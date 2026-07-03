When performing queries, ClickHouse uses different caches.

When performing queries, ClickHouse uses different caches to speed up queries and reduce the need to read from or write to disk.

The main cache types are:

mark_cache — Cache of marks used by table engines of the MergeTree family.

— Cache of marks used by table engines of the family. uncompressed_cache — Cache of uncompressed data used by table engines of the MergeTree family.

— Cache of uncompressed data used by table engines of the family. Operating system page cache (used indirectly, for files with actual data).

There are also a host of additional cache types: