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التفويضات

Authorization
string
header
مطلوب

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

الاستجابة

Successfully retrieved connections

data
object[]

List of connection objects.

meta
object

Present only when one or more stored connections could not be serialized and were omitted from data.

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