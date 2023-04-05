Skip to main content

UNDROP TABLE

Cancels the dropping of the table.

Beginning with ClickHouse version 23.3 it is possible to UNDROP a table in an Atomic database within database_atomic_delay_before_drop_table_sec (8 minutes by default) of issuing the DROP TABLE statement. Dropped tables are listed in a system table called system.dropped_tables.

If you have a materialized view without a TO clause associated with the dropped table, then you will also have to UNDROP the inner table of that view.

note

UNDROP TABLE is experimental. To use it add this setting: 

set allow_experimental_undrop_table_query = 1;
tip

Also see DROP TABLE

Syntax:

UNDROP TABLE [db.]name [UUID '<uuid>'] [ON CLUSTER cluster]

Example

set allow_experimental_undrop_table_query = 1;
CREATE TABLE undropMe
(
    `id` UInt8
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY id
DROP TABLE undropMe
SELECT *
FROM system.dropped_tables
FORMAT Vertical
Row 1:
──────
index:                 0
database:              default
table:                 undropMe
uuid:                  aa696a1a-1d70-4e60-a841-4c80827706cc
engine:                MergeTree
metadata_dropped_path: /var/lib/clickhouse/metadata_dropped/default.undropMe.aa696a1a-1d70-4e60-a841-4c80827706cc.sql
table_dropped_time:    2023-04-05 14:12:12

1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.001 sec. 
UNDROP TABLE undropMe
Ok.
SELECT *
FROM system.dropped_tables
FORMAT Vertical
Ok.

0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.001 sec. 
DESCRIBE TABLE undropMe
FORMAT Vertical
Row 1:
──────
name:               id
type:               UInt8
default_type:       
default_expression: 
comment:            
codec_expression:   
ttl_expression: