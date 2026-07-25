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GET
Get CDC ClickPipes scaling
Get scaling settings for database ClickPipes (PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, BigQuery). The infrastructure is shared between all database ClickPipes in the service, both for initial load and CDC. For billing purposes, 2 CPU cores and 8 GB of RAM correspond to one compute unit. Note: For Kafka, Kinesis, and object storage pipes (S3, GCS, Azure Blob), see Get ClickPipe. This endpoint becomes available once at least one database ClickPipe was provisioned.

التفويضات

Authorization
string
header
مطلوب

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

معلمات المسار

organizationId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the organization that owns the service.

serviceId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the service that owns the ClickPipe.

الاستجابة

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

مثال:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
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