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POST
Create ClickPipe
Create a new ClickPipe.

التفويضات

Authorization
string
header
مطلوب

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

معلمات المسار

organizationId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the organization that owns the service.

serviceId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the service to create the ClickPipe for.

الجسم

application/json
name
string

Name of the ClickPipe.

source
object
destination
object
fieldMappings
object[]

Field mappings of the ClickPipe. Note that all destination columns must be included in the mappings.

scaling
object
settings
object

الاستجابة

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

مثال:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
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