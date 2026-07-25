Create reverse private endpoint
Create a new reverse private endpoint.
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '
{
"description": "My reverse private endpoint",
"type": "VPC_ENDPOINT_SERVICE",
"vpcEndpointServiceName": "com.amazonaws.vpce.us-east-1.vpce-svc-12345678901234567",
"vpcResourceConfigurationId": "rcfg-12345678901234567",
"vpcResourceShareArn": "arn:aws:ram:us-east-1:123456789012:resource-share/share-12345678901234567",
"mskClusterArn": "arn:aws:kafka:us-east-1:123456789012:cluster/my-cluster",
"mskAuthentication": "SASL_IAM",
"gcpServiceAttachment": "projects/my-project/regions/us-central1/serviceAttachments/my-service",
"customPrivateDnsMappings": [
{
"privateDnsName": "my-service.example.com"
},
{
"privateDnsName": "*.example.com"
}
]
}
'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints"
payload = {
"description": "My reverse private endpoint",
"type": "VPC_ENDPOINT_SERVICE",
"vpcEndpointServiceName": "com.amazonaws.vpce.us-east-1.vpce-svc-12345678901234567",
"vpcResourceConfigurationId": "rcfg-12345678901234567",
"vpcResourceShareArn": "arn:aws:ram:us-east-1:123456789012:resource-share/share-12345678901234567",
"mskClusterArn": "arn:aws:kafka:us-east-1:123456789012:cluster/my-cluster",
"mskAuthentication": "SASL_IAM",
"gcpServiceAttachment": "projects/my-project/regions/us-central1/serviceAttachments/my-service",
"customPrivateDnsMappings": [{ "privateDnsName": "my-service.example.com" }, { "privateDnsName": "*.example.com" }]
}
headers = {
"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {
method: 'POST',
headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>', 'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
body: JSON.stringify({
description: 'My reverse private endpoint',
type: 'VPC_ENDPOINT_SERVICE',
vpcEndpointServiceName: 'com.amazonaws.vpce.us-east-1.vpce-svc-12345678901234567',
vpcResourceConfigurationId: 'rcfg-12345678901234567',
vpcResourceShareArn: 'arn:aws:ram:us-east-1:123456789012:resource-share/share-12345678901234567',
mskClusterArn: 'arn:aws:kafka:us-east-1:123456789012:cluster/my-cluster',
mskAuthentication: 'SASL_IAM',
gcpServiceAttachment: 'projects/my-project/regions/us-central1/serviceAttachments/my-service',
customPrivateDnsMappings: [{privateDnsName: 'my-service.example.com'}, {privateDnsName: '*.example.com'}]
})
};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "POST",
CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS => json_encode([
'description' => 'My reverse private endpoint',
'type' => 'VPC_ENDPOINT_SERVICE',
'vpcEndpointServiceName' => 'com.amazonaws.vpce.us-east-1.vpce-svc-12345678901234567',
'vpcResourceConfigurationId' => 'rcfg-12345678901234567',
'vpcResourceShareArn' => 'arn:aws:ram:us-east-1:123456789012:resource-share/share-12345678901234567',
'mskClusterArn' => 'arn:aws:kafka:us-east-1:123456789012:cluster/my-cluster',
'mskAuthentication' => 'SASL_IAM',
'gcpServiceAttachment' => 'projects/my-project/regions/us-central1/serviceAttachments/my-service',
'customPrivateDnsMappings' => [
[
'privateDnsName' => 'my-service.example.com'
],
[
'privateDnsName' => '*.example.com'
]
]
]),
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type: application/json"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"strings"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints"
payload := strings.NewReader("{\n \"description\": \"My reverse private endpoint\",\n \"type\": \"VPC_ENDPOINT_SERVICE\",\n \"vpcEndpointServiceName\": \"com.amazonaws.vpce.us-east-1.vpce-svc-12345678901234567\",\n \"vpcResourceConfigurationId\": \"rcfg-12345678901234567\",\n \"vpcResourceShareArn\": \"arn:aws:ram:us-east-1:123456789012:resource-share/share-12345678901234567\",\n \"mskClusterArn\": \"arn:aws:kafka:us-east-1:123456789012:cluster/my-cluster\",\n \"mskAuthentication\": \"SASL_IAM\",\n \"gcpServiceAttachment\": \"projects/my-project/regions/us-central1/serviceAttachments/my-service\",\n \"customPrivateDnsMappings\": [\n {\n \"privateDnsName\": \"my-service.example.com\"\n },\n {\n \"privateDnsName\": \"*.example.com\"\n }\n ]\n}")
req, _ := http.NewRequest("POST", url, payload)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
req.Header.Add("Content-Type", "application/json")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.post("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.header("Content-Type", "application/json")
.body("{\n \"description\": \"My reverse private endpoint\",\n \"type\": \"VPC_ENDPOINT_SERVICE\",\n \"vpcEndpointServiceName\": \"com.amazonaws.vpce.us-east-1.vpce-svc-12345678901234567\",\n \"vpcResourceConfigurationId\": \"rcfg-12345678901234567\",\n \"vpcResourceShareArn\": \"arn:aws:ram:us-east-1:123456789012:resource-share/share-12345678901234567\",\n \"mskClusterArn\": \"arn:aws:kafka:us-east-1:123456789012:cluster/my-cluster\",\n \"mskAuthentication\": \"SASL_IAM\",\n \"gcpServiceAttachment\": \"projects/my-project/regions/us-central1/serviceAttachments/my-service\",\n \"customPrivateDnsMappings\": [\n {\n \"privateDnsName\": \"my-service.example.com\"\n },\n {\n \"privateDnsName\": \"*.example.com\"\n }\n ]\n}")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Post.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
request["Content-Type"] = 'application/json'
request.body = "{\n \"description\": \"My reverse private endpoint\",\n \"type\": \"VPC_ENDPOINT_SERVICE\",\n \"vpcEndpointServiceName\": \"com.amazonaws.vpce.us-east-1.vpce-svc-12345678901234567\",\n \"vpcResourceConfigurationId\": \"rcfg-12345678901234567\",\n \"vpcResourceShareArn\": \"arn:aws:ram:us-east-1:123456789012:resource-share/share-12345678901234567\",\n \"mskClusterArn\": \"arn:aws:kafka:us-east-1:123456789012:cluster/my-cluster\",\n \"mskAuthentication\": \"SASL_IAM\",\n \"gcpServiceAttachment\": \"projects/my-project/regions/us-central1/serviceAttachments/my-service\",\n \"customPrivateDnsMappings\": [\n {\n \"privateDnsName\": \"my-service.example.com\"\n },\n {\n \"privateDnsName\": \"*.example.com\"\n }\n ]\n}"
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"description": "My reverse private endpoint",
"type": "VPC_ENDPOINT_SERVICE",
"vpcEndpointServiceName": "com.amazonaws.vpce.us-east-1.vpce-svc-12345678901234567",
"vpcResourceConfigurationId": "rcfg-12345678901234567",
"vpcResourceShareArn": "arn:aws:ram:us-east-1:123456789012:resource-share/share-12345678901234567",
"mskClusterArn": "arn:aws:kafka:us-east-1:123456789012:cluster/my-cluster",
"mskAuthentication": "SASL_IAM",
"gcpServiceAttachment": "projects/my-project/regions/us-central1/serviceAttachments/my-service",
"customPrivateDnsMappings": [
{
"privateDnsName": "my-service.example.com"
},
{
"privateDnsName": "*.example.com"
}
],
"id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789012",
"serviceId": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789012",
"endpointId": "vpce-12345678901234567",
"dnsNames": [
"vpce-12345678901234567-abcdefg.execute-api.us-east-1.vpce.amazonaws.com"
],
"privateDnsNames": [
"vpce-12345678901234567-abcdefg.execute-api.us-east-1.vpce.amazonaws.com"
],
"status": "Ready"
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
التفويضات
Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi
معلمات المسار
ID of the organization that owns the service.
ID of the service that owns the Reverse Private Endpoint.
الجسم
Reverse private endpoint description. Maximum length is 255 characters.
"My reverse private endpoint"
Reverse private endpoint type.
VPC_ENDPOINT_SERVICE,
VPC_RESOURCE,
MSK_MULTI_VPC,
GCP_PSC_SERVICE_ATTACHMENT
"VPC_ENDPOINT_SERVICE"
VPC endpoint service name.
"com.amazonaws.vpce.us-east-1.vpce-svc-12345678901234567"
VPC resource configuration ID. Required for VPC_RESOURCE type.
"rcfg-12345678901234567"
VPC resource share ARN. Required for VPC_RESOURCE type.
"arn:aws:ram:us-east-1:123456789012:resource-share/share-12345678901234567"
MSK cluster ARN. Required for MSK_MULTI_VPC type.
"arn:aws:kafka:us-east-1:123456789012:cluster/my-cluster"
MSK cluster authentication type. Required for MSK_MULTI_VPC type.
SASL_IAM,
SASL_SCRAM
"SASL_IAM"
Private Preview. GCP PSC service attachment URI. Required for GCP_PSC_SERVICE_ATTACHMENT type. Format: projects/{project}/regions/{region}/serviceAttachments/{name}.
"projects/my-project/regions/us-central1/serviceAttachments/my-service"
Optional private DNS names for Reverse Private Endpoint. Can be used as data source destination address. Must be unique across the ClickHouse service. Generally available for Google Private Service Connect (PSC). For AWS PrivateLink (VPC endpoint service and VPC resource), available in Private Preview; contact ClickHouse support to enable it for your service. Not supported for MSK multi-VPC. Supports exact names and leading wildcard names such as *.example.com
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
[
{
"privateDnsName": "my-service.example.com"
},
{ "privateDnsName": "*.example.com" }
]
هل كانت هذه الصفحة مفيدة؟
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '
{
"description": "My reverse private endpoint",
"type": "VPC_ENDPOINT_SERVICE",
"vpcEndpointServiceName": "com.amazonaws.vpce.us-east-1.vpce-svc-12345678901234567",
"vpcResourceConfigurationId": "rcfg-12345678901234567",
"vpcResourceShareArn": "arn:aws:ram:us-east-1:123456789012:resource-share/share-12345678901234567",
"mskClusterArn": "arn:aws:kafka:us-east-1:123456789012:cluster/my-cluster",
"mskAuthentication": "SASL_IAM",
"gcpServiceAttachment": "projects/my-project/regions/us-central1/serviceAttachments/my-service",
"customPrivateDnsMappings": [
{
"privateDnsName": "my-service.example.com"
},
{
"privateDnsName": "*.example.com"
}
]
}
'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints"
payload = {
"description": "My reverse private endpoint",
"type": "VPC_ENDPOINT_SERVICE",
"vpcEndpointServiceName": "com.amazonaws.vpce.us-east-1.vpce-svc-12345678901234567",
"vpcResourceConfigurationId": "rcfg-12345678901234567",
"vpcResourceShareArn": "arn:aws:ram:us-east-1:123456789012:resource-share/share-12345678901234567",
"mskClusterArn": "arn:aws:kafka:us-east-1:123456789012:cluster/my-cluster",
"mskAuthentication": "SASL_IAM",
"gcpServiceAttachment": "projects/my-project/regions/us-central1/serviceAttachments/my-service",
"customPrivateDnsMappings": [{ "privateDnsName": "my-service.example.com" }, { "privateDnsName": "*.example.com" }]
}
headers = {
"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {
method: 'POST',
headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>', 'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
body: JSON.stringify({
description: 'My reverse private endpoint',
type: 'VPC_ENDPOINT_SERVICE',
vpcEndpointServiceName: 'com.amazonaws.vpce.us-east-1.vpce-svc-12345678901234567',
vpcResourceConfigurationId: 'rcfg-12345678901234567',
vpcResourceShareArn: 'arn:aws:ram:us-east-1:123456789012:resource-share/share-12345678901234567',
mskClusterArn: 'arn:aws:kafka:us-east-1:123456789012:cluster/my-cluster',
mskAuthentication: 'SASL_IAM',
gcpServiceAttachment: 'projects/my-project/regions/us-central1/serviceAttachments/my-service',
customPrivateDnsMappings: [{privateDnsName: 'my-service.example.com'}, {privateDnsName: '*.example.com'}]
})
};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "POST",
CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS => json_encode([
'description' => 'My reverse private endpoint',
'type' => 'VPC_ENDPOINT_SERVICE',
'vpcEndpointServiceName' => 'com.amazonaws.vpce.us-east-1.vpce-svc-12345678901234567',
'vpcResourceConfigurationId' => 'rcfg-12345678901234567',
'vpcResourceShareArn' => 'arn:aws:ram:us-east-1:123456789012:resource-share/share-12345678901234567',
'mskClusterArn' => 'arn:aws:kafka:us-east-1:123456789012:cluster/my-cluster',
'mskAuthentication' => 'SASL_IAM',
'gcpServiceAttachment' => 'projects/my-project/regions/us-central1/serviceAttachments/my-service',
'customPrivateDnsMappings' => [
[
'privateDnsName' => 'my-service.example.com'
],
[
'privateDnsName' => '*.example.com'
]
]
]),
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type: application/json"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"strings"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints"
payload := strings.NewReader("{\n \"description\": \"My reverse private endpoint\",\n \"type\": \"VPC_ENDPOINT_SERVICE\",\n \"vpcEndpointServiceName\": \"com.amazonaws.vpce.us-east-1.vpce-svc-12345678901234567\",\n \"vpcResourceConfigurationId\": \"rcfg-12345678901234567\",\n \"vpcResourceShareArn\": \"arn:aws:ram:us-east-1:123456789012:resource-share/share-12345678901234567\",\n \"mskClusterArn\": \"arn:aws:kafka:us-east-1:123456789012:cluster/my-cluster\",\n \"mskAuthentication\": \"SASL_IAM\",\n \"gcpServiceAttachment\": \"projects/my-project/regions/us-central1/serviceAttachments/my-service\",\n \"customPrivateDnsMappings\": [\n {\n \"privateDnsName\": \"my-service.example.com\"\n },\n {\n \"privateDnsName\": \"*.example.com\"\n }\n ]\n}")
req, _ := http.NewRequest("POST", url, payload)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
req.Header.Add("Content-Type", "application/json")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.post("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.header("Content-Type", "application/json")
.body("{\n \"description\": \"My reverse private endpoint\",\n \"type\": \"VPC_ENDPOINT_SERVICE\",\n \"vpcEndpointServiceName\": \"com.amazonaws.vpce.us-east-1.vpce-svc-12345678901234567\",\n \"vpcResourceConfigurationId\": \"rcfg-12345678901234567\",\n \"vpcResourceShareArn\": \"arn:aws:ram:us-east-1:123456789012:resource-share/share-12345678901234567\",\n \"mskClusterArn\": \"arn:aws:kafka:us-east-1:123456789012:cluster/my-cluster\",\n \"mskAuthentication\": \"SASL_IAM\",\n \"gcpServiceAttachment\": \"projects/my-project/regions/us-central1/serviceAttachments/my-service\",\n \"customPrivateDnsMappings\": [\n {\n \"privateDnsName\": \"my-service.example.com\"\n },\n {\n \"privateDnsName\": \"*.example.com\"\n }\n ]\n}")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Post.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
request["Content-Type"] = 'application/json'
request.body = "{\n \"description\": \"My reverse private endpoint\",\n \"type\": \"VPC_ENDPOINT_SERVICE\",\n \"vpcEndpointServiceName\": \"com.amazonaws.vpce.us-east-1.vpce-svc-12345678901234567\",\n \"vpcResourceConfigurationId\": \"rcfg-12345678901234567\",\n \"vpcResourceShareArn\": \"arn:aws:ram:us-east-1:123456789012:resource-share/share-12345678901234567\",\n \"mskClusterArn\": \"arn:aws:kafka:us-east-1:123456789012:cluster/my-cluster\",\n \"mskAuthentication\": \"SASL_IAM\",\n \"gcpServiceAttachment\": \"projects/my-project/regions/us-central1/serviceAttachments/my-service\",\n \"customPrivateDnsMappings\": [\n {\n \"privateDnsName\": \"my-service.example.com\"\n },\n {\n \"privateDnsName\": \"*.example.com\"\n }\n ]\n}"
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"description": "My reverse private endpoint",
"type": "VPC_ENDPOINT_SERVICE",
"vpcEndpointServiceName": "com.amazonaws.vpce.us-east-1.vpce-svc-12345678901234567",
"vpcResourceConfigurationId": "rcfg-12345678901234567",
"vpcResourceShareArn": "arn:aws:ram:us-east-1:123456789012:resource-share/share-12345678901234567",
"mskClusterArn": "arn:aws:kafka:us-east-1:123456789012:cluster/my-cluster",
"mskAuthentication": "SASL_IAM",
"gcpServiceAttachment": "projects/my-project/regions/us-central1/serviceAttachments/my-service",
"customPrivateDnsMappings": [
{
"privateDnsName": "my-service.example.com"
},
{
"privateDnsName": "*.example.com"
}
],
"id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789012",
"serviceId": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789012",
"endpointId": "vpce-12345678901234567",
"dnsNames": [
"vpce-12345678901234567-abcdefg.execute-api.us-east-1.vpce.amazonaws.com"
],
"privateDnsNames": [
"vpce-12345678901234567-abcdefg.execute-api.us-east-1.vpce.amazonaws.com"
],
"status": "Ready"
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}