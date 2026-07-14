List Dashboards
Retrieves a list of all dashboards for the authenticated team
GET
/
api
/
v2
/
dashboards
Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": [
{
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a567890",
"name": "Infrastructure Monitoring",
"tiles": [
{
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a901234",
"name": "Server CPU",
"x": 0,
"y": 0,
"w": 6,
"h": 3,
"config": {
"displayType": "line",
"sourceId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a111111",
"select": [
{
"aggFn": "avg",
"valueExpression": "cpu.usage",
"where": "host:server-01"
}
]
}
}
],
"tags": [
"infrastructure",
"monitoring"
],
"filters": [
{
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a301001",
"type": "QUERY_EXPRESSION",
"name": "Environment",
"expression": "environment",
"sourceId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a111111"
}
]
},
{
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a567891",
"name": "API Monitoring",
"tiles": [
{
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a901235",
"name": "API Errors",
"x": 0,
"y": 0,
"w": 6,
"h": 3,
"config": {
"displayType": "table",
"sourceId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a111112",
"select": [
{
"aggFn": "count",
"where": "level:error"
}
],
"groupBy": "service",
"orderBy": "count DESC"
}
}
],
"tags": [
"api",
"monitoring"
],
"filters": [
{
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a301002",
"type": "QUERY_EXPRESSION",
"name": "Service",
"expression": "service_name",
"sourceId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a111112"
}
]
}
]
}
Autorizaciones
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
Respuesta
Successfully retrieved dashboards
Última modificación el 14 de julio de 2026
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Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": [
{
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a567890",
"name": "Infrastructure Monitoring",
"tiles": [
{
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a901234",
"name": "Server CPU",
"x": 0,
"y": 0,
"w": 6,
"h": 3,
"config": {
"displayType": "line",
"sourceId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a111111",
"select": [
{
"aggFn": "avg",
"valueExpression": "cpu.usage",
"where": "host:server-01"
}
]
}
}
],
"tags": [
"infrastructure",
"monitoring"
],
"filters": [
{
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a301001",
"type": "QUERY_EXPRESSION",
"name": "Environment",
"expression": "environment",
"sourceId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a111111"
}
]
},
{
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a567891",
"name": "API Monitoring",
"tiles": [
{
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a901235",
"name": "API Errors",
"x": 0,
"y": 0,
"w": 6,
"h": 3,
"config": {
"displayType": "table",
"sourceId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a111112",
"select": [
{
"aggFn": "count",
"where": "level:error"
}
],
"groupBy": "service",
"orderBy": "count DESC"
}
}
],
"tags": [
"api",
"monitoring"
],
"filters": [
{
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a301002",
"type": "QUERY_EXPRESSION",
"name": "Service",
"expression": "service_name",
"sourceId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a111112"
}
]
}
]
}