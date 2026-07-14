List Sources
Retrieves a list of all sources for the authenticated team
GET
/
api
/
v2
/
sources
Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": [
{
"name": "Logs",
"kind": "log",
"connection": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439012",
"from": {
"databaseName": "otel",
"tableName": "otel_logs"
},
"defaultTableSelectExpression": "Timestamp, ServiceName, SeverityText, Body",
"timestampValueExpression": "Timestamp",
"id": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439011",
"section": "Billing",
"disabled": false,
"querySettings": [
{
"setting": "max_threads",
"value": "4"
}
],
"serviceNameExpression": "ServiceName",
"severityTextExpression": "SeverityText",
"bodyExpression": "Body",
"eventAttributesExpression": "LogAttributes",
"resourceAttributesExpression": "ResourceAttributes",
"displayedTimestampValueExpression": "TimestampTime",
"metricSourceId": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439013",
"traceSourceId": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439014",
"traceIdExpression": "TraceId",
"spanIdExpression": "SpanId",
"implicitColumnExpression": "Body",
"knownColumnsListExpression": "Timestamp, Body, ServiceName",
"useTextIndexForImplicitColumn": "auto",
"highlightedTraceAttributeExpressions": [
{
"sqlExpression": "SpanAttributes['http.status_code']",
"luceneExpression": "http.status_code",
"alias": "HTTP Status Code"
}
],
"highlightedRowAttributeExpressions": [
{
"sqlExpression": "SpanAttributes['http.status_code']",
"luceneExpression": "http.status_code",
"alias": "HTTP Status Code"
}
],
"materializedViews": [
{
"databaseName": "otel",
"tableName": "otel_logs_mv_5m",
"dimensionColumns": "ServiceName, SeverityText",
"minGranularity": "5m",
"timestampColumn": "Timestamp",
"aggregatedColumns": [
{
"aggFn": "sum",
"mvColumn": "sum__Duration",
"sourceColumn": "Duration"
}
],
"minDate": "2025-01-01T00:00:00Z"
}
],
"metadataMaterializedViews": {
"keyRollupTable": "otel_logs_key_rollup_15m",
"kvRollupTable": "otel_logs_kv_rollup_15m",
"granularity": "15m"
}
}
]
}
{
"message": "Unauthorized access. API key is missing or invalid."
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
التفويضات
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
الاستجابة
Successfully retrieved sources
آخر تعديل في ١٤ يوليو ٢٠٢٦
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السابق
Create SourceCreates a new source. The request body is a source object without the `id` field. If an `id` is sent anyway it is silently ignored (stripped before validation — the request is never rejected because of it). Granularity fields (`materializedViews[].minGranularity` and `metadataMaterializedViews.granularity`) accept the same short format the API returns (e.g. `5m`, `15s`, `1h`, `1d`).
التالي
Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": [
{
"name": "Logs",
"kind": "log",
"connection": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439012",
"from": {
"databaseName": "otel",
"tableName": "otel_logs"
},
"defaultTableSelectExpression": "Timestamp, ServiceName, SeverityText, Body",
"timestampValueExpression": "Timestamp",
"id": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439011",
"section": "Billing",
"disabled": false,
"querySettings": [
{
"setting": "max_threads",
"value": "4"
}
],
"serviceNameExpression": "ServiceName",
"severityTextExpression": "SeverityText",
"bodyExpression": "Body",
"eventAttributesExpression": "LogAttributes",
"resourceAttributesExpression": "ResourceAttributes",
"displayedTimestampValueExpression": "TimestampTime",
"metricSourceId": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439013",
"traceSourceId": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439014",
"traceIdExpression": "TraceId",
"spanIdExpression": "SpanId",
"implicitColumnExpression": "Body",
"knownColumnsListExpression": "Timestamp, Body, ServiceName",
"useTextIndexForImplicitColumn": "auto",
"highlightedTraceAttributeExpressions": [
{
"sqlExpression": "SpanAttributes['http.status_code']",
"luceneExpression": "http.status_code",
"alias": "HTTP Status Code"
}
],
"highlightedRowAttributeExpressions": [
{
"sqlExpression": "SpanAttributes['http.status_code']",
"luceneExpression": "http.status_code",
"alias": "HTTP Status Code"
}
],
"materializedViews": [
{
"databaseName": "otel",
"tableName": "otel_logs_mv_5m",
"dimensionColumns": "ServiceName, SeverityText",
"minGranularity": "5m",
"timestampColumn": "Timestamp",
"aggregatedColumns": [
{
"aggFn": "sum",
"mvColumn": "sum__Duration",
"sourceColumn": "Duration"
}
],
"minDate": "2025-01-01T00:00:00Z"
}
],
"metadataMaterializedViews": {
"keyRollupTable": "otel_logs_key_rollup_15m",
"kvRollupTable": "otel_logs_kv_rollup_15m",
"granularity": "15m"
}
}
]
}
{
"message": "Unauthorized access. API key is missing or invalid."
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}