Delete Connection
Deletes a ClickHouse connection
DELETE
/
api
/
v2
/
connections
/
{id}
Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{}
{
"message": "Unauthorized access. API key is missing or invalid."
}
{
"message": "Connection not found"
}
التفويضات
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
معلمات المسار
Connection ID
الاستجابة
Successfully deleted connection
The response is of type
object.
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Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{}
{
"message": "Unauthorized access. API key is missing or invalid."
}
{
"message": "Connection not found"
}