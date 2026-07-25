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Update CDC ClickPipes scaling
Update scaling settings for database ClickPipes (PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, BigQuery). The infrastructure is shared between all database ClickPipes in the service, both for initial load and CDC. Scaling settings may take a few minutes to fully propagate. For billing purposes, 2 CPU cores and 8 GB of RAM correspond to one compute unit. If your organization tier changes, database ClickPipes will be rescaled appropriately. Note: For Kafka, Kinesis, and object storage pipes (S3, GCS, Azure Blob), see Get ClickPipe. This endpoint becomes available once at least one database ClickPipe was provisioned.

التفويضات

Authorization
string
header
مطلوب

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

معلمات المسار

organizationId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the organization that owns the service.

serviceId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the service that owns the ClickPipe.

الجسم

application/json
replicaCpuMillicores
integer

CPU in millicores for DB ClickPipes.

النطاق المطلوب: 1000 <= x <= 32000يجب أن يكون من مضاعفات 1000
مثال:

2000

replicaMemoryGb
number

Memory in GiB for DB ClickPipes. Must be 4× the CPU core count.

النطاق المطلوب: 4 <= x <= 128يجب أن يكون من مضاعفات 4
مثال:

8

الاستجابة

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

مثال:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
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