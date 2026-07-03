When performing queries, ClickHouse uses different caches to speed up queries
and reduce the need to read from or write to disk.
The main cache types are:
There are also a host of additional cache types:
Should you wish to clear one of the caches, for performance tuning, troubleshooting, or data consistency reasons,
you can use the
-
mark_cache — Cache of marks used by table engines of the
MergeTree family.
-
uncompressed_cache — Cache of uncompressed data used by table engines of the
MergeTree family.
- Operating system page cache (used indirectly, for files with actual data).
SYSTEM CLEAR ... CACHE statement.
Last modified on July 3, 2026