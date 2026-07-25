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PATCH
Update ClickPipe scaling
Change scaling settings for the specified ClickPipe. This endpoint supports Kafka, Kinesis, and object storage pipes (S3, GCS, Azure Blob). Note: For database ClickPipes (PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, BigQuery), use the Update CDC ClickPipes scaling endpoint instead.

التفويضات

Authorization
string
header
مطلوب

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

معلمات المسار

organizationId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the organization that owns the service.

serviceId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the service that owns the ClickPipe.

clickPipeId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the ClickPipe to update scaling settings.

الجسم

application/json
replicas
integer | null

Number of replicas to scale to. Use to scale Kafka pipes.

النطاق المطلوب: 1 <= x <= 40
concurrency
integer | null
مهمل

Number of concurrency to scale to. Use to scale S3 pipes.

النطاق المطلوب: 0 <= x <= 34
replicaCpuMillicores
integer | null

CPU in millicores for each replica. Use to scale streaming pipes.

النطاق المطلوب: 125 <= x <= 2000
replicaMemoryGb
number | null

Memory in GB for each replica. Use to scale streaming pipes.

النطاق المطلوب: 0.5 <= x <= 8

الاستجابة

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

مثال:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
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