Update Webhook
Replaces an existing webhook. Readable optional fields
(
description,
body) are a full replace: omitting them clears
them. The write-only fields
headers and
queryParams are never
returned on read, so omitting them preserves the stored values;
send an explicit empty object (
{}) to clear them. Exception: if the
destination (
url or
service) changes, omitted
headers/
queryParams are cleared rather than preserved so stored secrets are
never forwarded to a new destination.
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": {
"id": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439011",
"name": "Production Alerts",
"service": "slack",
"updatedAt": "2025-06-15T10:30:00.000Z",
"createdAt": "2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z",
"url": "https://hooks.slack.com/services/T00000000/B00000000/XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX",
"description": "Sends critical alerts to the #incidents channel"
}
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
Autorizaciones
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
Parámetros de ruta
Webhook ID
Cuerpo
Webhook create/update body.
body,
headers, and
queryParams
only take effect for services that issue a templated HTTP request
(
generic,
incidentio). The
slack service posts a fixed payload
to its incoming-webhook URL and ignores them, so supplying any of
these fields on a
slack webhook is rejected.
headers and
queryParams are write-only — they are accepted here but never
returned by any read endpoint, so secrets such as auth tokens do
not leak. On
update (PUT), omitted readable fields (
description,
body) are
cleared, while omitted
headers/
queryParams are preserved —
send an explicit
{} to clear them. Exception: if the destination
(
url or
service) changes, omitted
headers/
queryParams are
cleared rather than preserved, so stored secrets are never forwarded
to a new destination; re-supply them for the new destination.
Webhook name. Must be unique per service within the team.
1024
"Production Alerts"
Webhook service type.
slack,
incidentio,
generic
"slack"
Webhook destination URL.
2048
"https://hooks.slack.com/services/T00000000/B00000000/XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX"
Webhook description, shown in the UI.
2048
"Sends critical alerts to the #incidents channel"
Optional request body template. Only for generic/incidentio; rejected for slack.
16384
"{\"alert\": \"{{title}}\", \"severity\": \"{{level}}\"}"
Write-only. Custom HTTP headers sent with the webhook request. Never returned on read. Only for generic/incidentio; rejected for slack. Each value is capped at 4096 characters.
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
{ "Authorization": "Bearer secret-token" }
Write-only. Query parameters appended to the webhook URL. Never returned on read. Only for generic/incidentio; rejected for slack. Each value is capped at 4096 characters.
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Respuesta
Successfully updated webhook
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A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": {
"id": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439011",
"name": "Production Alerts",
"service": "slack",
"updatedAt": "2025-06-15T10:30:00.000Z",
"createdAt": "2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z",
"url": "https://hooks.slack.com/services/T00000000/B00000000/XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX",
"description": "Sends critical alerts to the #incidents channel"
}
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}