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مثال على JSON Extract

هذا مجرد مثال قصير يوضّح كيفية استخدام دوال JSONExtract. أنشئ جدولًا:
أضف سلسلة JSON الخام:
نفّذ استعلامًا على بياناتك:
الناتج:
ويُخزَّن كلٌّ منها بنوع JSON الأصلي:
آخر تعديل في ٣ يوليو ٢٠٢٦