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DELETE
Delete reverse private endpoint
Delete the reverse private endpoint with the specified ID.

التفويضات

Authorization
string
header
مطلوب

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

معلمات المسار

organizationId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the organization that owns the service.

serviceId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the service that owns the Reverse Private Endpoint.

reversePrivateEndpointId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the reverse private endpoint to delete.

الاستجابة

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

مثال:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

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