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PUT
Error

التفويضات

Authorization
string
header
مطلوب

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

معلمات المسار

id
string
مطلوب

Saved search ID

الجسم

application/json
name
string
مطلوب

Display name for the saved search.

Maximum string length: 1024
مثال:

"Production Errors"

sourceId
string
مطلوب

ID of the source to query. Must belong to the team.

مثال:

"507f1f77bcf86cd799439012"

select
string

Comma-separated list of column expressions to display. Empty uses the source default.

Maximum string length: 4096
مثال:

"Timestamp, ServiceName, Body"

where
string

Row filter expression. The language is controlled by whereLanguage.

Maximum string length: 8192
مثال:

"SeverityText:ERROR"

whereLanguage
enum<string>
افتراضي:lucene

Language used for the where filter.

الخيارات المتاحة:
lucene,
sql
مثال:

"lucene"

orderBy
string

ORDER BY expression. Empty uses the source default.

Maximum string length: 1024
مثال:

"Timestamp DESC"

tags
string[]

Tags used to organize saved searches.

Maximum array length: 50
Maximum string length: 32
مثال:
filters
object[]

Structured pinned filters applied to the search.

Maximum array length: 100
مثال:

الاستجابة

Successfully updated saved search

data
object

The saved search object.

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