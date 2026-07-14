Search Raw Logs and Traces Fetch individual log or trace rows from a HyperDX source. This endpoint mirrors the "search" panel mode in the HyperDX UI. HyperDX applies the same query optimizations used in the UI: - Named attribute columns (e.g. "pipedream.pipeline_name") are rewritten to their indexed materialized equivalents when the source schema exposes them, avoiding slow Map lookups. - Rows are ordered by timestamp descending (most recent first). - The source's built-in PREWHERE / partition pruning is applied. Authentication: Bearer token (personal API key from Team Settings).

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