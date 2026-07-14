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التفويضات

Authorization
string
header
مطلوب

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

الجسم

application/json
name
string
مطلوب

Display name for the source.

مثال:

"Logs"

kind
enum<string>
مطلوب

Source kind discriminator. Must be "log" for log sources.

الخيارات المتاحة:
log
مثال:

"log"

connection
string
مطلوب

ID of the ClickHouse connection used by this source.

مثال:

"507f1f77bcf86cd799439012"

from
object
مطلوب

Database and table location of the source data.

defaultTableSelectExpression
string
مطلوب

Default columns selected in search results (this can be customized per search later)

مثال:

"Timestamp, ServiceName, SeverityText, Body"

timestampValueExpression
string
مطلوب

DateTime column or expression that is part of your table's primary key.

مثال:

"Timestamp"

section
string

Optional grouping label used to organize sources in the source selector. Sources that share a section value are displayed together.

Maximum string length: 256
مثال:

"Billing"

disabled
boolean | null

When true, the source is hidden from source selectors in the UI. Defaults to false.

مثال:

false

querySettings
object[] | null

Optional ClickHouse query settings applied when querying this source.

serviceNameExpression
string | null

Expression to extract the service name from log rows.

مثال:

"ServiceName"

severityTextExpression
string | null

Expression to extract the severity/log level text.

مثال:

"SeverityText"

bodyExpression
string | null

Expression to extract the log message body.

مثال:

"Body"

eventAttributesExpression
string | null

Expression to extract event-level attributes.

مثال:

"LogAttributes"

resourceAttributesExpression
string | null

Expression to extract resource-level attributes.

مثال:

"ResourceAttributes"

displayedTimestampValueExpression
string | null

This DateTime column is used to display and order search results.

مثال:

"TimestampTime"

metricSourceId
string | null

HyperDX Source for metrics associated with logs. Optional

مثال:

"507f1f77bcf86cd799439013"

traceSourceId
string | null

HyperDX Source for traces associated with logs. Optional

مثال:

"507f1f77bcf86cd799439014"

traceIdExpression
string | null

Expression to extract the trace ID for correlating logs with traces.

مثال:

"TraceId"

spanIdExpression
string | null

Expression to extract the span ID for correlating logs with traces.

مثال:

"SpanId"

implicitColumnExpression
string | null

Column used for full text search if no property is specified in a Lucene-based search. Typically the message body of a log.

مثال:

"Body"

knownColumnsListExpression
string | null

For Distributed table sources whose target tables have non-matching column sets. A list of columns supported across all target tables, used instead of SELECT * when fetching full row data. Leave blank to select all columns.

مثال:

"Timestamp, Body, ServiceName"

useTextIndexForImplicitColumn
enum<string> | null

Controls whether lucene rendering uses ClickHouse text indices via hasAllTokens() against the implicit column. "auto" detects a covering index at query time, "enabled" forces text index usage, "disabled" forces a LIKE/hasToken fallback.

الخيارات المتاحة:
auto,
enabled,
disabled
مثال:

"auto"

highlightedTraceAttributeExpressions
object[] | null

Expressions defining trace-level attributes which are displayed in the trace view for the selected trace.

highlightedRowAttributeExpressions
object[] | null

Expressions defining row-level attributes which are displayed in the row side panel for the selected row.

materializedViews
object[] | null

Configure materialized views for query optimization. These pre-aggregated views can significantly improve query performance on aggregation queries.

metadataMaterializedViews
object | null

Configure materialized views for fast field discovery and value autocomplete.

الاستجابة

Successfully created source

data
object

The source object.

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