to_merge_at_max_space_in_pool = 1 ; -- disable merge

Then we insert data into the table:

INSERT INTO page_views VALUES ( 1 , '2025-07-01' , 101 , 'https://example.com/page1' , 'europe' ); INSERT INTO page_views VALUES ( 2 , '2025-07-01' , 102 , 'https://example.com/page2' , 'us_west' ); INSERT INTO page_views VALUES ( 3 , '2025-07-02' , 106 , 'https://example.com/page3' , 'us_west' ); INSERT INTO page_views VALUES ( 4 , '2025-07-02' , 107 , 'https://example.com/page4' , 'us_west' ); INSERT INTO page_views VALUES ( 5 , '2025-07-03' , 104 , 'https://example.com/page5' , 'asia' );

Note: The table uses custom settings for illustration, such as one-row granules and disabled part merges, which aren’t recommended for production use.

This setup produces:

Five separate parts (one per inserted row)

One primary index entry per row (in the base table and each projection)

Each part contains exactly one row

With this setup, we run a query filtering on both region and user_id . Since the base table’s primary index is built from event_date and id , it is unhelpful here, ClickHouse therefore uses:

region_proj to prune parts by region

to prune parts by region user_id_proj to further prune by user_id

This behavior is visible using EXPLAIN projections = 1 , which shows how ClickHouse selects and applies projections.

EXPLAIN projections = 1 SELECT * FROM page_views WHERE region = 'us_west' AND user_id = 107 ;

┌─explain────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ 1. │ Expression ((Project names + Projection)) │ 2. │ Expression │ 3. │ ReadFromMergeTree (default.page_views) │ 4. │ Projections: │ 5. │ Name: region_proj │ 6. │ Description: Projection has been analyzed and is used for part-level filtering │ 7. │ Condition: (region in ['us_west', 'us_west']) │ 8. │ Search Algorithm: binary search │ 9. │ Parts: 3 │ 10. │ Marks: 3 │ 11. │ Ranges: 3 │ 12. │ Rows: 3 │ 13. │ Filtered Parts: 2 │ 14. │ Name: user_id_proj │ 15. │ Description: Projection has been analyzed and is used for part-level filtering │ 16. │ Condition: (user_id in [107, 107]) │ 17. │ Search Algorithm: binary search │ 18. │ Parts: 1 │ 19. │ Marks: 1 │ 20. │ Ranges: 1 │ 21. │ Rows: 1 │ 22. │ Filtered Parts: 2 │ └────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

The EXPLAIN output (shown above) reveals the logical query plan, top to bottom:

Row number Description 3 Plans to read from the page_views base table 5-13 Uses region_proj to identify 3 parts where region = ‘us_west’, pruning 2 of the 5 parts 14-22 Uses user _id_proj to identify 1 part where user_id = 107 , further pruning 2 of the 3 remaining parts

In the end, just 1 out of 5 parts is read from the base table. By combining the index analysis of multiple projections, ClickHouse significantly reduces the amount of data scanned, improving performance while keeping storage overhead low.