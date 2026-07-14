Create Source Creates a new source. The request body is a source object without the `id` field. If an `id` is sent anyway it is silently ignored (stripped before validation — the request is never rejected because of it). Granularity fields (`materializedViews[].minGranularity` and `metadataMaterializedViews.granularity`) accept the same short format the API returns (e.g. `5m`, `15s`, `1h`, `1d`).

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