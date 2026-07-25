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POST
Create reverse private endpoint
Create a new reverse private endpoint.

التفويضات

Authorization
string
header
مطلوب

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

معلمات المسار

organizationId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the organization that owns the service.

serviceId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the service that owns the Reverse Private Endpoint.

الجسم

application/json
description
string

Reverse private endpoint description. Maximum length is 255 characters.

مثال:

"My reverse private endpoint"

type
enum<string>

Reverse private endpoint type.

الخيارات المتاحة:
VPC_ENDPOINT_SERVICE,
VPC_RESOURCE,
MSK_MULTI_VPC,
GCP_PSC_SERVICE_ATTACHMENT
مثال:

"VPC_ENDPOINT_SERVICE"

vpcEndpointServiceName
string | null

VPC endpoint service name.

مثال:

"com.amazonaws.vpce.us-east-1.vpce-svc-12345678901234567"

vpcResourceConfigurationId
string | null

VPC resource configuration ID. Required for VPC_RESOURCE type.

مثال:

"rcfg-12345678901234567"

vpcResourceShareArn
string | null

VPC resource share ARN. Required for VPC_RESOURCE type.

مثال:

"arn:aws:ram:us-east-1:123456789012:resource-share/share-12345678901234567"

mskClusterArn
string | null

MSK cluster ARN. Required for MSK_MULTI_VPC type.

مثال:

"arn:aws:kafka:us-east-1:123456789012:cluster/my-cluster"

mskAuthentication
enum<string> | null

MSK cluster authentication type. Required for MSK_MULTI_VPC type.

الخيارات المتاحة:
SASL_IAM,
SASL_SCRAM
مثال:

"SASL_IAM"

gcpServiceAttachment
string | null

Private Preview. GCP PSC service attachment URI. Required for GCP_PSC_SERVICE_ATTACHMENT type. Format: projects/{project}/regions/{region}/serviceAttachments/{name}.

مثال:

"projects/my-project/regions/us-central1/serviceAttachments/my-service"

customPrivateDnsMappings
object[]

Optional private DNS names for Reverse Private Endpoint. Can be used as data source destination address. Must be unique across the ClickHouse service. Generally available for Google Private Service Connect (PSC). For AWS PrivateLink (VPC endpoint service and VPC resource), available in Private Preview; contact ClickHouse support to enable it for your service. Not supported for MSK multi-VPC. Supports exact names and leading wildcard names such as *.example.com

مثال:

الاستجابة

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

مثال:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
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