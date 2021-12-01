SYSTEM Statements
The list of available
SYSTEM statements:
- RELOAD EMBEDDED DICTIONARIES
- RELOAD DICTIONARIES
- RELOAD DICTIONARY
- RELOAD MODELS
- RELOAD MODEL
- RELOAD FUNCTIONS
- RELOAD FUNCTION
- DROP DNS CACHE
- DROP MARK CACHE
- DROP UNCOMPRESSED CACHE
- DROP COMPILED EXPRESSION CACHE
- DROP REPLICA
- FLUSH LOGS
- RELOAD CONFIG
- SHUTDOWN
- KILL
- STOP DISTRIBUTED SENDS
- FLUSH DISTRIBUTED
- START DISTRIBUTED SENDS
- STOP MERGES
- START MERGES
- STOP TTL MERGES
- START TTL MERGES
- STOP MOVES
- START MOVES
- STOP FETCHES
- START FETCHES
- STOP REPLICATED SENDS
- START REPLICATED SENDS
- STOP REPLICATION QUEUES
- START REPLICATION QUEUES
- SYNC REPLICA
- RESTART REPLICA
- RESTORE REPLICA
- RESTART REPLICAS
RELOAD EMBEDDED DICTIONARIES
Reload all Internal dictionaries.
By default, internal dictionaries are disabled.
Always returns
Ok. regardless of the result of the internal dictionary update.
RELOAD DICTIONARIES
Reloads all dictionaries that have been successfully loaded before.
By default, dictionaries are loaded lazily (see dictionaries_lazy_load), so instead of being loaded automatically at startup, they are initialized on first access through dictGet function or SELECT from tables with ENGINE = Dictionary. The
SYSTEM RELOAD DICTIONARIES query reloads such dictionaries (LOADED).
Always returns
Ok. regardless of the result of the dictionary update.
RELOAD DICTIONARY
Completely reloads a dictionary
dictionary_name, regardless of the state of the dictionary (LOADED / NOT_LOADED / FAILED).
Always returns
Ok. regardless of the result of updating the dictionary.
The status of the dictionary can be checked by querying the
system.dictionaries table.
SELECT name, status FROM system.dictionaries;
RELOAD MODELS
Reloads all CatBoost models if the configuration was updated without restarting the server.
Syntax
SYSTEM RELOAD MODELS [ON CLUSTER cluster_name]
RELOAD MODEL
Completely reloads a CatBoost model
model_name if the configuration was updated without restarting the server.
Syntax
SYSTEM RELOAD MODEL [ON CLUSTER cluster_name] <model_name>
RELOAD FUNCTIONS
Reloads all registered executable user defined functions or one of them from a configuration file.
Syntax
RELOAD FUNCTIONS [ON CLUSTER cluster_name]
RELOAD FUNCTION [ON CLUSTER cluster_name] function_name
DROP DNS CACHE
Resets ClickHouse’s internal DNS cache. Sometimes (for old ClickHouse versions) it is necessary to use this command when changing the infrastructure (changing the IP address of another ClickHouse server or the server used by dictionaries).
For more convenient (automatic) cache management, see disable_internal_dns_cache, dns_cache_update_period parameters.
DROP MARK CACHE
Resets the mark cache. Used in development of ClickHouse and performance tests.
DROP REPLICA
Dead replicas can be dropped using following syntax:
SYSTEM DROP REPLICA 'replica_name' FROM TABLE database.table;
SYSTEM DROP REPLICA 'replica_name' FROM DATABASE database;
SYSTEM DROP REPLICA 'replica_name';
SYSTEM DROP REPLICA 'replica_name' FROM ZKPATH '/path/to/table/in/zk';
Queries will remove the replica path in ZooKeeper. It is useful when the replica is dead and its metadata cannot be removed from ZooKeeper by
DROP TABLE because there is no such table anymore. It will only drop the inactive/stale replica, and it cannot drop local replica, please use
DROP TABLE for that.
DROP REPLICA does not drop any tables and does not remove any data or metadata from disk.
The first one removes metadata of
'replica_name' replica of
database.table table.
The second one does the same for all replicated tables in the database.
The third one does the same for all replicated tables on the local server.
The fourth one is useful to remove metadata of dead replica when all other replicas of a table were dropped. It requires the table path to be specified explicitly. It must be the same path as was passed to the first argument of
ReplicatedMergeTree engine on table creation.
DROP UNCOMPRESSED CACHE
Reset the uncompressed data cache. Used in development of ClickHouse and performance tests. For manage uncompressed data cache parameters use following server level settings uncompressed_cache_size and query/user/profile level settings use_uncompressed_cache
DROP COMPILED EXPRESSION CACHE
Reset the compiled expression cache. Used in development of ClickHouse and performance tests. Compiled expression cache used when query/user/profile enable option compile-expressions
FLUSH LOGS
Flushes buffers of log messages to system tables (e.g. system.query_log). Allows you to not wait 7.5 seconds when debugging. This will also create system tables even if message queue is empty.
RELOAD CONFIG
Reloads ClickHouse configuration. Used when configuration is stored in ZooKeeper.
SHUTDOWN
Normally shuts down ClickHouse (like
service clickhouse-server stop /
kill {$pid_clickhouse-server})
KILL
Aborts ClickHouse process (like
kill -9 {$ pid_clickhouse-server})
Managing Distributed Tables
ClickHouse can manage distributed tables. When a user inserts data into these tables, ClickHouse first creates a queue of the data that should be sent to cluster nodes, then asynchronously sends it. You can manage queue processing with the STOP DISTRIBUTED SENDS, FLUSH DISTRIBUTED, and START DISTRIBUTED SENDS queries. You can also synchronously insert distributed data with the insert_distributed_sync setting.
STOP DISTRIBUTED SENDS
Disables background data distribution when inserting data into distributed tables.
SYSTEM STOP DISTRIBUTED SENDS [db.]<distributed_table_name>
FLUSH DISTRIBUTED
Forces ClickHouse to send data to cluster nodes synchronously. If any nodes are unavailable, ClickHouse throws an exception and stops query execution. You can retry the query until it succeeds, which will happen when all nodes are back online.
SYSTEM FLUSH DISTRIBUTED [db.]<distributed_table_name>
START DISTRIBUTED SENDS
Enables background data distribution when inserting data into distributed tables.
SYSTEM START DISTRIBUTED SENDS [db.]<distributed_table_name>
Managing MergeTree Tables
ClickHouse can manage background processes in MergeTree tables.
STOP MERGES
Provides possibility to stop background merges for tables in the MergeTree family:
SYSTEM STOP MERGES [ON VOLUME <volume_name> | [db.]merge_tree_family_table_name]
note
DETACH / ATTACH table will start background merges for the table even in case when merges have been stopped for all MergeTree tables before.
START MERGES
Provides possibility to start background merges for tables in the MergeTree family:
SYSTEM START MERGES [ON VOLUME <volume_name> | [db.]merge_tree_family_table_name]
STOP TTL MERGES
Provides possibility to stop background delete old data according to TTL expression for tables in the MergeTree family:
Returns
Ok. even if table does not exist or table has not MergeTree engine. Returns error when database does not exist:
SYSTEM STOP TTL MERGES [[db.]merge_tree_family_table_name]
START TTL MERGES
Provides possibility to start background delete old data according to TTL expression for tables in the MergeTree family:
Returns
Ok. even if table does not exist. Returns error when database does not exist:
SYSTEM START TTL MERGES [[db.]merge_tree_family_table_name]
STOP MOVES
Provides possibility to stop background move data according to TTL table expression with TO VOLUME or TO DISK clause for tables in the MergeTree family:
Returns
Ok. even if table does not exist. Returns error when database does not exist:
SYSTEM STOP MOVES [[db.]merge_tree_family_table_name]
START MOVES
Provides possibility to start background move data according to TTL table expression with TO VOLUME and TO DISK clause for tables in the MergeTree family:
Returns
Ok. even if table does not exist. Returns error when database does not exist:
SYSTEM START MOVES [[db.]merge_tree_family_table_name]
Managing ReplicatedMergeTree Tables
ClickHouse can manage background replication related processes in ReplicatedMergeTree tables.
STOP FETCHES
Provides possibility to stop background fetches for inserted parts for tables in the
ReplicatedMergeTree family:
Always returns
Ok. regardless of the table engine and even if table or database does not exist.
SYSTEM STOP FETCHES [[db.]replicated_merge_tree_family_table_name]
START FETCHES
Provides possibility to start background fetches for inserted parts for tables in the
ReplicatedMergeTree family:
Always returns
Ok. regardless of the table engine and even if table or database does not exist.
SYSTEM START FETCHES [[db.]replicated_merge_tree_family_table_name]
STOP REPLICATED SENDS
Provides possibility to stop background sends to other replicas in cluster for new inserted parts for tables in the
ReplicatedMergeTree family:
SYSTEM STOP REPLICATED SENDS [[db.]replicated_merge_tree_family_table_name]
START REPLICATED SENDS
Provides possibility to start background sends to other replicas in cluster for new inserted parts for tables in the
ReplicatedMergeTree family:
SYSTEM START REPLICATED SENDS [[db.]replicated_merge_tree_family_table_name]
STOP REPLICATION QUEUES
Provides possibility to stop background fetch tasks from replication queues which stored in Zookeeper for tables in the
ReplicatedMergeTree family. Possible background tasks types - merges, fetches, mutation, DDL statements with ON CLUSTER clause:
SYSTEM STOP REPLICATION QUEUES [[db.]replicated_merge_tree_family_table_name]
START REPLICATION QUEUES
Provides possibility to start background fetch tasks from replication queues which stored in Zookeeper for tables in the
ReplicatedMergeTree family. Possible background tasks types - merges, fetches, mutation, DDL statements with ON CLUSTER clause:
SYSTEM START REPLICATION QUEUES [[db.]replicated_merge_tree_family_table_name]
SYNC REPLICA
Wait until a
ReplicatedMergeTree table will be synced with other replicas in a cluster. Will run until
receive_timeout if fetches currently disabled for the table.
SYSTEM SYNC REPLICA [db.]replicated_merge_tree_family_table_name
After running this statement the
[db.]replicated_merge_tree_family_table_name fetches commands from the common replicated log into its own replication queue, and then the query waits till the replica processes all of the fetched commands.
RESTART REPLICA
Provides possibility to reinitialize Zookeeper sessions state for
ReplicatedMergeTree table, will compare current state with Zookeeper as source of true and add tasks to Zookeeper queue if needed.
Initialization replication queue based on ZooKeeper date happens in the same way as
ATTACH TABLE statement. For a short time the table will be unavailable for any operations.
SYSTEM RESTART REPLICA [db.]replicated_merge_tree_family_table_name
RESTORE REPLICA
Restores a replica if data is [possibly] present but Zookeeper metadata is lost.
Works only on readonly
ReplicatedMergeTree tables.
One may execute query after:
- ZooKeeper root
/loss.
- Replicas path
/replicasloss.
- Individual replica path
/replicas/replica_name/loss.
Replica attaches locally found parts and sends info about them to Zookeeper. Parts present on a replica before metadata loss are not re-fetched from other ones if not being outdated (so replica restoration does not mean re-downloading all data over the network).
warning
Parts in all states are moved to
detached/ folder. Parts active before data loss (committed) are attached.
Syntax
SYSTEM RESTORE REPLICA [db.]replicated_merge_tree_family_table_name [ON CLUSTER cluster_name]
Alternative syntax:
SYSTEM RESTORE REPLICA [ON CLUSTER cluster_name] [db.]replicated_merge_tree_family_table_name
Example
Creating a table on multiple servers. After the replica's metadata in ZooKeeper is lost, the table will attach as read-only as metadata is missing. The last query needs to execute on every replica.
CREATE TABLE test(n UInt32)
ENGINE = ReplicatedMergeTree('/clickhouse/tables/test/', '{replica}')
ORDER BY n PARTITION BY n % 10;
INSERT INTO test SELECT * FROM numbers(1000);
-- zookeeper_delete_path("/clickhouse/tables/test", recursive=True) <- root loss.
SYSTEM RESTART REPLICA test;
SYSTEM RESTORE REPLICA test;
Another way:
SYSTEM RESTORE REPLICA test ON CLUSTER cluster;
RESTART REPLICAS
Provides possibility to reinitialize Zookeeper sessions state for all
ReplicatedMergeTree tables, will compare current state with Zookeeper as source of true and add tasks to Zookeeper queue if needed