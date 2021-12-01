Kerberos
Existing and properly configured ClickHouse users can be authenticated via Kerberos authentication protocol.
Currently, Kerberos can only be used as an external authenticator for existing users, which are defined in
users.xml or in local access control paths. Those users may only use HTTP requests and must be able to authenticate using GSS-SPNEGO mechanism.
For this approach, Kerberos must be configured in the system and must be enabled in ClickHouse config.
Enabling Kerberos in ClickHouse
To enable Kerberos, one should include
kerberos section in
config.xml. This section may contain additional parameters.
Parameters:
principal- canonical service principal name that will be acquired and used when accepting security contexts.
- This parameter is optional, if omitted, the default principal will be used.
realm- a realm, that will be used to restrict authentication to only those requests whose initiator's realm matches it.
- This parameter is optional, if omitted, no additional filtering by realm will be applied.
Example (goes into
config.xml):
<clickhouse>
<!- ... -->
<kerberos />
</clickhouse>
With principal specification:
<clickhouse>
<!- ... -->
<kerberos>
<principal>HTTP/[email protected]</principal>
</kerberos>
</clickhouse>
With filtering by realm:
<clickhouse>
<!- ... -->
<kerberos>
<realm>EXAMPLE.COM</realm>
</kerberos>
</clickhouse>
warning
You can define only one
kerberos section. The presence of multiple
kerberos sections will force ClickHouse to disable Kerberos authentication.
warning
principal and
realm sections cannot be specified at the same time. The presence of both
principal and
realm sections will force ClickHouse to disable Kerberos authentication.
Kerberos as an external authenticator for existing users
Kerberos can be used as a method for verifying the identity of locally defined users (users defined in
users.xml or in local access control paths). Currently, only requests over the HTTP interface can be kerberized (via GSS-SPNEGO mechanism).
Kerberos principal name format usually follows this pattern:
- primary/[email protected]
The /instance part may occur zero or more times. The primary part of the canonical principal name of the initiator is expected to match the kerberized user name for authentication to succeed.
Enabling Kerberos in
users.xml
In order to enable Kerberos authentication for the user, specify
kerberos section instead of
password or similar sections in the user definition.
Parameters:
realm- a realm that will be used to restrict authentication to only those requests whose initiator's realm matches it.
- This parameter is optional, if omitted, no additional filtering by realm will be applied.
Example (goes into
users.xml):
<clickhouse>
<!- ... -->
<users>
<!- ... -->
<my_user>
<!- ... -->
<kerberos>
<realm>EXAMPLE.COM</realm>
</kerberos>
</my_user>
</users>
</clickhouse>
warning
Note that Kerberos authentication cannot be used alongside with any other authentication mechanism. The presence of any other sections like
password alongside
kerberos will force ClickHouse to shutdown.
Reminder
Note, that now, once user
my_user uses
kerberos, Kerberos must be enabled in the main
config.xml file as described previously.
Enabling Kerberos using SQL
When SQL-driven Access Control and Account Management is enabled in ClickHouse, users identified by Kerberos can also be created using SQL statements.
CREATE USER my_user IDENTIFIED WITH kerberos REALM 'EXAMPLE.COM'
...or, without filtering by realm:
CREATE USER my_user IDENTIFIED WITH kerberos