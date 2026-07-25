Skip to main content
PATCH
Update ClickPipe state
Start, stop or resync ClickPipe. Stopping a ClickPipe will stop the ingestion process from any state. Starting is allowed for ClickPipes in the “Stopped” state or with a “Failed” state. Resyncing is only for Postgres and MySQL pipes and can be done from any state.

التفويضات

Authorization
string
header
مطلوب

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

معلمات المسار

organizationId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the organization that owns the service.

serviceId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the service that owns the ClickPipe.

clickPipeId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the ClickPipe to update state.

الجسم

application/json
command
enum<string>

Command to change the state: 'start', 'stop', 'resync'.

الخيارات المتاحة:
start,
stop,
resync

الاستجابة

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

مثال:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
آخر تعديل في ٢٥ يوليو ٢٠٢٦