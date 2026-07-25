Update CDC ClickPipes scaling

Update scaling settings for database ClickPipes (PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, BigQuery).

The infrastructure is shared between all database ClickPipes in the service, both for initial load and CDC. Scaling settings may take a few minutes to fully propagate.

For billing purposes, 2 CPU cores and 8 GB of RAM correspond to one compute unit. If your organization tier changes, database ClickPipes will be rescaled appropriately.

Note: For Kafka, Kinesis, and object storage pipes (S3, GCS, Azure Blob), see Get ClickPipe.

This endpoint becomes available once at least one database ClickPipe was provisioned.