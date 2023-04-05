UNDROP TABLE

Cancels the dropping of the table.

Beginning with ClickHouse version 23.3 it is possible to UNDROP a table in an Atomic database within database_atomic_delay_before_drop_table_sec (8 minutes by default) of issuing the DROP TABLE statement. Dropped tables are listed in a system table called system.dropped_tables .

If you have a materialized view without a TO clause associated with the dropped table, then you will also have to UNDROP the inner table of that view.

note UNDROP TABLE is experimental. To use it add this setting: set allow_experimental_undrop_table_query = 1 ;



tip Also see DROP TABLE

Syntax:

UNDROP TABLE [ db . ] name [ UUID '<uuid>' ] [ ON CLUSTER cluster ]



Example

set allow_experimental_undrop_table_query = 1 ;



CREATE TABLE undropMe

(

` id ` UInt8

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY id



DROP TABLE undropMe



SELECT *

FROM system . dropped_tables

FORMAT Vertical



Row 1:

──────

index: 0

database: default

table: undropMe

uuid: aa696a1a-1d70-4e60-a841-4c80827706cc

engine: MergeTree

metadata_dropped_path: /var/lib/clickhouse/metadata_dropped/default.undropMe.aa696a1a-1d70-4e60-a841-4c80827706cc.sql

table_dropped_time: 2023-04-05 14:12:12



1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.001 sec.



UNDROP TABLE undropMe



Ok.



SELECT *

FROM system . dropped_tables

FORMAT Vertical



Ok.



0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.001 sec.



DESCRIBE TABLE undropMe

FORMAT Vertical

