List Connections
Retrieves a list of all ClickHouse connections for the authenticated team. Passwords are never returned.
GET
/
api
/
v2
/
connections
Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": [
{
"id": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439012",
"name": "Production ClickHouse",
"host": "https://clickhouse.example.com:8443",
"username": "default",
"hyperdxSettingPrefix": "hyperdx_",
"isPrometheusEndpoint": false,
"createdAt": "2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2025-06-15T10:30:00.000Z"
}
],
"meta": {
"skipped": 1,
"skippedIds": [
"507f1f77bcf86cd799439012"
]
}
}
{
"message": "Unauthorized access. API key is missing or invalid."
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
التفويضات
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
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Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": [
{
"id": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439012",
"name": "Production ClickHouse",
"host": "https://clickhouse.example.com:8443",
"username": "default",
"hyperdxSettingPrefix": "hyperdx_",
"isPrometheusEndpoint": false,
"createdAt": "2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2025-06-15T10:30:00.000Z"
}
],
"meta": {
"skipped": 1,
"skippedIds": [
"507f1f77bcf86cd799439012"
]
}
}
{
"message": "Unauthorized access. API key is missing or invalid."
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}