QUALIFY Clause
Allows filtering window functions results. It is similar to the WHERE clause, but the difference is that
WHERE is performed before window functions evaluation, while
QUALIFY is performed after it.
It is possible to reference window functions results from
SELECT clause in
QUALIFY clause by their alias. Alternatively,
QUALIFY clause can filter on results of additional window functions that are not returned in query results.
Limitations
QUALIFY can’t be used if there are no window functions to evaluate. Use
WHERE instead.
Examples
Example:
SELECT number, COUNT() OVER (PARTITION BY number % 3) AS partition_count
FROM numbers(10)
QUALIFY partition_count = 4
ORDER BY number;
┌─number─┬─partition_count─┐
│ 0 │ 4 │
│ 3 │ 4 │
│ 6 │ 4 │
│ 9 │ 4 │
└────────┴─────────────────┘