Get Saved Search
Retrieves a specific saved search by ID.
GET
/
api
/
v2
/
saved-searches
/
{id}
Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": {
"id": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439011",
"name": "Production Errors",
"sourceId": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439012",
"select": "Timestamp, ServiceName, Body",
"where": "SeverityText:ERROR",
"whereLanguage": "lucene",
"orderBy": "Timestamp DESC",
"tags": [
"production",
"errors"
],
"filters": [
{
"type": "sql",
"condition": "ServiceName IN ('checkout', 'payments')"
}
],
"teamId": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439013",
"createdAt": "2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2025-06-15T10:30:00.000Z"
}
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
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السابق
Update Saved SearchUpdates an existing saved search. This is a full replace: send the full object. Every optional field (`select`, `where`, `whereLanguage`, `orderBy`, `tags`, `filters`) is always written and falls back to its default when omitted, so omitting a field resets it rather than preserving the stored value.
التالي
Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": {
"id": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439011",
"name": "Production Errors",
"sourceId": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439012",
"select": "Timestamp, ServiceName, Body",
"where": "SeverityText:ERROR",
"whereLanguage": "lucene",
"orderBy": "Timestamp DESC",
"tags": [
"production",
"errors"
],
"filters": [
{
"type": "sql",
"condition": "ServiceName IN ('checkout', 'payments')"
}
],
"teamId": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439013",
"createdAt": "2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2025-06-15T10:30:00.000Z"
}
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}