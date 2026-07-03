Choosing an update strategyThere are two fundamental approaches to updating data in ClickHouse:
- Using specialized table engines that handle updates through inserts
- Using declarative updates like
UPDATE ... SETor
ALTER TABLE ... UPDATEstatements
When to use specialized table enginesSpecialized table engines are the better choice when you have large volumes of updates, frequent row-level changes, or need to process a continuous stream of update and delete events. The engines you will commonly encounter are:
As MergeTree-family table engines merge data parts in the background, they offer eventual consistency, and the
|Engine
|Syntax
|When to use
|ReplacingMergeTree
ENGINE = ReplacingMergeTree
|Use when updating large amounts of data. This table engine is optimized for data deduplication on merges.
|CoalescingMergeTree
ENGINE = CoalescingMergeTree
|Use when data arrives in fragments and you need column-level coalescing rather than full row replacement.
|CollapsingMergeTree
ENGINE = CollapsingMergeTree(Sign)
|Use when updating individual rows frequently, or for scenarios where you need to maintain the latest state of objects that change over time. For example, tracking user activity or article stats.
FINAL keyword needs to be used to ensure proper deduplication in the interim when querying the table.
There are other engine types too, but these are the most commonly used ones.
When to use declarative updatesDeclarative UPDATE statements can be more straightforward for simple update operations without the complexity of managing deduplication logic, but they are generally better suited for updating smaller numbers of rows, less frequently, than with specialized engines.
|Method
|Syntax
|When to use
|Lightweight updates
UPDATE [table] SET ... WHERE
|Use this in most scenarios, particularly when running frequent, small UPDATEs (up to ~10% of table) as part of your application or workflows. For example, a user wants to delete their event history, and events are spread across a multi-tenant table with many users. This approach creates patch parts for immediate visibility without rewriting entire columns. It adds overhead to
SELECT queries but has predictable latency.
|Update mutation
ALTER TABLE [table] UPDATE
|Use this when performing larger scale data management, particularly when an update aligns with your table partitioning. For example, you need to update a column of all rows within a month, in a table partitioned by month.
Updates using specialized table engines
ReplacingMergeTreeThe
ReplacingMergeTree deduplicates rows with the same sorting key during background merges, keeping only the latest version.
This engine is ideal for high-frequency updates to individual rows where updates are identified by a stable key. Benchmarks show it can be up to 4,700x faster than mutations for single-row updates. To update a row, simply insert a new version with the same sorting key values and a higher version number. Older versions are removed during background merges. Since deduplication is eventual (it only happens during merges), you should use the
CREATE TABLE posts
(
Id UInt32,
Title String,
ViewCount UInt32,
Version UInt32
)
ENGINE = ReplacingMergeTree(Version)
ORDER BY Id
FINAL modifier or equivalent query logic to get correct, deduplicated results. The
FINAL modifier adds query overhead ranging from 21-550% depending on the data.
ReplacingMergeTree can’t update sorting key values. It also supports a
Deleted column for logical deletes.
Read more: ReplacingMergeTree guide | ReplacingMergeTree reference
CoalescingMergeTreeCoalescingMergeTree consolidates sparse records by keeping the latest non-null value for each column during merges. This enables column-level upserts rather than full row replacements.
This engine is designed for scenarios where data arrives in fragments from multiple sources, or where different columns are populated at different times. Common use cases include IoT telemetry from fragmented subsystems, user profile enrichment, and ETL pipelines with delayed dimensions. When rows with the same sorting key are merged, CoalescingMergeTree keeps the latest non-null value for each column rather than replacing the entire row. Non-key columns should be
CREATE TABLE electric_vehicle_state
(
vin String, -- vehicle identification number
last_update DateTime64 Materialized now64(), -- optional (used with argMax)
battery_level Nullable(UInt8), -- in %
lat Nullable(Float64), -- latitude (°)
lon Nullable(Float64), -- longitude (°)
firmware_version Nullable(String),
cabin_temperature Nullable(Float32), -- in °C
speed_kmh Nullable(Float32) -- from sensor
)
ENGINE = CoalescingMergeTree
ORDER BY vin;
Nullable for this to work as intended. As with ReplacingMergeTree, use
FINAL for correct, coalesced results.
This engine is available from ClickHouse 25.6.
Read more: CoalescingMergeTree
CollapsingMergeTreeStemming from the idea that updates are expensive but inserts can be leveraged to perform updates,
CollapsingMergeTree uses a
Sign column to tell ClickHouse how to handle rows during merges. If
-1 is inserted for the sign column, the row will be collapsed (deleted) when paired with a matching
+1 row. Rows to update are identified based on the sorting key used in the
ORDER BY clause when creating the table.
CREATE TABLE user_activity
(
UserID UInt64,
PageViews UInt8,
Duration UInt8,
Sign Int8
)
ENGINE = CollapsingMergeTree(Sign)
ORDER BY UserID
-- Initial state
INSERT INTO user_activity VALUES (4324182021466249494, 5, 146, 1)
-- Cancel old row and insert new state
INSERT INTO user_activity VALUES (4324182021466249494, 5, 146, -1)
INSERT INTO user_activity VALUES (4324182021466249494, 6, 185, 1)
-- Query with proper aggregation
SELECT
UserID,
sum(PageViews * Sign) AS PageViews,
sum(Duration * Sign) AS Duration
FROM user_activity
GROUP BY UserID
HAVING sum(Sign) > 0
Unlike
┌──────────────UserID─┬─PageViews─┬─Duration─┐
│ 4324182021466249494 │ 6 │ 185 │
└─────────────────────┴───────────┴──────────┘
ReplacingMergeTree,
CollapsingMergeTree allows you to modify sorting key values. It’s well-suited for reversible operations with cancellation semantics, such as financial transactions or game state tracking.
Read more: CollapsingMergeTree
The approach above for updating requires your application to maintain state client-side in order to insert the cancellation row. While this is most efficient from ClickHouse’s perspective, it can be complex to work with at scale. Queries also need aggregation with sign multiplication to produce correct results.
Declarative updatesThese methods work with tables using MergeTree family engines.
|Method
|Syntax
|Best for
|Trade-offs
|Mutations
ALTER TABLE ... UPDATE
|Infrequent bulk updates, well suited for when an update aligns with your table partitioning.
|Heavy I/O; rewrites columns
|Lightweight updates
UPDATE ... SET ... WHERE
|Small updates (~0.1-10% of rows); frequent updates needing performance
|Adds SELECT overhead; patch parts count toward limits
MutationsMutations (
ALTER TABLE ... UPDATE) rewrite all parts containing rows that match the
WHERE expression.
Mutations are I/O-heavy, rewriting all parts that match the
ALTER TABLE posts UPDATE AnswerCount = AnswerCount + 1 WHERE AnswerCount = 0
WHERE expression.
There is no atomicity to this process.
Parts get substituted for mutated parts as soon as they are ready, and a
SELECT query that starts executing during a mutation will see data from parts that have already been mutated along with data from parts that have not been mutated yet.
You can track the state of progress via the
system.mutations table.
Read more: ALTER TABLE UPDATE
On-the-fly mutationsWith mutations via
ALTER TABLE ... UPDATE you may have to wait for your mutations to be applied via a background process to see the changed values reflected in your queries.
ClickHouse offers a way to change this behavior through “on-the-fly mutations”.
When on-the-fly mutations are enabled, updated rows are marked as updated immediately and subsequent
SELECT queries will automatically return with the changed values.
On-the-fly mutations can be enabled for
MergeTree-family tables by enabling the query-level setting
apply_mutations_on_fly.
SET apply_mutations_on_fly = 1;
When on-the-fly mutations are enabled, mutations aren’t materialized immediately but will only be applied during
Example
Example
Let’s create a table and run some mutations:
Let’s check the result of the updates via a
CREATE TABLE test_on_fly_mutations (id UInt64, v String)
ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY id;
-- Disable background materialization of mutations to showcase
-- default behavior when on-the-fly mutations are not enabled
SYSTEM STOP MERGES test_on_fly_mutations;
SET mutations_sync = 0;
-- Insert some rows in our new table
INSERT INTO test_on_fly_mutations VALUES (1, 'a'), (2, 'b'), (3, 'c');
-- Update the values of the rows
ALTER TABLE test_on_fly_mutations UPDATE v = 'd' WHERE id = 1;
ALTER TABLE test_on_fly_mutations DELETE WHERE v = 'd';
ALTER TABLE test_on_fly_mutations UPDATE v = 'e' WHERE id = 2;
ALTER TABLE test_on_fly_mutations DELETE WHERE v = 'e';
SELECT query:
Note that the values of the rows haven’t yet been updated when we query the new table:
-- Explicitly disable on-the-fly-mutations
SET apply_mutations_on_fly = 0;
SELECT id, v FROM test_on_fly_mutations ORDER BY id;
Let’s now see what happens when we enable on-the-fly mutations:
┌─id─┬─v─┐
│ 1 │ a │
│ 2 │ b │
│ 3 │ c │
└────┴───┘
The
-- Enable on-the-fly mutations
SET apply_mutations_on_fly = 1;
SELECT id, v FROM test_on_fly_mutations ORDER BY id;
SELECT query now returns the correct result immediately, without having to wait for the mutations to be applied:
┌─id─┬─v─┐
│ 3 │ c │
└────┴───┘
SELECT queries. However, please note that mutations are still being materialized asynchronously in the background, which is a heavy process.
If the number of submitted mutations constantly exceeds the number of mutations that are processed in the background over some time interval, the queue of unmaterialized mutations that have to be applied will continue to grow. This will result in the eventual degradation of
SELECT query performance.
We suggest enabling the setting
apply_mutations_on_fly together with other
MergeTree-level settings such as
number_of_mutations_to_throw and
number_of_mutations_to_delay to restrict the infinite growth of unmaterialized mutations.
On-the-fly mutations have limited support with subqueries and non-deterministic functions. Only scalar subqueries with a result that have a reasonable size (controlled by the setting
mutations_max_literal_size_to_replace) are supported. Only constant non-deterministic functions are supported (e.g. the function
now()).
These behaviors are controlled by the following settings:
|Setting
|Description
|Default
mutations_execute_nondeterministic_on_initiator
|If true, non-deterministic functions are executed on the initiator replica and are replaced as literals in
UPDATE and
DELETE queries.
false
mutations_execute_subqueries_on_initiator
|If true, scalar subqueries are executed on the initiator replica and are replaced as literals in
UPDATE and
DELETE queries.
false
mutations_max_literal_size_to_replace
|The maximum size of serialized literals in bytes to replace in
UPDATE and
DELETE queries.
16384 (16 KiB)
Lightweight updatesLightweight updates use “patch parts”—special data parts containing only the updated columns and rows—rather than rewriting entire columns like traditional mutations.
This approach uses the standard
UPDATE posts SET AnswerCount = AnswerCount + 1 WHERE Id = 404346
UPDATE syntax and creates patch parts immediately without waiting for merges. Updated values are immediately visible in
SELECT queries through patch application, but are physically materialized only during subsequent merges. This makes lightweight updates ideal for updating a small percentage of rows (up to ~10% of the table) with predictable latency. Benchmarks show they can be up to 23x faster than mutations.
The trade-off is that
SELECT queries incur overhead when applying patches, and patch parts count toward part limits. Beyond the ~10% threshold, patch-on-read overhead grows proportionally, making synchronous mutations more efficient for larger updates.
Read more: Lightweight UPDATE
On-the-fly mutationsOn-the-fly mutations provide a mechanism to update rows such that subsequent
SELECT queries automatically return the changed values without waiting for background processing. This effectively addresses the atomicity limitation of normal mutations.
SET apply_mutations_on_fly = 1;
SELECT ViewCount FROM posts WHERE Id = 404346
┌─ViewCount─┐
│ 26762 │
└───────────┘
-- Increment the count
ALTER TABLE posts UPDATE ViewCount = ViewCount + 1 WHERE Id = 404346
-- The updated value is immediately visible
SELECT ViewCount FROM posts WHERE Id = 404346
Both the mutation and subsequent
┌─ViewCount─┐
│ 26763 │
└───────────┘
SELECT queries need the
apply_mutations_on_fly = 1 setting enabled. The mutation conditions are stored in ClickHouse Keeper, which keeps everything in memory, and applied on-the-fly during queries.
Note that a mutation is still used to update the data—it is just not materialized immediately. The mutation will still be applied in the background as an asynchronous process and incurs the same heavy overhead as a regular mutation. The expressions that can be used with this operation are also limited (see details).
Read more: On-the-fly mutations
Comparison summaryThe following table summarizes query performance overhead based on benchmarks. Mutations serve as the baseline since queries run at full speed once the mutation completes and data is physically rewritten.
|Method
|Query slowdown
|Memory overhead
|Notes
|Mutations
|Baseline
|Baseline
|Full speed after completion; data physically rewritten
|On-the-fly mutations
|Variable
|Variable
|Instant visibility; performance degrades if many updates accumulate
|Lightweight updates
|7–18% (avg ~12%)
|+20–210%
|Most efficient for queries; best for updating ≤10% of table
|ReplacingMergeTree +
FINAL
|21–550% (avg ~280%)
|20–200× baseline
|Must read all row versions; heaviest query overhead
|CoalescingMergeTree +
FINAL
|Similar to ReplacingMergeTree
|Similar to ReplacingMergeTree
|Column-level coalescing adds comparable overhead
|CollapsingMergeTree
|Aggregation dependent
|Aggregation dependent
|Overhead depends on query complexity