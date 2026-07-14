List Saved Searches
Retrieves saved searches for the authenticated team (paginated). Results are capped at
limit (default and maximum 1000). When more records exist than are returned,
meta.total exceeds
data.length; clients with large collections must page with
limit/
offset to retrieve them all.
GET
/
api
/
v2
/
saved-searches
Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": [
{
"id": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439011",
"name": "Production Errors",
"sourceId": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439012",
"select": "Timestamp, ServiceName, Body",
"where": "SeverityText:ERROR",
"whereLanguage": "lucene",
"orderBy": "Timestamp DESC",
"tags": [
"production",
"errors"
],
"filters": [
{
"type": "sql",
"condition": "ServiceName IN ('checkout', 'payments')"
}
],
"teamId": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439013",
"createdAt": "2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2025-06-15T10:30:00.000Z"
}
],
"meta": {
"total": 142,
"limit": 50,
"offset": 100
}
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
Autorizaciones
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
Parámetros de consulta
Maximum number of saved searches to return.
Rango requerido:
1 <= x <= 1000
Number of saved searches to skip before returning results.
Rango requerido:
x >= 0
Última modificación el 14 de julio de 2026
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Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": [
{
"id": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439011",
"name": "Production Errors",
"sourceId": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439012",
"select": "Timestamp, ServiceName, Body",
"where": "SeverityText:ERROR",
"whereLanguage": "lucene",
"orderBy": "Timestamp DESC",
"tags": [
"production",
"errors"
],
"filters": [
{
"type": "sql",
"condition": "ServiceName IN ('checkout', 'payments')"
}
],
"teamId": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439013",
"createdAt": "2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2025-06-15T10:30:00.000Z"
}
],
"meta": {
"total": 142,
"limit": 50,
"offset": 100
}
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}