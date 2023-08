MOVE access entity statement

This statement allows to move an access entity from one access storage to another.

Syntax:

MOVE { USER , ROLE , QUOTA , SETTINGS PROFILE , ROW POLICY} name1 [ , name2 , . . . ] TO access_storage_type



Currently, there are five access storages in ClickHouse:

local_directory

memory

replicated

users_xml (ro)

(ro) ldap (ro)

Examples:

MOVE USER test TO local_directory