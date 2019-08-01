On this page

WITH Clause

ClickHouse supports Common Table Expressions (CTE), that is provides to use results of WITH clause in the rest of SELECT query. Named subqueries can be included to the current and child query context in places where table objects are allowed. Recursion is prevented by hiding the current level CTEs from the WITH expression.

WITH < expression > AS < identifier >



or

WITH < identifier > AS < subquery expression >



Example 1: Using constant expression as “variable”

WITH '2019-08-01 15:23:00' as ts_upper_bound

SELECT *

FROM hits

WHERE

EventDate = toDate ( ts_upper_bound ) AND

EventTime <= ts_upper_bound ;



Example 2: Evicting a sum(bytes) expression result from the SELECT clause column list

WITH sum ( bytes ) as s

SELECT

formatReadableSize ( s ) ,

table

FROM system . parts

GROUP BY table

ORDER BY s ;



Example 3: Using results of a scalar subquery



WITH

(

SELECT sum ( bytes )

FROM system . parts

WHERE active

) AS total_disk_usage

SELECT

( sum ( bytes ) / total_disk_usage ) * 100 AS table_disk_usage ,

table

FROM system . parts

GROUP BY table

ORDER BY table_disk_usage DESC

LIMIT 10 ;



Example 4: Reusing expression in a subquery

WITH test1 AS ( SELECT i + 1 , j + 1 FROM test1 )

SELECT * FROM test1 ;



