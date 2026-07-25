Update ClickPipe
Update the specified ClickPipe.
PATCH
/
v1
/
organizations
/
{organizationId}
/
services
/
{serviceId}
/
clickpipes
/
{clickPipeId}
Update ClickPipe
curl --request PATCH \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId} \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '
{
"name": "<string>",
"source": {
"kafka": {
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole",
"caCertificate": "<string>",
"reversePrivateEndpointIds": [
"<string>"
],
"credentials": {
"username": "postgres_user",
"password": "your_secure_password"
}
},
"objectStorage": {
"skipInitialLoad": true,
"startAfter": "events/2026-06-01/",
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole",
"connectionString": "DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=myaccount;AccountKey=mykey;EndpointSuffix=core.windows.net",
"path": "data/logs/*.json",
"azureContainerName": "mycontainer",
"accessKey": {
"accessKeyId": "<string>",
"secretKey": "<string>"
},
"serviceAccountKey": "<string>"
},
"kinesis": {
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole",
"accessKey": {
"accessKeyId": "<string>",
"secretKey": "<string>"
}
},
"pubsub": {
"authentication": "SERVICE_ACCOUNT",
"serviceAccountKey": {
"serviceAccountFile": "<string>"
},
"ackDeadline": 305
},
"postgres": {
"credentials": {
"username": "postgres_user",
"password": "your_secure_password"
},
"host": "my-postgres-server.example.com",
"port": 5432,
"database": "production_db",
"tlsHost": "my-postgres-server.example.com",
"caCertificate": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\n...",
"disableTls": false,
"skipCertVerification": false,
"settings": {
"syncIntervalSeconds": 60,
"pullBatchSize": 1000
},
"tableMappingsToAdd": [
{
"sourceSchemaName": "public",
"sourceTable": "users",
"targetTable": "public_users",
"excludedColumns": [
"internal_id",
"temp_data"
],
"useCustomSortingKey": false,
"sortingKeys": [
"created_at_date",
"event_id"
],
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree",
"partitionKey": "id",
"partitionByExpr": "toYYYYMM(created_at)"
}
],
"tableMappingsToRemove": [
{
"sourceSchemaName": "public",
"sourceTable": "users",
"targetTable": "public_users",
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree",
"partitionKey": "id",
"partitionByExpr": "toYYYYMM(created_at)"
}
]
},
"mysql": {
"host": "my-mysql-server.example.com",
"port": 3306,
"credentials": {
"username": "postgres_user",
"password": "your_secure_password"
},
"authentication": "basic",
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyApplicationRole",
"tlsHost": "my-mysql-server.example.com",
"caCertificate": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\n...",
"disableTls": false,
"skipCertVerification": false,
"serverId": 4242,
"settings": {
"syncIntervalSeconds": 60,
"pullBatchSize": 1000,
"useCompression": false
},
"tableMappingsToAdd": [
{
"sourceSchemaName": "my_database",
"sourceTable": "users",
"targetTable": "my_database_users",
"excludedColumns": [
"internal_id",
"temp_data"
],
"useCustomSortingKey": false,
"sortingKeys": [
"created_at_date",
"event_id"
],
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree",
"partitionKey": "id"
}
],
"tableMappingsToRemove": [
{
"sourceSchemaName": "my_database",
"sourceTable": "users",
"targetTable": "my_database_users",
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree",
"partitionKey": "id"
}
]
},
"mongodb": {
"uri": "mongodb+srv://cluster0.example.mongodb.net/mydb",
"readPreference": "secondaryPreferred",
"credentials": {
"username": "postgres_user",
"password": "your_secure_password"
},
"tlsHost": "cluster0.example.mongodb.net",
"disableTls": false,
"skipCertVerification": false,
"caCertificate": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\n...",
"settings": {
"syncIntervalSeconds": 60,
"pullBatchSize": 100000
},
"tableMappingsToAdd": [
{
"sourceDatabaseName": "mydb",
"sourceCollection": "users",
"targetTable": "mydb_users",
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree"
}
],
"tableMappingsToRemove": [
{
"sourceDatabaseName": "mydb",
"sourceCollection": "users",
"targetTable": "mydb_users",
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree"
}
]
},
"validateSamples": true
},
"destination": {
"columns": [
{
"name": "<string>",
"type": "<string>"
}
]
},
"fieldMappings": [
{
"sourceField": "<string>",
"destinationField": "<string>"
}
],
"settings": {
"streaming_max_insert_wait_ms": 5000,
"object_storage_concurrency": 1,
"object_storage_polling_interval_ms": 30000,
"object_storage_max_insert_bytes": 10737418240,
"object_storage_max_file_count": 100,
"clickhouse_max_threads": 8,
"clickhouse_max_insert_threads": 1,
"clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes": 1073741824,
"clickhouse_max_download_threads": 4,
"clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select": 2,
"object_storage_use_cluster_function": true,
"clickhouse_parallel_view_processing": false
}
}
'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}"
payload = {
"name": "<string>",
"source": {
"kafka": {
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole",
"caCertificate": "<string>",
"reversePrivateEndpointIds": ["<string>"],
"credentials": {
"username": "postgres_user",
"password": "your_secure_password"
}
},
"objectStorage": {
"skipInitialLoad": True,
"startAfter": "events/2026-06-01/",
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole",
"connectionString": "DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=myaccount;AccountKey=mykey;EndpointSuffix=core.windows.net",
"path": "data/logs/*.json",
"azureContainerName": "mycontainer",
"accessKey": {
"accessKeyId": "<string>",
"secretKey": "<string>"
},
"serviceAccountKey": "<string>"
},
"kinesis": {
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole",
"accessKey": {
"accessKeyId": "<string>",
"secretKey": "<string>"
}
},
"pubsub": {
"authentication": "SERVICE_ACCOUNT",
"serviceAccountKey": { "serviceAccountFile": "<string>" },
"ackDeadline": 305
},
"postgres": {
"credentials": {
"username": "postgres_user",
"password": "your_secure_password"
},
"host": "my-postgres-server.example.com",
"port": 5432,
"database": "production_db",
"tlsHost": "my-postgres-server.example.com",
"caCertificate": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
...",
"disableTls": False,
"skipCertVerification": False,
"settings": {
"syncIntervalSeconds": 60,
"pullBatchSize": 1000
},
"tableMappingsToAdd": [
{
"sourceSchemaName": "public",
"sourceTable": "users",
"targetTable": "public_users",
"excludedColumns": ["internal_id", "temp_data"],
"useCustomSortingKey": False,
"sortingKeys": ["created_at_date", "event_id"],
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree",
"partitionKey": "id",
"partitionByExpr": "toYYYYMM(created_at)"
}
],
"tableMappingsToRemove": [
{
"sourceSchemaName": "public",
"sourceTable": "users",
"targetTable": "public_users",
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree",
"partitionKey": "id",
"partitionByExpr": "toYYYYMM(created_at)"
}
]
},
"mysql": {
"host": "my-mysql-server.example.com",
"port": 3306,
"credentials": {
"username": "postgres_user",
"password": "your_secure_password"
},
"authentication": "basic",
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyApplicationRole",
"tlsHost": "my-mysql-server.example.com",
"caCertificate": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
...",
"disableTls": False,
"skipCertVerification": False,
"serverId": 4242,
"settings": {
"syncIntervalSeconds": 60,
"pullBatchSize": 1000,
"useCompression": False
},
"tableMappingsToAdd": [
{
"sourceSchemaName": "my_database",
"sourceTable": "users",
"targetTable": "my_database_users",
"excludedColumns": ["internal_id", "temp_data"],
"useCustomSortingKey": False,
"sortingKeys": ["created_at_date", "event_id"],
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree",
"partitionKey": "id"
}
],
"tableMappingsToRemove": [
{
"sourceSchemaName": "my_database",
"sourceTable": "users",
"targetTable": "my_database_users",
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree",
"partitionKey": "id"
}
]
},
"mongodb": {
"uri": "mongodb+srv://cluster0.example.mongodb.net/mydb",
"readPreference": "secondaryPreferred",
"credentials": {
"username": "postgres_user",
"password": "your_secure_password"
},
"tlsHost": "cluster0.example.mongodb.net",
"disableTls": False,
"skipCertVerification": False,
"caCertificate": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
...",
"settings": {
"syncIntervalSeconds": 60,
"pullBatchSize": 100000
},
"tableMappingsToAdd": [
{
"sourceDatabaseName": "mydb",
"sourceCollection": "users",
"targetTable": "mydb_users",
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree"
}
],
"tableMappingsToRemove": [
{
"sourceDatabaseName": "mydb",
"sourceCollection": "users",
"targetTable": "mydb_users",
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree"
}
]
},
"validateSamples": True
},
"destination": { "columns": [
{
"name": "<string>",
"type": "<string>"
}
] },
"fieldMappings": [
{
"sourceField": "<string>",
"destinationField": "<string>"
}
],
"settings": {
"streaming_max_insert_wait_ms": 5000,
"object_storage_concurrency": 1,
"object_storage_polling_interval_ms": 30000,
"object_storage_max_insert_bytes": 10737418240,
"object_storage_max_file_count": 100,
"clickhouse_max_threads": 8,
"clickhouse_max_insert_threads": 1,
"clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes": 1073741824,
"clickhouse_max_download_threads": 4,
"clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select": 2,
"object_storage_use_cluster_function": True,
"clickhouse_parallel_view_processing": False
}
}
headers = {
"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
response = requests.patch(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {
method: 'PATCH',
headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>', 'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
body: JSON.stringify({
name: '<string>',
source: {
kafka: {
iamRole: 'arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole',
caCertificate: '<string>',
reversePrivateEndpointIds: ['<string>'],
credentials: {username: 'postgres_user', password: 'your_secure_password'}
},
objectStorage: {
skipInitialLoad: true,
startAfter: 'events/2026-06-01/',
iamRole: 'arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole',
connectionString: 'DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=myaccount;AccountKey=mykey;EndpointSuffix=core.windows.net',
path: 'data/logs/*.json',
azureContainerName: 'mycontainer',
accessKey: {accessKeyId: '<string>', secretKey: '<string>'},
serviceAccountKey: '<string>'
},
kinesis: {
iamRole: 'arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole',
accessKey: {accessKeyId: '<string>', secretKey: '<string>'}
},
pubsub: {
authentication: 'SERVICE_ACCOUNT',
serviceAccountKey: {serviceAccountFile: '<string>'},
ackDeadline: 305
},
postgres: {
credentials: {username: 'postgres_user', password: 'your_secure_password'},
host: 'my-postgres-server.example.com',
port: 5432,
database: 'production_db',
tlsHost: 'my-postgres-server.example.com',
caCertificate: '-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\n...',
disableTls: false,
skipCertVerification: false,
settings: {syncIntervalSeconds: 60, pullBatchSize: 1000},
tableMappingsToAdd: [
{
sourceSchemaName: 'public',
sourceTable: 'users',
targetTable: 'public_users',
excludedColumns: ['internal_id', 'temp_data'],
useCustomSortingKey: false,
sortingKeys: ['created_at_date', 'event_id'],
tableEngine: 'ReplacingMergeTree',
partitionKey: 'id',
partitionByExpr: 'toYYYYMM(created_at)'
}
],
tableMappingsToRemove: [
{
sourceSchemaName: 'public',
sourceTable: 'users',
targetTable: 'public_users',
tableEngine: 'ReplacingMergeTree',
partitionKey: 'id',
partitionByExpr: 'toYYYYMM(created_at)'
}
]
},
mysql: {
host: 'my-mysql-server.example.com',
port: 3306,
credentials: {username: 'postgres_user', password: 'your_secure_password'},
authentication: 'basic',
iamRole: 'arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyApplicationRole',
tlsHost: 'my-mysql-server.example.com',
caCertificate: '-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\n...',
disableTls: false,
skipCertVerification: false,
serverId: 4242,
settings: {syncIntervalSeconds: 60, pullBatchSize: 1000, useCompression: false},
tableMappingsToAdd: [
{
sourceSchemaName: 'my_database',
sourceTable: 'users',
targetTable: 'my_database_users',
excludedColumns: ['internal_id', 'temp_data'],
useCustomSortingKey: false,
sortingKeys: ['created_at_date', 'event_id'],
tableEngine: 'ReplacingMergeTree',
partitionKey: 'id'
}
],
tableMappingsToRemove: [
{
sourceSchemaName: 'my_database',
sourceTable: 'users',
targetTable: 'my_database_users',
tableEngine: 'ReplacingMergeTree',
partitionKey: 'id'
}
]
},
mongodb: {
uri: 'mongodb+srv://cluster0.example.mongodb.net/mydb',
readPreference: 'secondaryPreferred',
credentials: {username: 'postgres_user', password: 'your_secure_password'},
tlsHost: 'cluster0.example.mongodb.net',
disableTls: false,
skipCertVerification: false,
caCertificate: '-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\n...',
settings: {syncIntervalSeconds: 60, pullBatchSize: 100000},
tableMappingsToAdd: [
{
sourceDatabaseName: 'mydb',
sourceCollection: 'users',
targetTable: 'mydb_users',
tableEngine: 'ReplacingMergeTree'
}
],
tableMappingsToRemove: [
{
sourceDatabaseName: 'mydb',
sourceCollection: 'users',
targetTable: 'mydb_users',
tableEngine: 'ReplacingMergeTree'
}
]
},
validateSamples: true
},
destination: {columns: [{name: '<string>', type: '<string>'}]},
fieldMappings: [{sourceField: '<string>', destinationField: '<string>'}],
settings: {
streaming_max_insert_wait_ms: 5000,
object_storage_concurrency: 1,
object_storage_polling_interval_ms: 30000,
object_storage_max_insert_bytes: 10737418240,
object_storage_max_file_count: 100,
clickhouse_max_threads: 8,
clickhouse_max_insert_threads: 1,
clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes: 1073741824,
clickhouse_max_download_threads: 4,
clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select: 2,
object_storage_use_cluster_function: true,
clickhouse_parallel_view_processing: false
}
})
};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "PATCH",
CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS => json_encode([
'name' => '<string>',
'source' => [
'kafka' => [
'iamRole' => 'arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole',
'caCertificate' => '<string>',
'reversePrivateEndpointIds' => [
'<string>'
],
'credentials' => [
'username' => 'postgres_user',
'password' => 'your_secure_password'
]
],
'objectStorage' => [
'skipInitialLoad' => true,
'startAfter' => 'events/2026-06-01/',
'iamRole' => 'arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole',
'connectionString' => 'DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=myaccount;AccountKey=mykey;EndpointSuffix=core.windows.net',
'path' => 'data/logs/*.json',
'azureContainerName' => 'mycontainer',
'accessKey' => [
'accessKeyId' => '<string>',
'secretKey' => '<string>'
],
'serviceAccountKey' => '<string>'
],
'kinesis' => [
'iamRole' => 'arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole',
'accessKey' => [
'accessKeyId' => '<string>',
'secretKey' => '<string>'
]
],
'pubsub' => [
'authentication' => 'SERVICE_ACCOUNT',
'serviceAccountKey' => [
'serviceAccountFile' => '<string>'
],
'ackDeadline' => 305
],
'postgres' => [
'credentials' => [
'username' => 'postgres_user',
'password' => 'your_secure_password'
],
'host' => 'my-postgres-server.example.com',
'port' => 5432,
'database' => 'production_db',
'tlsHost' => 'my-postgres-server.example.com',
'caCertificate' => '-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
...',
'disableTls' => false,
'skipCertVerification' => false,
'settings' => [
'syncIntervalSeconds' => 60,
'pullBatchSize' => 1000
],
'tableMappingsToAdd' => [
[
'sourceSchemaName' => 'public',
'sourceTable' => 'users',
'targetTable' => 'public_users',
'excludedColumns' => [
'internal_id',
'temp_data'
],
'useCustomSortingKey' => false,
'sortingKeys' => [
'created_at_date',
'event_id'
],
'tableEngine' => 'ReplacingMergeTree',
'partitionKey' => 'id',
'partitionByExpr' => 'toYYYYMM(created_at)'
]
],
'tableMappingsToRemove' => [
[
'sourceSchemaName' => 'public',
'sourceTable' => 'users',
'targetTable' => 'public_users',
'tableEngine' => 'ReplacingMergeTree',
'partitionKey' => 'id',
'partitionByExpr' => 'toYYYYMM(created_at)'
]
]
],
'mysql' => [
'host' => 'my-mysql-server.example.com',
'port' => 3306,
'credentials' => [
'username' => 'postgres_user',
'password' => 'your_secure_password'
],
'authentication' => 'basic',
'iamRole' => 'arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyApplicationRole',
'tlsHost' => 'my-mysql-server.example.com',
'caCertificate' => '-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
...',
'disableTls' => false,
'skipCertVerification' => false,
'serverId' => 4242,
'settings' => [
'syncIntervalSeconds' => 60,
'pullBatchSize' => 1000,
'useCompression' => false
],
'tableMappingsToAdd' => [
[
'sourceSchemaName' => 'my_database',
'sourceTable' => 'users',
'targetTable' => 'my_database_users',
'excludedColumns' => [
'internal_id',
'temp_data'
],
'useCustomSortingKey' => false,
'sortingKeys' => [
'created_at_date',
'event_id'
],
'tableEngine' => 'ReplacingMergeTree',
'partitionKey' => 'id'
]
],
'tableMappingsToRemove' => [
[
'sourceSchemaName' => 'my_database',
'sourceTable' => 'users',
'targetTable' => 'my_database_users',
'tableEngine' => 'ReplacingMergeTree',
'partitionKey' => 'id'
]
]
],
'mongodb' => [
'uri' => 'mongodb+srv://cluster0.example.mongodb.net/mydb',
'readPreference' => 'secondaryPreferred',
'credentials' => [
'username' => 'postgres_user',
'password' => 'your_secure_password'
],
'tlsHost' => 'cluster0.example.mongodb.net',
'disableTls' => false,
'skipCertVerification' => false,
'caCertificate' => '-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
...',
'settings' => [
'syncIntervalSeconds' => 60,
'pullBatchSize' => 100000
],
'tableMappingsToAdd' => [
[
'sourceDatabaseName' => 'mydb',
'sourceCollection' => 'users',
'targetTable' => 'mydb_users',
'tableEngine' => 'ReplacingMergeTree'
]
],
'tableMappingsToRemove' => [
[
'sourceDatabaseName' => 'mydb',
'sourceCollection' => 'users',
'targetTable' => 'mydb_users',
'tableEngine' => 'ReplacingMergeTree'
]
]
],
'validateSamples' => true
],
'destination' => [
'columns' => [
[
'name' => '<string>',
'type' => '<string>'
]
]
],
'fieldMappings' => [
[
'sourceField' => '<string>',
'destinationField' => '<string>'
]
],
'settings' => [
'streaming_max_insert_wait_ms' => 5000,
'object_storage_concurrency' => 1,
'object_storage_polling_interval_ms' => 30000,
'object_storage_max_insert_bytes' => 10737418240,
'object_storage_max_file_count' => 100,
'clickhouse_max_threads' => 8,
'clickhouse_max_insert_threads' => 1,
'clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes' => 1073741824,
'clickhouse_max_download_threads' => 4,
'clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select' => 2,
'object_storage_use_cluster_function' => true,
'clickhouse_parallel_view_processing' => false
]
]),
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type: application/json"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"strings"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}"
payload := strings.NewReader("{\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"source\": {\n \"kafka\": {\n \"iamRole\": \"arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole\",\n \"caCertificate\": \"<string>\",\n \"reversePrivateEndpointIds\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"credentials\": {\n \"username\": \"postgres_user\",\n \"password\": \"your_secure_password\"\n }\n },\n \"objectStorage\": {\n \"skipInitialLoad\": true,\n \"startAfter\": \"events/2026-06-01/\",\n \"iamRole\": \"arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole\",\n \"connectionString\": \"DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=myaccount;AccountKey=mykey;EndpointSuffix=core.windows.net\",\n \"path\": \"data/logs/*.json\",\n \"azureContainerName\": \"mycontainer\",\n \"accessKey\": {\n \"accessKeyId\": \"<string>\",\n \"secretKey\": \"<string>\"\n },\n \"serviceAccountKey\": \"<string>\"\n },\n \"kinesis\": {\n \"iamRole\": \"arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole\",\n \"accessKey\": {\n \"accessKeyId\": \"<string>\",\n \"secretKey\": \"<string>\"\n }\n },\n \"pubsub\": {\n \"authentication\": \"SERVICE_ACCOUNT\",\n \"serviceAccountKey\": {\n \"serviceAccountFile\": \"<string>\"\n },\n \"ackDeadline\": 305\n },\n \"postgres\": {\n \"credentials\": {\n \"username\": \"postgres_user\",\n \"password\": \"your_secure_password\"\n },\n \"host\": \"my-postgres-server.example.com\",\n \"port\": 5432,\n \"database\": \"production_db\",\n \"tlsHost\": \"my-postgres-server.example.com\",\n \"caCertificate\": \"-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\\n...\",\n \"disableTls\": false,\n \"skipCertVerification\": false,\n \"settings\": {\n \"syncIntervalSeconds\": 60,\n \"pullBatchSize\": 1000\n },\n \"tableMappingsToAdd\": [\n {\n \"sourceSchemaName\": \"public\",\n \"sourceTable\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"public_users\",\n \"excludedColumns\": [\n \"internal_id\",\n \"temp_data\"\n ],\n \"useCustomSortingKey\": false,\n \"sortingKeys\": [\n \"created_at_date\",\n \"event_id\"\n ],\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\",\n \"partitionKey\": \"id\",\n \"partitionByExpr\": \"toYYYYMM(created_at)\"\n }\n ],\n \"tableMappingsToRemove\": [\n {\n \"sourceSchemaName\": \"public\",\n \"sourceTable\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"public_users\",\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\",\n \"partitionKey\": \"id\",\n \"partitionByExpr\": \"toYYYYMM(created_at)\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"mysql\": {\n \"host\": \"my-mysql-server.example.com\",\n \"port\": 3306,\n \"credentials\": {\n \"username\": \"postgres_user\",\n \"password\": \"your_secure_password\"\n },\n \"authentication\": \"basic\",\n \"iamRole\": \"arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyApplicationRole\",\n \"tlsHost\": \"my-mysql-server.example.com\",\n \"caCertificate\": \"-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\\n...\",\n \"disableTls\": false,\n \"skipCertVerification\": false,\n \"serverId\": 4242,\n \"settings\": {\n \"syncIntervalSeconds\": 60,\n \"pullBatchSize\": 1000,\n \"useCompression\": false\n },\n \"tableMappingsToAdd\": [\n {\n \"sourceSchemaName\": \"my_database\",\n \"sourceTable\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"my_database_users\",\n \"excludedColumns\": [\n \"internal_id\",\n \"temp_data\"\n ],\n \"useCustomSortingKey\": false,\n \"sortingKeys\": [\n \"created_at_date\",\n \"event_id\"\n ],\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\",\n \"partitionKey\": \"id\"\n }\n ],\n \"tableMappingsToRemove\": [\n {\n \"sourceSchemaName\": \"my_database\",\n \"sourceTable\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"my_database_users\",\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\",\n \"partitionKey\": \"id\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"mongodb\": {\n \"uri\": \"mongodb+srv://cluster0.example.mongodb.net/mydb\",\n \"readPreference\": \"secondaryPreferred\",\n \"credentials\": {\n \"username\": \"postgres_user\",\n \"password\": \"your_secure_password\"\n },\n \"tlsHost\": \"cluster0.example.mongodb.net\",\n \"disableTls\": false,\n \"skipCertVerification\": false,\n \"caCertificate\": \"-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\\n...\",\n \"settings\": {\n \"syncIntervalSeconds\": 60,\n \"pullBatchSize\": 100000\n },\n \"tableMappingsToAdd\": [\n {\n \"sourceDatabaseName\": \"mydb\",\n \"sourceCollection\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"mydb_users\",\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\"\n }\n ],\n \"tableMappingsToRemove\": [\n {\n \"sourceDatabaseName\": \"mydb\",\n \"sourceCollection\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"mydb_users\",\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"validateSamples\": true\n },\n \"destination\": {\n \"columns\": [\n {\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"type\": \"<string>\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"fieldMappings\": [\n {\n \"sourceField\": \"<string>\",\n \"destinationField\": \"<string>\"\n }\n ],\n \"settings\": {\n \"streaming_max_insert_wait_ms\": 5000,\n \"object_storage_concurrency\": 1,\n \"object_storage_polling_interval_ms\": 30000,\n \"object_storage_max_insert_bytes\": 10737418240,\n \"object_storage_max_file_count\": 100,\n \"clickhouse_max_threads\": 8,\n \"clickhouse_max_insert_threads\": 1,\n \"clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes\": 1073741824,\n \"clickhouse_max_download_threads\": 4,\n \"clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select\": 2,\n \"object_storage_use_cluster_function\": true,\n \"clickhouse_parallel_view_processing\": false\n }\n}")
req, _ := http.NewRequest("PATCH", url, payload)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
req.Header.Add("Content-Type", "application/json")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.patch("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.header("Content-Type", "application/json")
.body("{\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"source\": {\n \"kafka\": {\n \"iamRole\": \"arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole\",\n \"caCertificate\": \"<string>\",\n \"reversePrivateEndpointIds\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"credentials\": {\n \"username\": \"postgres_user\",\n \"password\": \"your_secure_password\"\n }\n },\n \"objectStorage\": {\n \"skipInitialLoad\": true,\n \"startAfter\": \"events/2026-06-01/\",\n \"iamRole\": \"arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole\",\n \"connectionString\": \"DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=myaccount;AccountKey=mykey;EndpointSuffix=core.windows.net\",\n \"path\": \"data/logs/*.json\",\n \"azureContainerName\": \"mycontainer\",\n \"accessKey\": {\n \"accessKeyId\": \"<string>\",\n \"secretKey\": \"<string>\"\n },\n \"serviceAccountKey\": \"<string>\"\n },\n \"kinesis\": {\n \"iamRole\": \"arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole\",\n \"accessKey\": {\n \"accessKeyId\": \"<string>\",\n \"secretKey\": \"<string>\"\n }\n },\n \"pubsub\": {\n \"authentication\": \"SERVICE_ACCOUNT\",\n \"serviceAccountKey\": {\n \"serviceAccountFile\": \"<string>\"\n },\n \"ackDeadline\": 305\n },\n \"postgres\": {\n \"credentials\": {\n \"username\": \"postgres_user\",\n \"password\": \"your_secure_password\"\n },\n \"host\": \"my-postgres-server.example.com\",\n \"port\": 5432,\n \"database\": \"production_db\",\n \"tlsHost\": \"my-postgres-server.example.com\",\n \"caCertificate\": \"-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\\n...\",\n \"disableTls\": false,\n \"skipCertVerification\": false,\n \"settings\": {\n \"syncIntervalSeconds\": 60,\n \"pullBatchSize\": 1000\n },\n \"tableMappingsToAdd\": [\n {\n \"sourceSchemaName\": \"public\",\n \"sourceTable\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"public_users\",\n \"excludedColumns\": [\n \"internal_id\",\n \"temp_data\"\n ],\n \"useCustomSortingKey\": false,\n \"sortingKeys\": [\n \"created_at_date\",\n \"event_id\"\n ],\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\",\n \"partitionKey\": \"id\",\n \"partitionByExpr\": \"toYYYYMM(created_at)\"\n }\n ],\n \"tableMappingsToRemove\": [\n {\n \"sourceSchemaName\": \"public\",\n \"sourceTable\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"public_users\",\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\",\n \"partitionKey\": \"id\",\n \"partitionByExpr\": \"toYYYYMM(created_at)\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"mysql\": {\n \"host\": \"my-mysql-server.example.com\",\n \"port\": 3306,\n \"credentials\": {\n \"username\": \"postgres_user\",\n \"password\": \"your_secure_password\"\n },\n \"authentication\": \"basic\",\n \"iamRole\": \"arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyApplicationRole\",\n \"tlsHost\": \"my-mysql-server.example.com\",\n \"caCertificate\": \"-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\\n...\",\n \"disableTls\": false,\n \"skipCertVerification\": false,\n \"serverId\": 4242,\n \"settings\": {\n \"syncIntervalSeconds\": 60,\n \"pullBatchSize\": 1000,\n \"useCompression\": false\n },\n \"tableMappingsToAdd\": [\n {\n \"sourceSchemaName\": \"my_database\",\n \"sourceTable\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"my_database_users\",\n \"excludedColumns\": [\n \"internal_id\",\n \"temp_data\"\n ],\n \"useCustomSortingKey\": false,\n \"sortingKeys\": [\n \"created_at_date\",\n \"event_id\"\n ],\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\",\n \"partitionKey\": \"id\"\n }\n ],\n \"tableMappingsToRemove\": [\n {\n \"sourceSchemaName\": \"my_database\",\n \"sourceTable\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"my_database_users\",\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\",\n \"partitionKey\": \"id\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"mongodb\": {\n \"uri\": \"mongodb+srv://cluster0.example.mongodb.net/mydb\",\n \"readPreference\": \"secondaryPreferred\",\n \"credentials\": {\n \"username\": \"postgres_user\",\n \"password\": \"your_secure_password\"\n },\n \"tlsHost\": \"cluster0.example.mongodb.net\",\n \"disableTls\": false,\n \"skipCertVerification\": false,\n \"caCertificate\": \"-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\\n...\",\n \"settings\": {\n \"syncIntervalSeconds\": 60,\n \"pullBatchSize\": 100000\n },\n \"tableMappingsToAdd\": [\n {\n \"sourceDatabaseName\": \"mydb\",\n \"sourceCollection\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"mydb_users\",\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\"\n }\n ],\n \"tableMappingsToRemove\": [\n {\n \"sourceDatabaseName\": \"mydb\",\n \"sourceCollection\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"mydb_users\",\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"validateSamples\": true\n },\n \"destination\": {\n \"columns\": [\n {\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"type\": \"<string>\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"fieldMappings\": [\n {\n \"sourceField\": \"<string>\",\n \"destinationField\": \"<string>\"\n }\n ],\n \"settings\": {\n \"streaming_max_insert_wait_ms\": 5000,\n \"object_storage_concurrency\": 1,\n \"object_storage_polling_interval_ms\": 30000,\n \"object_storage_max_insert_bytes\": 10737418240,\n \"object_storage_max_file_count\": 100,\n \"clickhouse_max_threads\": 8,\n \"clickhouse_max_insert_threads\": 1,\n \"clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes\": 1073741824,\n \"clickhouse_max_download_threads\": 4,\n \"clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select\": 2,\n \"object_storage_use_cluster_function\": true,\n \"clickhouse_parallel_view_processing\": false\n }\n}")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Patch.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
request["Content-Type"] = 'application/json'
request.body = "{\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"source\": {\n \"kafka\": {\n \"iamRole\": \"arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole\",\n \"caCertificate\": \"<string>\",\n \"reversePrivateEndpointIds\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"credentials\": {\n \"username\": \"postgres_user\",\n \"password\": \"your_secure_password\"\n }\n },\n \"objectStorage\": {\n \"skipInitialLoad\": true,\n \"startAfter\": \"events/2026-06-01/\",\n \"iamRole\": \"arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole\",\n \"connectionString\": \"DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=myaccount;AccountKey=mykey;EndpointSuffix=core.windows.net\",\n \"path\": \"data/logs/*.json\",\n \"azureContainerName\": \"mycontainer\",\n \"accessKey\": {\n \"accessKeyId\": \"<string>\",\n \"secretKey\": \"<string>\"\n },\n \"serviceAccountKey\": \"<string>\"\n },\n \"kinesis\": {\n \"iamRole\": \"arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole\",\n \"accessKey\": {\n \"accessKeyId\": \"<string>\",\n \"secretKey\": \"<string>\"\n }\n },\n \"pubsub\": {\n \"authentication\": \"SERVICE_ACCOUNT\",\n \"serviceAccountKey\": {\n \"serviceAccountFile\": \"<string>\"\n },\n \"ackDeadline\": 305\n },\n \"postgres\": {\n \"credentials\": {\n \"username\": \"postgres_user\",\n \"password\": \"your_secure_password\"\n },\n \"host\": \"my-postgres-server.example.com\",\n \"port\": 5432,\n \"database\": \"production_db\",\n \"tlsHost\": \"my-postgres-server.example.com\",\n \"caCertificate\": \"-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\\n...\",\n \"disableTls\": false,\n \"skipCertVerification\": false,\n \"settings\": {\n \"syncIntervalSeconds\": 60,\n \"pullBatchSize\": 1000\n },\n \"tableMappingsToAdd\": [\n {\n \"sourceSchemaName\": \"public\",\n \"sourceTable\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"public_users\",\n \"excludedColumns\": [\n \"internal_id\",\n \"temp_data\"\n ],\n \"useCustomSortingKey\": false,\n \"sortingKeys\": [\n \"created_at_date\",\n \"event_id\"\n ],\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\",\n \"partitionKey\": \"id\",\n \"partitionByExpr\": \"toYYYYMM(created_at)\"\n }\n ],\n \"tableMappingsToRemove\": [\n {\n \"sourceSchemaName\": \"public\",\n \"sourceTable\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"public_users\",\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\",\n \"partitionKey\": \"id\",\n \"partitionByExpr\": \"toYYYYMM(created_at)\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"mysql\": {\n \"host\": \"my-mysql-server.example.com\",\n \"port\": 3306,\n \"credentials\": {\n \"username\": \"postgres_user\",\n \"password\": \"your_secure_password\"\n },\n \"authentication\": \"basic\",\n \"iamRole\": \"arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyApplicationRole\",\n \"tlsHost\": \"my-mysql-server.example.com\",\n \"caCertificate\": \"-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\\n...\",\n \"disableTls\": false,\n \"skipCertVerification\": false,\n \"serverId\": 4242,\n \"settings\": {\n \"syncIntervalSeconds\": 60,\n \"pullBatchSize\": 1000,\n \"useCompression\": false\n },\n \"tableMappingsToAdd\": [\n {\n \"sourceSchemaName\": \"my_database\",\n \"sourceTable\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"my_database_users\",\n \"excludedColumns\": [\n \"internal_id\",\n \"temp_data\"\n ],\n \"useCustomSortingKey\": false,\n \"sortingKeys\": [\n \"created_at_date\",\n \"event_id\"\n ],\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\",\n \"partitionKey\": \"id\"\n }\n ],\n \"tableMappingsToRemove\": [\n {\n \"sourceSchemaName\": \"my_database\",\n \"sourceTable\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"my_database_users\",\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\",\n \"partitionKey\": \"id\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"mongodb\": {\n \"uri\": \"mongodb+srv://cluster0.example.mongodb.net/mydb\",\n \"readPreference\": \"secondaryPreferred\",\n \"credentials\": {\n \"username\": \"postgres_user\",\n \"password\": \"your_secure_password\"\n },\n \"tlsHost\": \"cluster0.example.mongodb.net\",\n \"disableTls\": false,\n \"skipCertVerification\": false,\n \"caCertificate\": \"-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\\n...\",\n \"settings\": {\n \"syncIntervalSeconds\": 60,\n \"pullBatchSize\": 100000\n },\n \"tableMappingsToAdd\": [\n {\n \"sourceDatabaseName\": \"mydb\",\n \"sourceCollection\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"mydb_users\",\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\"\n }\n ],\n \"tableMappingsToRemove\": [\n {\n \"sourceDatabaseName\": \"mydb\",\n \"sourceCollection\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"mydb_users\",\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"validateSamples\": true\n },\n \"destination\": {\n \"columns\": [\n {\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"type\": \"<string>\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"fieldMappings\": [\n {\n \"sourceField\": \"<string>\",\n \"destinationField\": \"<string>\"\n }\n ],\n \"settings\": {\n \"streaming_max_insert_wait_ms\": 5000,\n \"object_storage_concurrency\": 1,\n \"object_storage_polling_interval_ms\": 30000,\n \"object_storage_max_insert_bytes\": 10737418240,\n \"object_storage_max_file_count\": 100,\n \"clickhouse_max_threads\": 8,\n \"clickhouse_max_insert_threads\": 1,\n \"clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes\": 1073741824,\n \"clickhouse_max_download_threads\": 4,\n \"clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select\": 2,\n \"object_storage_use_cluster_function\": true,\n \"clickhouse_parallel_view_processing\": false\n }\n}"
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"id": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"serviceId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"name": "my_postgres_pipe",
"state": "Running",
"scaling": {
"replicas": 20,
"concurrency": 123,
"replicaCpuMillicores": 1062,
"replicaMemoryGb": 4.25
},
"source": {
"kafka": {
"brokers": "<string>",
"topics": "<string>",
"consumerGroup": "my-clickpipe-consumer-group",
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole",
"offset": {
"timestamp": "2021-01-01T00:00"
},
"schemaRegistry": {
"url": "https://psrc-aa00.us-east-2.aws.confluent.cloud/schemas/ids/100004",
"authentication": "PLAIN",
"caCertificate": "<string>"
},
"caCertificate": "<string>",
"reversePrivateEndpointIds": [
"<string>"
],
"exactlyOnce": true
},
"objectStorage": {
"url": "https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/http/**.ndjson.gz",
"delimiter": ",",
"compression": "auto",
"isContinuous": true,
"queueUrl": "https://sqs.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/123456789012/MyQueue",
"skipInitialLoad": true,
"startAfter": "events/2026-06-01/",
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole",
"connectionString": "DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=myaccount;AccountKey=mykey;EndpointSuffix=core.windows.net",
"path": "data/logs/*.json",
"azureContainerName": "mycontainer"
},
"kinesis": {
"streamName": "my-stream",
"region": "us-east-1",
"useEnhancedFanOut": true,
"timestamp": 1615766400,
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole"
},
"pubsub": {
"format": "JSONEachRow",
"projectId": "my-gcp-project",
"topic": "my-topic",
"authentication": "SERVICE_ACCOUNT",
"seekType": "earliest",
"seekTimestamp": "2026-04-10T12:00:00Z",
"filter": "<string>",
"enableOrdering": true,
"ackDeadline": 305
},
"postgres": {
"host": "my-postgres-server.example.com",
"port": 5432,
"database": "production_db",
"authentication": "IAM_ROLE",
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyApplicationRole",
"tlsHost": "my-postgres-server.example.com",
"caCertificate": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\n...",
"disableTls": false,
"skipCertVerification": false,
"settings": {
"syncIntervalSeconds": 60,
"pullBatchSize": 1000,
"publicationName": "clickpipes_publication",
"replicationMode": "cdc",
"replicationSlotName": "clickpipes_slot",
"allowNullableColumns": false,
"initialLoadParallelism": 1,
"snapshotNumRowsPerPartition": 100000,
"snapshotNumberOfParallelTables": 1,
"enableFailoverSlots": false,
"deleteOnMerge": false
},
"tableMappings": [
{
"sourceSchemaName": "public",
"sourceTable": "users",
"targetTable": "public_users",
"excludedColumns": [
"internal_id",
"temp_data"
],
"useCustomSortingKey": false,
"sortingKeys": [
"created_at_date",
"event_id"
],
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree",
"partitionKey": "id",
"partitionByExpr": "toYYYYMM(created_at)"
}
]
},
"mysql": {
"host": "my-mysql-server.example.com",
"port": 3306,
"settings": {
"replicationMode": "cdc",
"syncIntervalSeconds": 60,
"pullBatchSize": 1000,
"replicationMechanism": "GTID",
"useCompression": false,
"allowNullableColumns": false,
"initialLoadParallelism": 1,
"snapshotNumRowsPerPartition": 100000,
"snapshotNumberOfParallelTables": 1,
"deleteOnMerge": false
},
"tableMappings": [
{
"sourceSchemaName": "my_database",
"sourceTable": "users",
"targetTable": "my_database_users",
"excludedColumns": [
"internal_id",
"temp_data"
],
"useCustomSortingKey": false,
"sortingKeys": [
"created_at_date",
"event_id"
],
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree",
"partitionKey": "id"
}
],
"authentication": "basic",
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyApplicationRole",
"tlsHost": "my-mysql-server.example.com",
"caCertificate": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\n...",
"disableTls": false,
"skipCertVerification": false,
"serverId": 4242
},
"bigquery": {
"snapshotStagingPath": "<string>",
"settings": {
"replicationMode": "snapshot",
"allowNullableColumns": true,
"initialLoadParallelism": 123,
"snapshotNumRowsPerPartition": 123,
"snapshotNumberOfParallelTables": 123
},
"tableMappings": [
{
"sourceDatasetName": "<string>",
"sourceTable": "<string>",
"targetTable": "<string>",
"excludedColumns": [
"<string>"
],
"useCustomSortingKey": true,
"sortingKeys": [
"<string>"
]
}
]
},
"mongodb": {
"uri": "mongodb+srv://cluster0.example.mongodb.net/mydb",
"readPreference": "secondaryPreferred",
"tlsHost": "cluster0.example.mongodb.net",
"disableTls": false,
"skipCertVerification": false,
"caCertificate": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\n...",
"settings": {
"replicationMode": "cdc",
"syncIntervalSeconds": 60,
"pullBatchSize": 100000,
"snapshotNumRowsPerPartition": 100000,
"snapshotNumberOfParallelTables": 1,
"deleteOnMerge": false,
"useJsonNativeFormat": true
},
"tableMappings": [
{
"sourceDatabaseName": "mydb",
"sourceCollection": "users",
"targetTable": "mydb_users",
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree"
}
]
}
},
"destination": {
"database": "<string>",
"table": "<string>",
"managedTable": true,
"tableDefinition": {
"engine": {
"versionColumnId": "<string>",
"columnIds": [
"<string>"
]
},
"sortingKey": [
"<string>"
],
"partitionBy": "<string>",
"primaryKey": "<string>"
},
"columns": [
{
"name": "<string>",
"type": "<string>"
}
]
},
"fieldMappings": [
{
"sourceField": "<string>",
"destinationField": "<string>"
}
],
"settings": {
"streaming_max_insert_wait_ms": 5000,
"object_storage_concurrency": 1,
"object_storage_polling_interval_ms": 30000,
"object_storage_max_insert_bytes": 10737418240,
"object_storage_max_file_count": 100,
"clickhouse_max_threads": 8,
"clickhouse_max_insert_threads": 1,
"clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes": 1073741824,
"clickhouse_max_download_threads": 4,
"clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select": 2,
"object_storage_use_cluster_function": true,
"clickhouse_parallel_view_processing": false
},
"createdAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"updatedAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z"
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
Update the specified ClickPipe.
التفويضات
Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi
معلمات المسار
ID of the organization that owns the service.
ID of the service to create the ClickPipe for.
ID of the requested ClickPipe.
الجسم
application/json
Name of the ClickPipe.
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Field mappings of the ClickPipe. This will not update the table schema, only the ClickPipe configuration.
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
آخر تعديل في ٢٥ يوليو ٢٠٢٦
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Update ClickPipe
curl --request PATCH \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId} \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '
{
"name": "<string>",
"source": {
"kafka": {
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole",
"caCertificate": "<string>",
"reversePrivateEndpointIds": [
"<string>"
],
"credentials": {
"username": "postgres_user",
"password": "your_secure_password"
}
},
"objectStorage": {
"skipInitialLoad": true,
"startAfter": "events/2026-06-01/",
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole",
"connectionString": "DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=myaccount;AccountKey=mykey;EndpointSuffix=core.windows.net",
"path": "data/logs/*.json",
"azureContainerName": "mycontainer",
"accessKey": {
"accessKeyId": "<string>",
"secretKey": "<string>"
},
"serviceAccountKey": "<string>"
},
"kinesis": {
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole",
"accessKey": {
"accessKeyId": "<string>",
"secretKey": "<string>"
}
},
"pubsub": {
"authentication": "SERVICE_ACCOUNT",
"serviceAccountKey": {
"serviceAccountFile": "<string>"
},
"ackDeadline": 305
},
"postgres": {
"credentials": {
"username": "postgres_user",
"password": "your_secure_password"
},
"host": "my-postgres-server.example.com",
"port": 5432,
"database": "production_db",
"tlsHost": "my-postgres-server.example.com",
"caCertificate": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\n...",
"disableTls": false,
"skipCertVerification": false,
"settings": {
"syncIntervalSeconds": 60,
"pullBatchSize": 1000
},
"tableMappingsToAdd": [
{
"sourceSchemaName": "public",
"sourceTable": "users",
"targetTable": "public_users",
"excludedColumns": [
"internal_id",
"temp_data"
],
"useCustomSortingKey": false,
"sortingKeys": [
"created_at_date",
"event_id"
],
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree",
"partitionKey": "id",
"partitionByExpr": "toYYYYMM(created_at)"
}
],
"tableMappingsToRemove": [
{
"sourceSchemaName": "public",
"sourceTable": "users",
"targetTable": "public_users",
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree",
"partitionKey": "id",
"partitionByExpr": "toYYYYMM(created_at)"
}
]
},
"mysql": {
"host": "my-mysql-server.example.com",
"port": 3306,
"credentials": {
"username": "postgres_user",
"password": "your_secure_password"
},
"authentication": "basic",
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyApplicationRole",
"tlsHost": "my-mysql-server.example.com",
"caCertificate": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\n...",
"disableTls": false,
"skipCertVerification": false,
"serverId": 4242,
"settings": {
"syncIntervalSeconds": 60,
"pullBatchSize": 1000,
"useCompression": false
},
"tableMappingsToAdd": [
{
"sourceSchemaName": "my_database",
"sourceTable": "users",
"targetTable": "my_database_users",
"excludedColumns": [
"internal_id",
"temp_data"
],
"useCustomSortingKey": false,
"sortingKeys": [
"created_at_date",
"event_id"
],
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree",
"partitionKey": "id"
}
],
"tableMappingsToRemove": [
{
"sourceSchemaName": "my_database",
"sourceTable": "users",
"targetTable": "my_database_users",
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree",
"partitionKey": "id"
}
]
},
"mongodb": {
"uri": "mongodb+srv://cluster0.example.mongodb.net/mydb",
"readPreference": "secondaryPreferred",
"credentials": {
"username": "postgres_user",
"password": "your_secure_password"
},
"tlsHost": "cluster0.example.mongodb.net",
"disableTls": false,
"skipCertVerification": false,
"caCertificate": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\n...",
"settings": {
"syncIntervalSeconds": 60,
"pullBatchSize": 100000
},
"tableMappingsToAdd": [
{
"sourceDatabaseName": "mydb",
"sourceCollection": "users",
"targetTable": "mydb_users",
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree"
}
],
"tableMappingsToRemove": [
{
"sourceDatabaseName": "mydb",
"sourceCollection": "users",
"targetTable": "mydb_users",
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree"
}
]
},
"validateSamples": true
},
"destination": {
"columns": [
{
"name": "<string>",
"type": "<string>"
}
]
},
"fieldMappings": [
{
"sourceField": "<string>",
"destinationField": "<string>"
}
],
"settings": {
"streaming_max_insert_wait_ms": 5000,
"object_storage_concurrency": 1,
"object_storage_polling_interval_ms": 30000,
"object_storage_max_insert_bytes": 10737418240,
"object_storage_max_file_count": 100,
"clickhouse_max_threads": 8,
"clickhouse_max_insert_threads": 1,
"clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes": 1073741824,
"clickhouse_max_download_threads": 4,
"clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select": 2,
"object_storage_use_cluster_function": true,
"clickhouse_parallel_view_processing": false
}
}
'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}"
payload = {
"name": "<string>",
"source": {
"kafka": {
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole",
"caCertificate": "<string>",
"reversePrivateEndpointIds": ["<string>"],
"credentials": {
"username": "postgres_user",
"password": "your_secure_password"
}
},
"objectStorage": {
"skipInitialLoad": True,
"startAfter": "events/2026-06-01/",
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole",
"connectionString": "DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=myaccount;AccountKey=mykey;EndpointSuffix=core.windows.net",
"path": "data/logs/*.json",
"azureContainerName": "mycontainer",
"accessKey": {
"accessKeyId": "<string>",
"secretKey": "<string>"
},
"serviceAccountKey": "<string>"
},
"kinesis": {
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole",
"accessKey": {
"accessKeyId": "<string>",
"secretKey": "<string>"
}
},
"pubsub": {
"authentication": "SERVICE_ACCOUNT",
"serviceAccountKey": { "serviceAccountFile": "<string>" },
"ackDeadline": 305
},
"postgres": {
"credentials": {
"username": "postgres_user",
"password": "your_secure_password"
},
"host": "my-postgres-server.example.com",
"port": 5432,
"database": "production_db",
"tlsHost": "my-postgres-server.example.com",
"caCertificate": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
...",
"disableTls": False,
"skipCertVerification": False,
"settings": {
"syncIntervalSeconds": 60,
"pullBatchSize": 1000
},
"tableMappingsToAdd": [
{
"sourceSchemaName": "public",
"sourceTable": "users",
"targetTable": "public_users",
"excludedColumns": ["internal_id", "temp_data"],
"useCustomSortingKey": False,
"sortingKeys": ["created_at_date", "event_id"],
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree",
"partitionKey": "id",
"partitionByExpr": "toYYYYMM(created_at)"
}
],
"tableMappingsToRemove": [
{
"sourceSchemaName": "public",
"sourceTable": "users",
"targetTable": "public_users",
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree",
"partitionKey": "id",
"partitionByExpr": "toYYYYMM(created_at)"
}
]
},
"mysql": {
"host": "my-mysql-server.example.com",
"port": 3306,
"credentials": {
"username": "postgres_user",
"password": "your_secure_password"
},
"authentication": "basic",
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyApplicationRole",
"tlsHost": "my-mysql-server.example.com",
"caCertificate": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
...",
"disableTls": False,
"skipCertVerification": False,
"serverId": 4242,
"settings": {
"syncIntervalSeconds": 60,
"pullBatchSize": 1000,
"useCompression": False
},
"tableMappingsToAdd": [
{
"sourceSchemaName": "my_database",
"sourceTable": "users",
"targetTable": "my_database_users",
"excludedColumns": ["internal_id", "temp_data"],
"useCustomSortingKey": False,
"sortingKeys": ["created_at_date", "event_id"],
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree",
"partitionKey": "id"
}
],
"tableMappingsToRemove": [
{
"sourceSchemaName": "my_database",
"sourceTable": "users",
"targetTable": "my_database_users",
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree",
"partitionKey": "id"
}
]
},
"mongodb": {
"uri": "mongodb+srv://cluster0.example.mongodb.net/mydb",
"readPreference": "secondaryPreferred",
"credentials": {
"username": "postgres_user",
"password": "your_secure_password"
},
"tlsHost": "cluster0.example.mongodb.net",
"disableTls": False,
"skipCertVerification": False,
"caCertificate": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
...",
"settings": {
"syncIntervalSeconds": 60,
"pullBatchSize": 100000
},
"tableMappingsToAdd": [
{
"sourceDatabaseName": "mydb",
"sourceCollection": "users",
"targetTable": "mydb_users",
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree"
}
],
"tableMappingsToRemove": [
{
"sourceDatabaseName": "mydb",
"sourceCollection": "users",
"targetTable": "mydb_users",
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree"
}
]
},
"validateSamples": True
},
"destination": { "columns": [
{
"name": "<string>",
"type": "<string>"
}
] },
"fieldMappings": [
{
"sourceField": "<string>",
"destinationField": "<string>"
}
],
"settings": {
"streaming_max_insert_wait_ms": 5000,
"object_storage_concurrency": 1,
"object_storage_polling_interval_ms": 30000,
"object_storage_max_insert_bytes": 10737418240,
"object_storage_max_file_count": 100,
"clickhouse_max_threads": 8,
"clickhouse_max_insert_threads": 1,
"clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes": 1073741824,
"clickhouse_max_download_threads": 4,
"clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select": 2,
"object_storage_use_cluster_function": True,
"clickhouse_parallel_view_processing": False
}
}
headers = {
"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
response = requests.patch(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {
method: 'PATCH',
headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>', 'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
body: JSON.stringify({
name: '<string>',
source: {
kafka: {
iamRole: 'arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole',
caCertificate: '<string>',
reversePrivateEndpointIds: ['<string>'],
credentials: {username: 'postgres_user', password: 'your_secure_password'}
},
objectStorage: {
skipInitialLoad: true,
startAfter: 'events/2026-06-01/',
iamRole: 'arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole',
connectionString: 'DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=myaccount;AccountKey=mykey;EndpointSuffix=core.windows.net',
path: 'data/logs/*.json',
azureContainerName: 'mycontainer',
accessKey: {accessKeyId: '<string>', secretKey: '<string>'},
serviceAccountKey: '<string>'
},
kinesis: {
iamRole: 'arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole',
accessKey: {accessKeyId: '<string>', secretKey: '<string>'}
},
pubsub: {
authentication: 'SERVICE_ACCOUNT',
serviceAccountKey: {serviceAccountFile: '<string>'},
ackDeadline: 305
},
postgres: {
credentials: {username: 'postgres_user', password: 'your_secure_password'},
host: 'my-postgres-server.example.com',
port: 5432,
database: 'production_db',
tlsHost: 'my-postgres-server.example.com',
caCertificate: '-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\n...',
disableTls: false,
skipCertVerification: false,
settings: {syncIntervalSeconds: 60, pullBatchSize: 1000},
tableMappingsToAdd: [
{
sourceSchemaName: 'public',
sourceTable: 'users',
targetTable: 'public_users',
excludedColumns: ['internal_id', 'temp_data'],
useCustomSortingKey: false,
sortingKeys: ['created_at_date', 'event_id'],
tableEngine: 'ReplacingMergeTree',
partitionKey: 'id',
partitionByExpr: 'toYYYYMM(created_at)'
}
],
tableMappingsToRemove: [
{
sourceSchemaName: 'public',
sourceTable: 'users',
targetTable: 'public_users',
tableEngine: 'ReplacingMergeTree',
partitionKey: 'id',
partitionByExpr: 'toYYYYMM(created_at)'
}
]
},
mysql: {
host: 'my-mysql-server.example.com',
port: 3306,
credentials: {username: 'postgres_user', password: 'your_secure_password'},
authentication: 'basic',
iamRole: 'arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyApplicationRole',
tlsHost: 'my-mysql-server.example.com',
caCertificate: '-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\n...',
disableTls: false,
skipCertVerification: false,
serverId: 4242,
settings: {syncIntervalSeconds: 60, pullBatchSize: 1000, useCompression: false},
tableMappingsToAdd: [
{
sourceSchemaName: 'my_database',
sourceTable: 'users',
targetTable: 'my_database_users',
excludedColumns: ['internal_id', 'temp_data'],
useCustomSortingKey: false,
sortingKeys: ['created_at_date', 'event_id'],
tableEngine: 'ReplacingMergeTree',
partitionKey: 'id'
}
],
tableMappingsToRemove: [
{
sourceSchemaName: 'my_database',
sourceTable: 'users',
targetTable: 'my_database_users',
tableEngine: 'ReplacingMergeTree',
partitionKey: 'id'
}
]
},
mongodb: {
uri: 'mongodb+srv://cluster0.example.mongodb.net/mydb',
readPreference: 'secondaryPreferred',
credentials: {username: 'postgres_user', password: 'your_secure_password'},
tlsHost: 'cluster0.example.mongodb.net',
disableTls: false,
skipCertVerification: false,
caCertificate: '-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\n...',
settings: {syncIntervalSeconds: 60, pullBatchSize: 100000},
tableMappingsToAdd: [
{
sourceDatabaseName: 'mydb',
sourceCollection: 'users',
targetTable: 'mydb_users',
tableEngine: 'ReplacingMergeTree'
}
],
tableMappingsToRemove: [
{
sourceDatabaseName: 'mydb',
sourceCollection: 'users',
targetTable: 'mydb_users',
tableEngine: 'ReplacingMergeTree'
}
]
},
validateSamples: true
},
destination: {columns: [{name: '<string>', type: '<string>'}]},
fieldMappings: [{sourceField: '<string>', destinationField: '<string>'}],
settings: {
streaming_max_insert_wait_ms: 5000,
object_storage_concurrency: 1,
object_storage_polling_interval_ms: 30000,
object_storage_max_insert_bytes: 10737418240,
object_storage_max_file_count: 100,
clickhouse_max_threads: 8,
clickhouse_max_insert_threads: 1,
clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes: 1073741824,
clickhouse_max_download_threads: 4,
clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select: 2,
object_storage_use_cluster_function: true,
clickhouse_parallel_view_processing: false
}
})
};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "PATCH",
CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS => json_encode([
'name' => '<string>',
'source' => [
'kafka' => [
'iamRole' => 'arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole',
'caCertificate' => '<string>',
'reversePrivateEndpointIds' => [
'<string>'
],
'credentials' => [
'username' => 'postgres_user',
'password' => 'your_secure_password'
]
],
'objectStorage' => [
'skipInitialLoad' => true,
'startAfter' => 'events/2026-06-01/',
'iamRole' => 'arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole',
'connectionString' => 'DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=myaccount;AccountKey=mykey;EndpointSuffix=core.windows.net',
'path' => 'data/logs/*.json',
'azureContainerName' => 'mycontainer',
'accessKey' => [
'accessKeyId' => '<string>',
'secretKey' => '<string>'
],
'serviceAccountKey' => '<string>'
],
'kinesis' => [
'iamRole' => 'arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole',
'accessKey' => [
'accessKeyId' => '<string>',
'secretKey' => '<string>'
]
],
'pubsub' => [
'authentication' => 'SERVICE_ACCOUNT',
'serviceAccountKey' => [
'serviceAccountFile' => '<string>'
],
'ackDeadline' => 305
],
'postgres' => [
'credentials' => [
'username' => 'postgres_user',
'password' => 'your_secure_password'
],
'host' => 'my-postgres-server.example.com',
'port' => 5432,
'database' => 'production_db',
'tlsHost' => 'my-postgres-server.example.com',
'caCertificate' => '-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
...',
'disableTls' => false,
'skipCertVerification' => false,
'settings' => [
'syncIntervalSeconds' => 60,
'pullBatchSize' => 1000
],
'tableMappingsToAdd' => [
[
'sourceSchemaName' => 'public',
'sourceTable' => 'users',
'targetTable' => 'public_users',
'excludedColumns' => [
'internal_id',
'temp_data'
],
'useCustomSortingKey' => false,
'sortingKeys' => [
'created_at_date',
'event_id'
],
'tableEngine' => 'ReplacingMergeTree',
'partitionKey' => 'id',
'partitionByExpr' => 'toYYYYMM(created_at)'
]
],
'tableMappingsToRemove' => [
[
'sourceSchemaName' => 'public',
'sourceTable' => 'users',
'targetTable' => 'public_users',
'tableEngine' => 'ReplacingMergeTree',
'partitionKey' => 'id',
'partitionByExpr' => 'toYYYYMM(created_at)'
]
]
],
'mysql' => [
'host' => 'my-mysql-server.example.com',
'port' => 3306,
'credentials' => [
'username' => 'postgres_user',
'password' => 'your_secure_password'
],
'authentication' => 'basic',
'iamRole' => 'arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyApplicationRole',
'tlsHost' => 'my-mysql-server.example.com',
'caCertificate' => '-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
...',
'disableTls' => false,
'skipCertVerification' => false,
'serverId' => 4242,
'settings' => [
'syncIntervalSeconds' => 60,
'pullBatchSize' => 1000,
'useCompression' => false
],
'tableMappingsToAdd' => [
[
'sourceSchemaName' => 'my_database',
'sourceTable' => 'users',
'targetTable' => 'my_database_users',
'excludedColumns' => [
'internal_id',
'temp_data'
],
'useCustomSortingKey' => false,
'sortingKeys' => [
'created_at_date',
'event_id'
],
'tableEngine' => 'ReplacingMergeTree',
'partitionKey' => 'id'
]
],
'tableMappingsToRemove' => [
[
'sourceSchemaName' => 'my_database',
'sourceTable' => 'users',
'targetTable' => 'my_database_users',
'tableEngine' => 'ReplacingMergeTree',
'partitionKey' => 'id'
]
]
],
'mongodb' => [
'uri' => 'mongodb+srv://cluster0.example.mongodb.net/mydb',
'readPreference' => 'secondaryPreferred',
'credentials' => [
'username' => 'postgres_user',
'password' => 'your_secure_password'
],
'tlsHost' => 'cluster0.example.mongodb.net',
'disableTls' => false,
'skipCertVerification' => false,
'caCertificate' => '-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
...',
'settings' => [
'syncIntervalSeconds' => 60,
'pullBatchSize' => 100000
],
'tableMappingsToAdd' => [
[
'sourceDatabaseName' => 'mydb',
'sourceCollection' => 'users',
'targetTable' => 'mydb_users',
'tableEngine' => 'ReplacingMergeTree'
]
],
'tableMappingsToRemove' => [
[
'sourceDatabaseName' => 'mydb',
'sourceCollection' => 'users',
'targetTable' => 'mydb_users',
'tableEngine' => 'ReplacingMergeTree'
]
]
],
'validateSamples' => true
],
'destination' => [
'columns' => [
[
'name' => '<string>',
'type' => '<string>'
]
]
],
'fieldMappings' => [
[
'sourceField' => '<string>',
'destinationField' => '<string>'
]
],
'settings' => [
'streaming_max_insert_wait_ms' => 5000,
'object_storage_concurrency' => 1,
'object_storage_polling_interval_ms' => 30000,
'object_storage_max_insert_bytes' => 10737418240,
'object_storage_max_file_count' => 100,
'clickhouse_max_threads' => 8,
'clickhouse_max_insert_threads' => 1,
'clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes' => 1073741824,
'clickhouse_max_download_threads' => 4,
'clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select' => 2,
'object_storage_use_cluster_function' => true,
'clickhouse_parallel_view_processing' => false
]
]),
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type: application/json"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"strings"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}"
payload := strings.NewReader("{\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"source\": {\n \"kafka\": {\n \"iamRole\": \"arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole\",\n \"caCertificate\": \"<string>\",\n \"reversePrivateEndpointIds\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"credentials\": {\n \"username\": \"postgres_user\",\n \"password\": \"your_secure_password\"\n }\n },\n \"objectStorage\": {\n \"skipInitialLoad\": true,\n \"startAfter\": \"events/2026-06-01/\",\n \"iamRole\": \"arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole\",\n \"connectionString\": \"DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=myaccount;AccountKey=mykey;EndpointSuffix=core.windows.net\",\n \"path\": \"data/logs/*.json\",\n \"azureContainerName\": \"mycontainer\",\n \"accessKey\": {\n \"accessKeyId\": \"<string>\",\n \"secretKey\": \"<string>\"\n },\n \"serviceAccountKey\": \"<string>\"\n },\n \"kinesis\": {\n \"iamRole\": \"arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole\",\n \"accessKey\": {\n \"accessKeyId\": \"<string>\",\n \"secretKey\": \"<string>\"\n }\n },\n \"pubsub\": {\n \"authentication\": \"SERVICE_ACCOUNT\",\n \"serviceAccountKey\": {\n \"serviceAccountFile\": \"<string>\"\n },\n \"ackDeadline\": 305\n },\n \"postgres\": {\n \"credentials\": {\n \"username\": \"postgres_user\",\n \"password\": \"your_secure_password\"\n },\n \"host\": \"my-postgres-server.example.com\",\n \"port\": 5432,\n \"database\": \"production_db\",\n \"tlsHost\": \"my-postgres-server.example.com\",\n \"caCertificate\": \"-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\\n...\",\n \"disableTls\": false,\n \"skipCertVerification\": false,\n \"settings\": {\n \"syncIntervalSeconds\": 60,\n \"pullBatchSize\": 1000\n },\n \"tableMappingsToAdd\": [\n {\n \"sourceSchemaName\": \"public\",\n \"sourceTable\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"public_users\",\n \"excludedColumns\": [\n \"internal_id\",\n \"temp_data\"\n ],\n \"useCustomSortingKey\": false,\n \"sortingKeys\": [\n \"created_at_date\",\n \"event_id\"\n ],\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\",\n \"partitionKey\": \"id\",\n \"partitionByExpr\": \"toYYYYMM(created_at)\"\n }\n ],\n \"tableMappingsToRemove\": [\n {\n \"sourceSchemaName\": \"public\",\n \"sourceTable\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"public_users\",\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\",\n \"partitionKey\": \"id\",\n \"partitionByExpr\": \"toYYYYMM(created_at)\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"mysql\": {\n \"host\": \"my-mysql-server.example.com\",\n \"port\": 3306,\n \"credentials\": {\n \"username\": \"postgres_user\",\n \"password\": \"your_secure_password\"\n },\n \"authentication\": \"basic\",\n \"iamRole\": \"arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyApplicationRole\",\n \"tlsHost\": \"my-mysql-server.example.com\",\n \"caCertificate\": \"-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\\n...\",\n \"disableTls\": false,\n \"skipCertVerification\": false,\n \"serverId\": 4242,\n \"settings\": {\n \"syncIntervalSeconds\": 60,\n \"pullBatchSize\": 1000,\n \"useCompression\": false\n },\n \"tableMappingsToAdd\": [\n {\n \"sourceSchemaName\": \"my_database\",\n \"sourceTable\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"my_database_users\",\n \"excludedColumns\": [\n \"internal_id\",\n \"temp_data\"\n ],\n \"useCustomSortingKey\": false,\n \"sortingKeys\": [\n \"created_at_date\",\n \"event_id\"\n ],\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\",\n \"partitionKey\": \"id\"\n }\n ],\n \"tableMappingsToRemove\": [\n {\n \"sourceSchemaName\": \"my_database\",\n \"sourceTable\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"my_database_users\",\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\",\n \"partitionKey\": \"id\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"mongodb\": {\n \"uri\": \"mongodb+srv://cluster0.example.mongodb.net/mydb\",\n \"readPreference\": \"secondaryPreferred\",\n \"credentials\": {\n \"username\": \"postgres_user\",\n \"password\": \"your_secure_password\"\n },\n \"tlsHost\": \"cluster0.example.mongodb.net\",\n \"disableTls\": false,\n \"skipCertVerification\": false,\n \"caCertificate\": \"-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\\n...\",\n \"settings\": {\n \"syncIntervalSeconds\": 60,\n \"pullBatchSize\": 100000\n },\n \"tableMappingsToAdd\": [\n {\n \"sourceDatabaseName\": \"mydb\",\n \"sourceCollection\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"mydb_users\",\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\"\n }\n ],\n \"tableMappingsToRemove\": [\n {\n \"sourceDatabaseName\": \"mydb\",\n \"sourceCollection\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"mydb_users\",\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"validateSamples\": true\n },\n \"destination\": {\n \"columns\": [\n {\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"type\": \"<string>\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"fieldMappings\": [\n {\n \"sourceField\": \"<string>\",\n \"destinationField\": \"<string>\"\n }\n ],\n \"settings\": {\n \"streaming_max_insert_wait_ms\": 5000,\n \"object_storage_concurrency\": 1,\n \"object_storage_polling_interval_ms\": 30000,\n \"object_storage_max_insert_bytes\": 10737418240,\n \"object_storage_max_file_count\": 100,\n \"clickhouse_max_threads\": 8,\n \"clickhouse_max_insert_threads\": 1,\n \"clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes\": 1073741824,\n \"clickhouse_max_download_threads\": 4,\n \"clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select\": 2,\n \"object_storage_use_cluster_function\": true,\n \"clickhouse_parallel_view_processing\": false\n }\n}")
req, _ := http.NewRequest("PATCH", url, payload)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
req.Header.Add("Content-Type", "application/json")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.patch("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.header("Content-Type", "application/json")
.body("{\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"source\": {\n \"kafka\": {\n \"iamRole\": \"arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole\",\n \"caCertificate\": \"<string>\",\n \"reversePrivateEndpointIds\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"credentials\": {\n \"username\": \"postgres_user\",\n \"password\": \"your_secure_password\"\n }\n },\n \"objectStorage\": {\n \"skipInitialLoad\": true,\n \"startAfter\": \"events/2026-06-01/\",\n \"iamRole\": \"arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole\",\n \"connectionString\": \"DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=myaccount;AccountKey=mykey;EndpointSuffix=core.windows.net\",\n \"path\": \"data/logs/*.json\",\n \"azureContainerName\": \"mycontainer\",\n \"accessKey\": {\n \"accessKeyId\": \"<string>\",\n \"secretKey\": \"<string>\"\n },\n \"serviceAccountKey\": \"<string>\"\n },\n \"kinesis\": {\n \"iamRole\": \"arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole\",\n \"accessKey\": {\n \"accessKeyId\": \"<string>\",\n \"secretKey\": \"<string>\"\n }\n },\n \"pubsub\": {\n \"authentication\": \"SERVICE_ACCOUNT\",\n \"serviceAccountKey\": {\n \"serviceAccountFile\": \"<string>\"\n },\n \"ackDeadline\": 305\n },\n \"postgres\": {\n \"credentials\": {\n \"username\": \"postgres_user\",\n \"password\": \"your_secure_password\"\n },\n \"host\": \"my-postgres-server.example.com\",\n \"port\": 5432,\n \"database\": \"production_db\",\n \"tlsHost\": \"my-postgres-server.example.com\",\n \"caCertificate\": \"-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\\n...\",\n \"disableTls\": false,\n \"skipCertVerification\": false,\n \"settings\": {\n \"syncIntervalSeconds\": 60,\n \"pullBatchSize\": 1000\n },\n \"tableMappingsToAdd\": [\n {\n \"sourceSchemaName\": \"public\",\n \"sourceTable\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"public_users\",\n \"excludedColumns\": [\n \"internal_id\",\n \"temp_data\"\n ],\n \"useCustomSortingKey\": false,\n \"sortingKeys\": [\n \"created_at_date\",\n \"event_id\"\n ],\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\",\n \"partitionKey\": \"id\",\n \"partitionByExpr\": \"toYYYYMM(created_at)\"\n }\n ],\n \"tableMappingsToRemove\": [\n {\n \"sourceSchemaName\": \"public\",\n \"sourceTable\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"public_users\",\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\",\n \"partitionKey\": \"id\",\n \"partitionByExpr\": \"toYYYYMM(created_at)\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"mysql\": {\n \"host\": \"my-mysql-server.example.com\",\n \"port\": 3306,\n \"credentials\": {\n \"username\": \"postgres_user\",\n \"password\": \"your_secure_password\"\n },\n \"authentication\": \"basic\",\n \"iamRole\": \"arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyApplicationRole\",\n \"tlsHost\": \"my-mysql-server.example.com\",\n \"caCertificate\": \"-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\\n...\",\n \"disableTls\": false,\n \"skipCertVerification\": false,\n \"serverId\": 4242,\n \"settings\": {\n \"syncIntervalSeconds\": 60,\n \"pullBatchSize\": 1000,\n \"useCompression\": false\n },\n \"tableMappingsToAdd\": [\n {\n \"sourceSchemaName\": \"my_database\",\n \"sourceTable\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"my_database_users\",\n \"excludedColumns\": [\n \"internal_id\",\n \"temp_data\"\n ],\n \"useCustomSortingKey\": false,\n \"sortingKeys\": [\n \"created_at_date\",\n \"event_id\"\n ],\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\",\n \"partitionKey\": \"id\"\n }\n ],\n \"tableMappingsToRemove\": [\n {\n \"sourceSchemaName\": \"my_database\",\n \"sourceTable\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"my_database_users\",\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\",\n \"partitionKey\": \"id\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"mongodb\": {\n \"uri\": \"mongodb+srv://cluster0.example.mongodb.net/mydb\",\n \"readPreference\": \"secondaryPreferred\",\n \"credentials\": {\n \"username\": \"postgres_user\",\n \"password\": \"your_secure_password\"\n },\n \"tlsHost\": \"cluster0.example.mongodb.net\",\n \"disableTls\": false,\n \"skipCertVerification\": false,\n \"caCertificate\": \"-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\\n...\",\n \"settings\": {\n \"syncIntervalSeconds\": 60,\n \"pullBatchSize\": 100000\n },\n \"tableMappingsToAdd\": [\n {\n \"sourceDatabaseName\": \"mydb\",\n \"sourceCollection\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"mydb_users\",\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\"\n }\n ],\n \"tableMappingsToRemove\": [\n {\n \"sourceDatabaseName\": \"mydb\",\n \"sourceCollection\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"mydb_users\",\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"validateSamples\": true\n },\n \"destination\": {\n \"columns\": [\n {\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"type\": \"<string>\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"fieldMappings\": [\n {\n \"sourceField\": \"<string>\",\n \"destinationField\": \"<string>\"\n }\n ],\n \"settings\": {\n \"streaming_max_insert_wait_ms\": 5000,\n \"object_storage_concurrency\": 1,\n \"object_storage_polling_interval_ms\": 30000,\n \"object_storage_max_insert_bytes\": 10737418240,\n \"object_storage_max_file_count\": 100,\n \"clickhouse_max_threads\": 8,\n \"clickhouse_max_insert_threads\": 1,\n \"clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes\": 1073741824,\n \"clickhouse_max_download_threads\": 4,\n \"clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select\": 2,\n \"object_storage_use_cluster_function\": true,\n \"clickhouse_parallel_view_processing\": false\n }\n}")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Patch.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
request["Content-Type"] = 'application/json'
request.body = "{\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"source\": {\n \"kafka\": {\n \"iamRole\": \"arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole\",\n \"caCertificate\": \"<string>\",\n \"reversePrivateEndpointIds\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"credentials\": {\n \"username\": \"postgres_user\",\n \"password\": \"your_secure_password\"\n }\n },\n \"objectStorage\": {\n \"skipInitialLoad\": true,\n \"startAfter\": \"events/2026-06-01/\",\n \"iamRole\": \"arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole\",\n \"connectionString\": \"DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=myaccount;AccountKey=mykey;EndpointSuffix=core.windows.net\",\n \"path\": \"data/logs/*.json\",\n \"azureContainerName\": \"mycontainer\",\n \"accessKey\": {\n \"accessKeyId\": \"<string>\",\n \"secretKey\": \"<string>\"\n },\n \"serviceAccountKey\": \"<string>\"\n },\n \"kinesis\": {\n \"iamRole\": \"arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole\",\n \"accessKey\": {\n \"accessKeyId\": \"<string>\",\n \"secretKey\": \"<string>\"\n }\n },\n \"pubsub\": {\n \"authentication\": \"SERVICE_ACCOUNT\",\n \"serviceAccountKey\": {\n \"serviceAccountFile\": \"<string>\"\n },\n \"ackDeadline\": 305\n },\n \"postgres\": {\n \"credentials\": {\n \"username\": \"postgres_user\",\n \"password\": \"your_secure_password\"\n },\n \"host\": \"my-postgres-server.example.com\",\n \"port\": 5432,\n \"database\": \"production_db\",\n \"tlsHost\": \"my-postgres-server.example.com\",\n \"caCertificate\": \"-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\\n...\",\n \"disableTls\": false,\n \"skipCertVerification\": false,\n \"settings\": {\n \"syncIntervalSeconds\": 60,\n \"pullBatchSize\": 1000\n },\n \"tableMappingsToAdd\": [\n {\n \"sourceSchemaName\": \"public\",\n \"sourceTable\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"public_users\",\n \"excludedColumns\": [\n \"internal_id\",\n \"temp_data\"\n ],\n \"useCustomSortingKey\": false,\n \"sortingKeys\": [\n \"created_at_date\",\n \"event_id\"\n ],\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\",\n \"partitionKey\": \"id\",\n \"partitionByExpr\": \"toYYYYMM(created_at)\"\n }\n ],\n \"tableMappingsToRemove\": [\n {\n \"sourceSchemaName\": \"public\",\n \"sourceTable\": \"users\",\n \"targetTable\": \"public_users\",\n \"tableEngine\": \"ReplacingMergeTree\",\n \"partitionKey\": \"