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PUT
Update ClickPipe settings
Update the advanced settings for the specified ClickPipe. Send key-value pairs where values can be strings, numbers, or booleans.

التفويضات

Authorization
string
header
مطلوب

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

معلمات المسار

organizationId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the organization that owns the service.

serviceId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the service that owns the ClickPipe.

clickPipeId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the ClickPipe to update settings for.

الجسم

application/json
streaming_max_insert_wait_ms
integer | null

Streaming max insert wait time. Configures the max wait period before inserting data into the ClickHouse.

النطاق المطلوب: 500 <= x <= 60000
مثال:

5000

object_storage_concurrency
integer | null

Object storage concurrency. Number of concurrent file processing threads

النطاق المطلوب: 1 <= x <= 35
مثال:

1

object_storage_polling_interval_ms
integer | null

Object storage polling interval. Configures the refresh interval for querying continuous ingest for new object storage data

النطاق المطلوب: 100 <= x <= 3600000
مثال:

30000

object_storage_max_insert_bytes
integer | null

Max insert bytes. Number of bytes to process in a single insert batch

النطاق المطلوب: 10485760 <= x <= 53687091200
مثال:

10737418240

object_storage_max_file_count
integer | null

Max file count. Maximum number of files to process in a single insert batch

النطاق المطلوب: 1 <= x <= 10000
مثال:

100

clickhouse_max_threads
integer | null

Max threads. Maximum number of concurrent threads for file processing

النطاق المطلوب: 0 <= x <= 64
مثال:

8

clickhouse_max_insert_threads
integer | null

Max insert threads. Maximum number of concurrent insert threads

النطاق المطلوب: 0 <= x <= 16
مثال:

1

clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes
integer | null

Min insert block size bytes. Minimum size of data block for insert (in bytes)

النطاق المطلوب: 0 <= x <= 10737418240
مثال:

1073741824

clickhouse_max_download_threads
integer | null

Max download threads. Maximum number of concurrent download threads

النطاق المطلوب: 0 <= x <= 32
مثال:

4

clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select
integer | null

Parallel distributed insert select. Parallel distributed insert select setting

النطاق المطلوب: 0 <= x <= 2
مثال:

2

object_storage_use_cluster_function
boolean | null

use cluster function. Whether to use ClickHouse cluster function for distributed processing

مثال:

true

clickhouse_parallel_view_processing
boolean | null

parallel view processing. Whether to enable pushing to attached views concurrently instead of sequentially

مثال:

false

الاستجابة

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

مثال:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
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