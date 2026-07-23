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Cas d’usage pandas courants et leurs équivalents dans DataStore. La plupart du code fonctionne sans modification !

Chargement des données

Lire un fichier CSV

Lire plusieurs fichiers

Filtrage

Condition unique

Plusieurs conditions

Utiliser query()

isin()

between()

Sélection des colonnes

Une seule colonne

Plusieurs colonnes

Sélection et filtrage

Tri

Une seule colonne

Plusieurs colonnes

Obtenir les N valeurs les plus élevées/les plus faibles

GroupBy et agrégation

GroupBy simple

Agrégations multiples

Agrégations nommées

Plusieurs clés de GroupBy

Jointure de données

Jointure interne

Jointure gauche

Jointure sur des colonnes différentes

Concat

Opérations sur les chaînes de caractères

Conversion de casse

Sous-chaîne

Replace

Séparation

Durée

Opérations sur DateTime

Extraire les composants

Formatage

Données manquantes

Vérifier les valeurs manquantes

Supprimer les valeurs manquantes

Remplir les valeurs manquantes

Créer de nouvelles colonnes

Affectation simple

Utiliser assign()

Logique conditionnelle (where/mask)

apply() pour une logique personnalisée

Mise en forme

Tableau croisé dynamique

Melt (unpivot)

Explode

Fonctions de fenêtre

Glissante

Expansion

Shift

Diff

Sortie

En CSV

Au format Parquet

Au format pandas DataFrame

Suppléments de DataStore

Afficher le SQL

Plan d’exécution

Fonctions ClickHouse

URI universelle

Dernière modification le 23 juillet 2026