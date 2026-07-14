Remove Team Member
Removes a member from the team.
DELETE
/
api
/
v2
/
team
/
member
/
{id}
Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
Autorizaciones
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
Parámetros de ruta
Respuesta
Successfully removed the member
Última modificación el 14 de julio de 2026
¿Esta página le ayudó?
Anterior
List WebhooksRetrieves webhooks for the authenticated team (paginated). Results are capped at `limit` (default and maximum 1000). When more records exist than are returned, `meta.total` exceeds `data.length`; clients with large collections must page with `limit`/`offset` to retrieve them all.
Siguiente
Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples