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PUT
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Autorizaciones

Authorization
string
header
requerido

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

Parámetros de ruta

id
string
requerido

Dashboard ID

Cuerpo

application/json
name
string
requerido

Dashboard name.

Maximum string length: 1024
Ejemplo:

"Updated Dashboard Name"

tiles
object[]
requerido

Full list of tiles for the dashboard. Existing tiles are matched by ID; tiles with an ID that does not match an existing tile will be assigned a new generated ID.

Maximum array length: 500
tags
string[]

Tags for organizing and filtering dashboards.

Maximum array length: 50
Maximum string length: 32
Ejemplo:
filters
object[]

Dashboard filter keys on the dashboard, applied across all tiles

savedQuery
string | null

Optional default dashboard query to persist on the dashboard.

Ejemplo:

"service.name = 'api'"

savedQueryLanguage
enum<string> | null
predeterminado:lucene

Query language used by savedQuery.

Opciones disponibles:
sql,
lucene
Ejemplo:

"sql"

savedFilterValues
object[]

Optional default dashboard filter values to persist on the dashboard.

containers
object[]

Optional grouping containers. Each tile may join a container via tile.containerId, and a tab inside it via tile.tabId.

Maximum array length: 50

Respuesta

Successfully updated dashboard

data
object

The dashboard object.

Última modificación el 14 de julio de 2026