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Autorizaciones

Authorization
string
header
requerido

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

Parámetros de consulta

limit
integer
predeterminado:1000

Maximum number of webhooks to return.

Rango requerido: 1 <= x <= 1000
offset
integer
predeterminado:0

Number of webhooks to skip before returning results.

Rango requerido: x >= 0

Respuesta

Successfully retrieved webhooks

data
object[]
requerido

List of webhook objects.

meta
object
requerido

Pagination metadata for this result page.

Última modificación el 14 de julio de 2026