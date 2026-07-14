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POST
Error

Autorizaciones

Authorization
string
header
requerido

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

Cuerpo

application/json
name
string
requerido

Dashboard name.

Maximum string length: 1024
Ejemplo:

"New Dashboard"

tiles
object[]
requerido

List of tiles/charts to include in the dashboard.

Maximum array length: 500
tags
string[]

Tags for organizing and filtering dashboards.

Maximum array length: 50
Maximum string length: 32
Ejemplo:
filters
object[]

Dashboard filter keys to add to the dashboard and apply across all tiles

savedQuery
string | null

Optional default dashboard query to persist on the dashboard.

Ejemplo:

"service.name = 'api'"

savedQueryLanguage
enum<string> | null
predeterminado:lucene

Query language used by savedQuery.

Opciones disponibles:
sql,
lucene
Ejemplo:

"sql"

savedFilterValues
object[]

Optional default dashboard filter values to persist on the dashboard.

containers
object[]

Optional grouping containers. Each tile may join a container via tile.containerId, and a tab inside it via tile.tabId.

Maximum array length: 50

Respuesta

Validation result. HTTP 200 is always returned for valid and invalid bodies — a non-200 response means the request itself failed (auth, server error, etc.).

valid
boolean
requerido

True when the body passes all validation rules.

errors
object[]
requerido

Validation errors. Empty when valid is true.

normalized
object | null
requerido

The parsed dashboard body with defaults applied (no persistence, so no server-assigned tile IDs). Populated when valid is true, null when valid is false.

Última modificación el 14 de julio de 2026