Delete Saved Search
Deletes a saved search and any alerts attached to it.
DELETE
/
api
/
v2
/
saved-searches
/
{id}
Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
Autorizaciones
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
Parámetros de ruta
Saved search ID
Respuesta
Successfully deleted saved search
The response is of type
object.
Última modificación el 14 de julio de 2026
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Anterior
Search Raw Logs and TracesFetch individual log or trace rows from a HyperDX source. This endpoint mirrors the "search" panel mode in the HyperDX UI. HyperDX applies the same query optimizations used in the UI: - Named attribute columns (e.g. "pipedream.pipeline_name") are rewritten to their indexed materialized equivalents when the source schema exposes them, avoiding slow Map lookups. - Rows are ordered by timestamp descending (most recent first). - The source's built-in PREWHERE / partition pruning is applied. Authentication: Bearer token (personal API key from Team Settings).
Siguiente
Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}