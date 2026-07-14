Updates an existing source. The full source object must be provided; this is a replace, not a patch.

The request body is a source object without the id field. If an id is sent anyway it is silently ignored (stripped before validation — never a 400); the path parameter alone identifies the source. Granularity fields ( materializedViews[].minGranularity and metadataMaterializedViews.granularity ) accept the same short format the API returns (e.g. 5m , 15s , 1h , 1d ).