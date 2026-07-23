|Page
|Description
|Working with updates
|Provides an overview of the differences in updating data between ClickHouse and OLTP databases, as well as the various methods available to do so in ClickHouse.
|On-the-fly Mutations
|Apply mutations to data without rewriting parts on disk.
|Working with ReplacingMergeTree
|Learn how to update using the ReplacingMergeTree.
Updating Data
Updating Data Table Of Contents
In this section of the documentation, you will learn how you can update your data.
Last modified on July 23, 2026
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