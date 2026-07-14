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PUT
Error

Autorizaciones

Authorization
string
header
requerido

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

Parámetros de ruta

id
string
requerido

Saved search ID

Cuerpo

application/json
name
string
requerido

Display name for the saved search.

Maximum string length: 1024
Ejemplo:

"Production Errors"

sourceId
string
requerido

ID of the source to query. Must belong to the team.

Ejemplo:

"507f1f77bcf86cd799439012"

select
string

Comma-separated list of column expressions to display. Empty uses the source default.

Maximum string length: 4096
Ejemplo:

"Timestamp, ServiceName, Body"

where
string

Row filter expression. The language is controlled by whereLanguage.

Maximum string length: 8192
Ejemplo:

"SeverityText:ERROR"

whereLanguage
enum<string>
predeterminado:lucene

Language used for the where filter.

Opciones disponibles:
lucene,
sql
Ejemplo:

"lucene"

orderBy
string

ORDER BY expression. Empty uses the source default.

Maximum string length: 1024
Ejemplo:

"Timestamp DESC"

tags
string[]

Tags used to organize saved searches.

Maximum array length: 50
Maximum string length: 32
Ejemplo:
filters
object[]

Structured pinned filters applied to the search.

Maximum array length: 100
Ejemplo:

Respuesta

Successfully updated saved search

data
object

The saved search object.

Última modificación el 14 de julio de 2026