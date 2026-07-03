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When it comes to handling updates, analytical and transactional databases take different approaches to how they handle updates due to their underlying design philosophies and target use cases. ClickHouse is a column-oriented database which is optimized for read-heavy analytics and high throughput append-only operations. In practice, tables are often restructured to convert deletes and updates into append operations that are processed asynchronously and/or at read time, capitalizing on ClickHouse’s strengths for high-throughput data ingestion. ClickHouse also supports robust update and delete operations. This guide provides an overview of the available update methods in ClickHouse, and helps you choose the right update strategy for your workload.

Choosing an update strategy

There are two fundamental approaches to updating data in ClickHouse:
  1. Using specialized table engines that handle updates through inserts
  2. Using declarative updates like UPDATE ... SET or ALTER TABLE ... UPDATE statements
Within each of the two categories above, there are several ways to update data. Each has its advantages and performance characteristics and you should select the appropriate method based on your data model and the amount of data you intend to update.

When to use specialized table engines

Specialized table engines are the better choice when you have large volumes of updates, frequent row-level changes, or need to process a continuous stream of update and delete events. The engines you will commonly encounter are: As MergeTree-family table engines merge data parts in the background, they offer eventual consistency, and the FINAL keyword needs to be used to ensure proper deduplication in the interim when querying the table. There are other engine types too, but these are the most commonly used ones.

When to use declarative updates

Declarative UPDATE statements can be more straightforward for simple update operations without the complexity of managing deduplication logic, but they are generally better suited for updating smaller numbers of rows, less frequently, than with specialized engines.

Updates using specialized table engines

ReplacingMergeTree

The ReplacingMergeTree deduplicates rows with the same sorting key during background merges, keeping only the latest version.
This engine is ideal for high-frequency updates to individual rows where updates are identified by a stable key. Benchmarks show it can be up to 4,700x faster than mutations for single-row updates. To update a row, simply insert a new version with the same sorting key values and a higher version number. Older versions are removed during background merges. Since deduplication is eventual (it only happens during merges), you should use the FINAL modifier or equivalent query logic to get correct, deduplicated results. The FINAL modifier adds query overhead ranging from 21-550% depending on the data. ReplacingMergeTree can’t update sorting key values. It also supports a Deleted column for logical deletes. Read more: ReplacingMergeTree guide | ReplacingMergeTree reference

CoalescingMergeTree

CoalescingMergeTree consolidates sparse records by keeping the latest non-null value for each column during merges. This enables column-level upserts rather than full row replacements.
This engine is designed for scenarios where data arrives in fragments from multiple sources, or where different columns are populated at different times. Common use cases include IoT telemetry from fragmented subsystems, user profile enrichment, and ETL pipelines with delayed dimensions. When rows with the same sorting key are merged, CoalescingMergeTree keeps the latest non-null value for each column rather than replacing the entire row. Non-key columns should be Nullable for this to work as intended. As with ReplacingMergeTree, use FINAL for correct, coalesced results. This engine is available from ClickHouse 25.6. Read more: CoalescingMergeTree

CollapsingMergeTree

Stemming from the idea that updates are expensive but inserts can be leveraged to perform updates, CollapsingMergeTree uses a Sign column to tell ClickHouse how to handle rows during merges. If -1 is inserted for the sign column, the row will be collapsed (deleted) when paired with a matching +1 row. Rows to update are identified based on the sorting key used in the ORDER BY clause when creating the table.
Unlike ReplacingMergeTree, CollapsingMergeTree allows you to modify sorting key values. It’s well-suited for reversible operations with cancellation semantics, such as financial transactions or game state tracking.
The approach above for updating requires your application to maintain state client-side in order to insert the cancellation row. While this is most efficient from ClickHouse’s perspective, it can be complex to work with at scale. Queries also need aggregation with sign multiplication to produce correct results.
Read more: CollapsingMergeTree

Declarative updates

These methods work with tables using MergeTree family engines.

Mutations

Mutations (ALTER TABLE ... UPDATE) rewrite all parts containing rows that match the WHERE expression.
Mutations are I/O-heavy, rewriting all parts that match the WHERE expression. There is no atomicity to this process. Parts get substituted for mutated parts as soon as they are ready, and a SELECT query that starts executing during a mutation will see data from parts that have already been mutated along with data from parts that have not been mutated yet. You can track the state of progress via the system.mutations table.
Mutations are I/O intensive and should be used sparingly as they can impact cluster SELECT performance. If mutations queue faster than they process, query performance will degrade. Monitor the queue via system.mutations.
Read more: ALTER TABLE UPDATE

On-the-fly mutations

With mutations via ALTER TABLE ... UPDATE you may have to wait for your mutations to be applied via a background process to see the changed values reflected in your queries. ClickHouse offers a way to change this behavior through “on-the-fly mutations”. When on-the-fly mutations are enabled, updated rows are marked as updated immediately and subsequent SELECT queries will automatically return with the changed values. On-the-fly mutations can be enabled for MergeTree-family tables by enabling the query-level setting apply_mutations_on_fly.
Let’s create a table and run some mutations:
Let’s check the result of the updates via a SELECT query:
Note that the values of the rows haven’t yet been updated when we query the new table:
Let’s now see what happens when we enable on-the-fly mutations:
The SELECT query now returns the correct result immediately, without having to wait for the mutations to be applied:
When on-the-fly mutations are enabled, mutations aren’t materialized immediately but will only be applied during SELECT queries. However, please note that mutations are still being materialized asynchronously in the background, which is a heavy process. If the number of submitted mutations constantly exceeds the number of mutations that are processed in the background over some time interval, the queue of unmaterialized mutations that have to be applied will continue to grow. This will result in the eventual degradation of SELECT query performance. We suggest enabling the setting apply_mutations_on_fly together with other MergeTree-level settings such as number_of_mutations_to_throw and number_of_mutations_to_delay to restrict the infinite growth of unmaterialized mutations. On-the-fly mutations have limited support with subqueries and non-deterministic functions. Only scalar subqueries with a result that have a reasonable size (controlled by the setting mutations_max_literal_size_to_replace) are supported. Only constant non-deterministic functions are supported (e.g. the function now()). These behaviors are controlled by the following settings:

Lightweight updates

Lightweight updates use “patch parts”—special data parts containing only the updated columns and rows—rather than rewriting entire columns like traditional mutations.
This approach uses the standard UPDATE syntax and creates patch parts immediately without waiting for merges. Updated values are immediately visible in SELECT queries through patch application, but are physically materialized only during subsequent merges. This makes lightweight updates ideal for updating a small percentage of rows (up to ~10% of the table) with predictable latency. Benchmarks show they can be up to 23x faster than mutations. The trade-off is that SELECT queries incur overhead when applying patches, and patch parts count toward part limits. Beyond the ~10% threshold, patch-on-read overhead grows proportionally, making synchronous mutations more efficient for larger updates. Read more: Lightweight UPDATE

On-the-fly mutations

On-the-fly mutations provide a mechanism to update rows such that subsequent SELECT queries automatically return the changed values without waiting for background processing. This effectively addresses the atomicity limitation of normal mutations.
Both the mutation and subsequent SELECT queries need the apply_mutations_on_fly = 1 setting enabled. The mutation conditions are stored in ClickHouse Keeper, which keeps everything in memory, and applied on-the-fly during queries. Note that a mutation is still used to update the data—it is just not materialized immediately. The mutation will still be applied in the background as an asynchronous process and incurs the same heavy overhead as a regular mutation. The expressions that can be used with this operation are also limited (see details).
On-the-fly mutations should only be used for a small number of operations—perhaps a few dozen at most. Keeper stores conditions in memory, so excessive use impacts cluster stability. Heavy Keeper load can cause session timeouts that affect unrelated tables.
Read more: On-the-fly mutations

Comparison summary

The following table summarizes query performance overhead based on benchmarks. Mutations serve as the baseline since queries run at full speed once the mutation completes and data is physically rewritten.

More resources

If you’re interested in a deep-dive of how updates in ClickHouse have evolved over time, along with benchmarking analysis, see:
Last modified on July 3, 2026