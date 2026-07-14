Update Saved Search
Updates an existing saved search. This is a full replace: send the
full object. Every optional field (
select,
where,
whereLanguage,
orderBy,
tags,
filters) is always written and falls back to its
default when omitted, so omitting a field resets it rather than
preserving the stored value.
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": {
"id": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439011",
"name": "Production Errors",
"sourceId": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439012",
"select": "Timestamp, ServiceName, Body",
"where": "SeverityText:ERROR",
"whereLanguage": "lucene",
"orderBy": "Timestamp DESC",
"tags": [
"production",
"errors"
],
"filters": [
{
"type": "sql",
"condition": "ServiceName IN ('checkout', 'payments')"
}
],
"teamId": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439013",
"createdAt": "2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2025-06-15T10:30:00.000Z"
}
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
التفويضات
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
معلمات المسار
Saved search ID
الجسم
Display name for the saved search.
1024
"Production Errors"
ID of the source to query. Must belong to the team.
"507f1f77bcf86cd799439012"
Comma-separated list of column expressions to display. Empty uses the source default.
4096
"Timestamp, ServiceName, Body"
Row filter expression. The language is controlled by whereLanguage.
8192
"SeverityText:ERROR"
Language used for the where filter.
lucene,
sql
"lucene"
ORDER BY expression. Empty uses the source default.
1024
"Timestamp DESC"
Tags used to organize saved searches.
50
32
["production", "errors"]
Structured pinned filters applied to the search.
100
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
[ { "type": "sql", "condition": "ServiceName IN ('checkout', 'payments')" } ]
الاستجابة
Successfully updated saved search
هل كانت هذه الصفحة مفيدة؟
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": {
"id": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439011",
"name": "Production Errors",
"sourceId": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439012",
"select": "Timestamp, ServiceName, Body",
"where": "SeverityText:ERROR",
"whereLanguage": "lucene",
"orderBy": "Timestamp DESC",
"tags": [
"production",
"errors"
],
"filters": [
{
"type": "sql",
"condition": "ServiceName IN ('checkout', 'payments')"
}
],
"teamId": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439013",
"createdAt": "2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2025-06-15T10:30:00.000Z"
}
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}