Comma-separated list of ClickHouse column expressions to include in each result row. When omitted the source's default select expression is used.

Each entry is a ClickHouse SQL expression executed under the team's database user. Semicolons and subqueries (SELECT keyword) are rejected; use column references, map lookups, or function calls only.

HyperDX rewrites known attribute column names to their materialized equivalents automatically; you can still pass the logical name.