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POST
Error

التفويضات

Authorization
string
header
مطلوب

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

الجسم

application/json
name
string
مطلوب

Display name for the connection.

مثال:

"Production ClickHouse"

host
string
مطلوب

ClickHouse HTTP endpoint URL.

مثال:

"https://clickhouse.example.com:8443"

username
string
مطلوب

ClickHouse username.

مثال:

"default"

password
string
write-only

ClickHouse password. Never returned by the API.

مثال:

"my-secret-password"

hyperdxSettingPrefix
string | null

Optional prefix for HyperDX-specific ClickHouse settings. Must only contain alphanumeric characters and underscores.

مثال:

"hyperdx_"

isPrometheusEndpoint
boolean

Optional. When true, host is treated as a Prometheus-compatible API endpoint (e.g. Prometheus or Thanos) and PromQL queries are proxied to it. When false or omitted, host is a ClickHouse HTTP endpoint.

مثال:

false

الاستجابة

Successfully created connection

data
object

The connection object.

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